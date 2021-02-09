CEE MARKETS-Crown eases off 11-month high as FX, stocks cool

PRAGUE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased a touch on Tuesday, with the Czech crown off 11-month highs after a rally fuelled by chances of interest rates hikes later this year.

Stock markets in Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX were off around two-week highs as a risk rally on the back of global recovery hopes and COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs paused.

The crown EURCZK= has gained 1.3% since Feb. 1. It was bid 0.05% lower at 25.717 to the euro at 1007 GMT.

Czech markets have priced in chances of a rate hike in around half a year, according to forward rate agreements. Rates, though, eased a touch for a second straight day after a jump last week. CZKFRA, CZKIRS

ING in a trade note on Monday recommended receiving a 1-year interest rate swap (IRS).

"The recent hawkish frontloaded repricing of the (central bank) CNB outlook seems too aggressive and, after the large moves on Thursday and Friday… the outlook for the next three months suggests lower front end CZK rates. We don't expect the CNB to turn more hawkish from here in coming months," it said.

The Czech National Bank at a policy meeting last Thursday left the door open to tightening later in 2021 - in contrast to others in central Europe - but said longer-than-expected lockdowns in the pandemic were a risk.

Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said last Friday rates in central Europe's biggest economy were most likely to stay unchanged in coming months.

In December, the bank had intervened against zloty strength and Glapinski had raised chances of a rate cut in the first quarter, if necessary.

The zloty EURPLN= has firmed with some intervention worries dissipating. It was down a touch at 4.477 per euro on Tuesday, hanging near levels last seen in mid-December.

"The EUR / PLN exchange rate fluctuates around the lower limit of the downward channel, ie the level of 4.473 and although the zloty has arguments for strengthening, today it may be difficult for it to break the above-mentioned barrier," Bank Millennium said.

In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= retreated a fourth straight day from a seven-week high hit last week.

Czech lender MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR gained half a percent to 76 crowns, its highest since Jan. 25 when shares jumped after billionaire Petr Kellner's PPF group renewed an attempt to gain majority control.

PPF launched a voluntary share offer on Monday at a price of 80 crowns.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1107 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.7170

25.7030

-0.05%

+1.99%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.7000

358.5800

-0.03%

+1.12%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4773

4.4768

-0.01%

+1.83%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8750

4.8748

-0.00%

-0.21%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5600

7.5575

-0.03%

-0.17%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1058.49

1062.6000

-0.39%

+3.05%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44134.56

44215.97

-0.18%

+4.81%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1950.67

1952.10

-0.07%

-1.68%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10705.95

10677.87

+0.26%

+9.18%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

943.38

946.25

-0.30%

+4.72%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1792.37

1792.93

-0.03%

+3.05%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

732.17

733.22

-0.14%

-2.20%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

494.40

494.39

+0.00%

+10.47%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.3000

-0.0610

+101bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0080

-0.0370

+170bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4540

-0.0520

+191bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1280

-0.0260

+084bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4240

-0.0540

+112bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2320

-0.0260

+168bps

-2bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.44

0.63

0.76

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.78

0.80

0.84

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.22

0.24

0.22

0.21

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, editing by Ed Osmond)

