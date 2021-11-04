CEE MARKETS-Crown extends gains after Czechs stun with massive rate hike

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Czech crown extended its gains on Thursday after the central bank delivered a larger-than-expected rate hike amid soaring inflation, raising its main rate above the level last seen before the pandemic.

The Czech National Bank raised its two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI by 125 basis points to 2.75%, delivering a hike that no analyts expected in a Reuters poll. The move comes after a surprise 75-basis-point hike in September.

"The tightening cycle still has some way to go and the risks to our view for rates to reach 3.25% in 2022 are firmly to the upside," Liam Peach, economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note.

The crown EURCZK= jumped 0.3% immediately after the decision and traded 0.41% stronger on the day at 25.43 versus the euro at 1405 GMT, outperforming its regional peers, which eased.

The market was pricing in a hike of about 100 basis points, a trader in Prague said, which means that "125 basis points were not that much of a surprise."

"It looks like rate hikes, even those bigger than expected, do not have that much of an impact on exchange rates these days."

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.13% to 4.6009 and was still mildly in the red for the year, failing to benefit from Wednesday's larger-than-expected 75 basis-point interest rate hike by the central bank in Poland.

Based on the "the NBP projecting inflation to remain persistently high in 2022 and 2023, we now expect a steeper and more front-loaded hiking cycle that will put the NBP on the same page with the rest of the CEE central banks," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.26% and was trading at 359.95 per euro.

Central banks across Central Europe have been raising rates since June amid a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic to fend off a surge in inflation driven by global supply bottlenecks and local factors such as tight labour markets.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1505 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4300

25.5330

+0.41%

+3.14%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

359.9500

359.0000

-0.26%

+0.77%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6009

4.5950

-0.13%

-0.91%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9498

4.9495

-0.01%

-1.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5230

7.5183

-0.06%

+0.33%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5800

+0.04%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1360.72

1353.8300

+0.51%

+32.48%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

55450.81

54914.54

+0.98%

+31.69%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2435.15

2380.11

+2.31%

+22.74%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12913.57

12825.46

+0.69%

+31.70%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1195.87

1188.68

+0.60%

+32.75%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2013.73

2017.34

-0.18%

+15.78%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

793.73

798.25

-0.57%

+6.03%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

598.86

598.86

+0.00%

+33.81%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.9010

0.0160

+362bps

+7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.8150

0.0420

+336bps

+11bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.7240

0.0880

+293bps

+13bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.7510

0.4100

+347bps

+47bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

2.8300

0.1660

+337bps

+24bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.9110

0.0000

+312bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

3.68

3.69

3.73

2.22

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

2.88

3.21

3.45

2.06

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

2.74

3.09

3.28

0.84

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.