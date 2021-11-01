CEE MARKETS-Crown edges firmer with market eyeing fresh massive rate hike

By 0930 GMT, the crown EURCZK= traded 0.15% firmer at 25.6210 against the euro, followed by the Romanian leu EURRON= which edged 0.02% up at 4.9495. Poland and Hungarian markets are closed on Monday.

Investors are eyeing the Polish central bank meeting on Nov. 3 to see whether the tightening continues and at what pace, after some central bankers called for more hikes.

"We received the flash estimate of October CPI from Poland. This was the first indicator from the CEE region, which gives a hint at what inflation prints might look like for the broader region for October," Commerzbank said in a note.

"This print will provide a tense backdrop for the MPC debate on 3 November," it added.

Stock markets in the region were up, with Prague .PX leading with a 0.81% increase, followed by Bucharest .BETI which advanced by 1.07%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1043 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.6210

25.6600

+0.15%

+2.37%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

360.0000

360.3000

+0.08%

+0.76%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6200

4.6120

-0.17%

-1.32%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9500

+0.01%

-1.71%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5240

7.5265

+0.03%

+0.31%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6000

+0.04%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

Prague

.PX

1336.37

1326.1000

+0.77%

+30.11%

Budapest

.BUX

54197.71

54197.71

+0.00%

+28.71%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2405.05

2405.05

+0.00%

+21.22%

Bucharest

.BETI

12741.57

12605.09

+1.08%

+29.94%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1178.89

1180.67

-0.15%

+30.86%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2032.51

2032.51

+0.00%

+16.86%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

796.20

795.15

+0.13%

+6.36%

Sofia

.SOFIX

583.99

583.95

+0.01%

+30.49%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.8130

-0.0350

+340bps

-7bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.8490

-0.0010

+324bps

-7bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.7110

0.0030

+281bps

-5bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.0640

-0.0100

+266bps

-5bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

2.4040

0.0300

+279bps

-4bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.8770

-0.0260

+297bps

-8bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

3.50

3.64

3.63

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

2.88

3.21

3.47

2.04

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.96

2.35

2.76

0.74

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

