CEE MARKETS-Crown extends losses after cenbank cools rate hike hopes
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Czech crown EURCZK= led losses among major central European currencies on Friday following an interest rate hike that was smaller than what markets priced in, while investors also interpreted the central bank's comments as more dovish than expected.
The Czech National Bank on Thursday raised its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.50%, in line with expectations from economists polled by Reuters, but below an anticipated 100 bps by financial markets.
With this step, the bank lifted its main interest rate to a 20-year high to cool surging inflation, the fourth consecutive above-standard hike, but said any more tightening would likely be mild.
The bank's message led to a selloff in the crown and a drop in forward market rates. On Friday, the crown EURCZK= was 0.27% lower on the day and trading at 24.400.
Morgan Stanley said that Central Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok "left the door open for more hikes. Thus, we mark to market our rates outlook and continue to see the terminal rate reaching 4.75%, implying a 25bp hike at the March meeting."
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged down 0.07% and was trading at 354.45 per euro.
"Trade volumes are low, so volatility is high. I sense uncertainty in the market after yesterday's hawkish ECB message, the forint is still looking for a direction," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The European Central Bank kept rates on hold on Thursday, as expected, while President Christine Lagarde acknowledged the mounting inflation risks and declined to repeat previous guidance that an interest rate increase this year was extremely unlikely.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.25% and was trading at 4.5460 versus the common currency, giving up some of its gains from earlier this week.
The currency was "reinforced this week by the comments of the governor of the National Bank of Poland and political decisions reducing tension in relations with the European Union," Bank Millennium wrote in a note.
In Poland, markets were also looking ahead to the central bank's rate-setting meeting due next Tuesday.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX down 0.73% and Warsaw sliding 0.66%. Prague added 0.1% while Bucharest .BETI was 0.64% higher.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1058 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4000
24.3350
-0.27%
+1.93%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
354.4500
354.2000
-0.07%
+4.21%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5460
4.5346
-0.25%
+0.99%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9465
4.9460
-0.01%
+0.03%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5280
7.5295
+0.02%
-0.14%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1439.82
1438.3500
+0.10%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51904.77
52284.64
-0.73%
+2.33%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2220.37
2235.15
-0.66%
-2.05%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13481.98
13396.47
+0.64%
+3.22%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1282.56
1280.78
+0.14%
+2.16%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2136.49
2131.11
+0.25%
+2.75%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
856.09
861.91
-0.68%
+4.30%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
622.12
625.36
-0.52%
-2.13%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.7180
-0.4980
+401bps
-55bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.3030
-0.1900
+335bps
-23bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.2040
-0.0560
+304bps
-7bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.6810
-0.0650
+397bps
-11bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.0360
-0.0400
+409bps
-8bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.9570
-0.0450
+379bps
-6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.45
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.26
5.54
5.54
4.51
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.31
4.59
4.60
3.10
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
