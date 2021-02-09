CEE MARKETS-Crown eases off 11-month high as FX, stocks cool

PRAGUE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased a touch on Tuesday, with the Czech crown off 11-month highs after a rally fuelled by chances of interest rates hikes later this year.
Stock markets in Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX were off around two-week highs as a risk rally on the back of global recovery hopes and COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs paused.
The crown EURCZK= has gained 1.3% since Feb. 1. It was bid 0.05% lower at 25.717 to the euro at 1007 GMT.
Czech markets have priced in chances of a rate hike in around half a year, according to forward rate agreements. Rates, though, eased a touch for a second straight day after a jump last week. CZKFRA, CZKIRS
ING in a trade note on Monday recommended receiving a 1-year interest rate swap (IRS).
"The recent hawkish frontloaded repricing of the (central bank) CNB outlook seems too aggressive and, after the large moves on Thursday and Friday… the outlook for the next three months suggests lower front end CZK rates. We don't expect the CNB to turn more hawkish from here in coming months," it said.
The Czech National Bank at a policy meeting last Thursday left the door open to tightening later in 2021 - in contrast to others in central Europe - but said longer-than-expected lockdowns in the pandemic were a risk.
Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said last Friday rates in central Europe's biggest economy were most likely to stay unchanged in coming months.
In December, the bank had intervened against zloty strength and Glapinski had raised chances of a rate cut in the first quarter, if necessary.
The zloty EURPLN= has firmed with some intervention worries dissipating. It was down a touch at 4.477 per euro on Tuesday, hanging near levels last seen in mid-December.
"The EUR / PLN exchange rate fluctuates around the lower limit of the downward channel, ie the level of 4.473 and although the zloty has arguments for strengthening, today it may be difficult for it to break the above-mentioned barrier," Bank Millennium said.
In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= retreated a fourth straight day from a seven-week high hit last week.
Czech lender MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR gained half a percent to 76 crowns, its highest since Jan. 25 when shares jumped after billionaire Petr Kellner's PPF group renewed an attempt to gain majority control.
PPF launched a voluntary share offer on Monday at a price of 80 crowns.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1107 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.7170
25.7030
-0.05%
+1.99%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
358.7000
358.5800
-0.03%
+1.12%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4773
4.4768
-0.01%
+1.83%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8750
4.8748
-0.00%
-0.21%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5600
7.5575
-0.03%
-0.17%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1058.49
1062.6000
-0.39%
+3.05%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44134.56
44215.97
-0.18%
+4.81%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1950.67
1952.10
-0.07%
-1.68%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10705.95
10677.87
+0.26%
+9.18%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
943.38
946.25
-0.30%
+4.72%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1792.37
1792.93
-0.03%
+3.05%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
732.17
733.22
-0.14%
-2.20%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
494.40
494.39
+0.00%
+10.47%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.3000
-0.0610
+101bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0080
-0.0370
+170bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4540
-0.0520
+191bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1280
-0.0260
+084bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4240
-0.0540
+112bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2320
-0.0260
+168bps
-2bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.44
0.63
0.76
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.78
0.80
0.84
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.22
0.24
0.22
0.21
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, editing by Ed Osmond)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.