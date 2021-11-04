CEE MARKETS-Crown extends gains after Czechs stun with massive rate hike
By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Czech crown extended its gains on Thursday after the central bank delivered a larger-than-expected rate hike amid soaring inflation, raising its main rate above the level last seen before the pandemic.
The Czech National Bank raised its two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI by 125 basis points to 2.75%, delivering a hike that no analyts expected in a Reuters poll. The move comes after a surprise 75-basis-point hike in September.
"The tightening cycle still has some way to go and the risks to our view for rates to reach 3.25% in 2022 are firmly to the upside," Liam Peach, economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note.
The crown EURCZK= jumped 0.3% immediately after the decision and traded 0.41% stronger on the day at 25.43 versus the euro at 1405 GMT, outperforming its regional peers, which eased.
The market was pricing in a hike of about 100 basis points, a trader in Prague said, which means that "125 basis points were not that much of a surprise."
"It looks like rate hikes, even those bigger than expected, do not have that much of an impact on exchange rates these days."
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.13% to 4.6009 and was still mildly in the red for the year, failing to benefit from Wednesday's larger-than-expected 75 basis-point interest rate hike by the central bank in Poland.
Based on the "the NBP projecting inflation to remain persistently high in 2022 and 2023, we now expect a steeper and more front-loaded hiking cycle that will put the NBP on the same page with the rest of the CEE central banks," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.26% and was trading at 359.95 per euro.
Central banks across Central Europe have been raising rates since June amid a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic to fend off a surge in inflation driven by global supply bottlenecks and local factors such as tight labour markets.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1505 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4300
25.5330
+0.41%
+3.14%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
359.9500
359.0000
-0.26%
+0.77%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6009
4.5950
-0.13%
-0.91%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9498
4.9495
-0.01%
-1.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5230
7.5183
-0.06%
+0.33%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5800
+0.04%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1360.72
1353.8300
+0.51%
+32.48%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
55450.81
54914.54
+0.98%
+31.69%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2435.15
2380.11
+2.31%
+22.74%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12913.57
12825.46
+0.69%
+31.70%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1195.87
1188.68
+0.60%
+32.75%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2013.73
2017.34
-0.18%
+15.78%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
793.73
798.25
-0.57%
+6.03%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
598.86
598.86
+0.00%
+33.81%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.9010
0.0160
+362bps
+7bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.8150
0.0420
+336bps
+11bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.7240
0.0880
+293bps
+13bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.7510
0.4100
+347bps
+47bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
2.8300
0.1660
+337bps
+24bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.9110
0.0000
+312bps
+4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
3.68
3.69
3.73
2.22
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
2.88
3.21
3.45
2.06
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
2.74
3.09
3.28
0.84
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
