CEE MARKETS-Crown extends losses after cenbank cools rate hike hopes

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Czech crown EURCZK= led losses among major central European currencies on Friday following an interest rate hike that was smaller than what markets priced in, while investors also interpreted the central bank's comments as more dovish than expected.

The Czech National Bank on Thursday raised its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.50%, in line with expectations from economists polled by Reuters, but below an anticipated 100 bps by financial markets.

With this step, the bank lifted its main interest rate to a 20-year high to cool surging inflation, the fourth consecutive above-standard hike, but said any more tightening would likely be mild.

The bank's message led to a selloff in the crown and a drop in forward market rates. On Friday, the crown EURCZK= was 0.27% lower on the day and trading at 24.400.

Morgan Stanley said that Central Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok "left the door open for more hikes. Thus, we mark to market our rates outlook and continue to see the terminal rate reaching 4.75%, implying a 25bp hike at the March meeting."

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged down 0.07% and was trading at 354.45 per euro.

"Trade volumes are low, so volatility is high. I sense uncertainty in the market after yesterday's hawkish ECB message, the forint is still looking for a direction," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The European Central Bank kept rates on hold on Thursday, as expected, while President Christine Lagarde acknowledged the mounting inflation risks and declined to repeat previous guidance that an interest rate increase this year was extremely unlikely.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.25% and was trading at 4.5460 versus the common currency, giving up some of its gains from earlier this week.

The currency was "reinforced this week by the comments of the governor of the National Bank of Poland and political decisions reducing tension in relations with the European Union," Bank Millennium wrote in a note.

In Poland, markets were also looking ahead to the central bank's rate-setting meeting due next Tuesday.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX down 0.73% and Warsaw sliding 0.66%. Prague added 0.1% while Bucharest .BETI was 0.64% higher.

(Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

