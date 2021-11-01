CEE MARKETS-Crown edges firmer with market eyeing fresh massive rate hike
By 0930 GMT, the crown EURCZK= traded 0.15% firmer at 25.6210 against the euro, followed by the Romanian leu EURRON= which edged 0.02% up at 4.9495. Poland and Hungarian markets are closed on Monday.
Investors are eyeing the Polish central bank meeting on Nov. 3 to see whether the tightening continues and at what pace, after some central bankers called for more hikes.
"We received the flash estimate of October CPI from Poland. This was the first indicator from the CEE region, which gives a hint at what inflation prints might look like for the broader region for October," Commerzbank said in a note.
"This print will provide a tense backdrop for the MPC debate on 3 November," it added.
Stock markets in the region were up, with Prague .PX leading with a 0.81% increase, followed by Bucharest .BETI which advanced by 1.07%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1043 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.6210
25.6600
+0.15%
+2.37%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
360.0000
360.3000
+0.08%
+0.76%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6200
4.6120
-0.17%
-1.32%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9495
4.9500
+0.01%
-1.71%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5240
7.5265
+0.03%
+0.31%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6000
+0.04%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
Prague
.PX
1336.37
1326.1000
+0.77%
+30.11%
Budapest
.BUX
54197.71
54197.71
+0.00%
+28.71%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2405.05
2405.05
+0.00%
+21.22%
Bucharest
.BETI
12741.57
12605.09
+1.08%
+29.94%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1178.89
1180.67
-0.15%
+30.86%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2032.51
2032.51
+0.00%
+16.86%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
796.20
795.15
+0.13%
+6.36%
Sofia
.SOFIX
583.99
583.95
+0.01%
+30.49%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.8130
-0.0350
+340bps
-7bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.8490
-0.0010
+324bps
-7bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.7110
0.0030
+281bps
-5bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.0640
-0.0100
+266bps
-5bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
2.4040
0.0300
+279bps
-4bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.8770
-0.0260
+297bps
-8bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
3.50
3.64
3.63
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
2.88
3.21
3.47
2.04
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.96
2.35
2.76
0.74
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33))
