CEE MARKETS-Crown eases as rate hike disappoints some investors
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Czech crown reversed course to trade down on Thursday after the central bank delivered an interest rate hike that was in line with the market view but disappointed some investors who had expected a heftier raise.
The crown EURCZK= weakened after the announcement and was 0.46% lower at 24.324 per euro at 1501 GMT, down from 24.140 immediately before the release. It underperformed its regional peers.
The Czech National Bank earlier in the day raised its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.50%, the highest level since January 2002.
The move matched expectations of nine out of 12 respondents in a Reuters poll, but the financial market had priced in large chances of a 100-basis-point raise in recent days.
Some Czech central bankers have signalled that Thursday's hike could be the last in a line of stronger moves started in September.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.14% to 354.45, trading at a two-week high after the central bank left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 4.3% after raising it by 30 basis points at last week's tender.
The central bank uses the one-week deposit facility to tackle short-term market volatility.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= gained 0.19% and was trading at 4.5360 per euro, adding to its recent gains which were sparked by hawkish comments from the central bank governor.
Geopolitical tensions, however, could weigh on the zloty, Bank Millennium wrote in a note.
"The U.S. decision to send additional troops to Poland and Romania increases tension and fosters the depreciation of the zloty," they wrote.
The United States will send nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the crisis over the massing of Russian troops near Ukraine, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine.
Most stocks in the region eased, with Budapest .BUX down 1.19%, Bucharest .BETI falling 0.17% and Warsaw .WIG20 sliding 1.1%. Prague bucked the trend to .PX gain 0.4%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1601 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3240
24.2130
-0.46%
+2.25%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
354.4500
354.9500
+0.14%
+4.21%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5360
4.5445
+0.19%
+1.21%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9465
4.9450
-0.03%
+0.03%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5300
7.5255
-0.06%
-0.17%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1436.69
1430.9500
+0.40%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
52280.55
52910.14
-1.19%
+3.08%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2228.15
2252.92
-1.10%
-1.71%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13424.35
13446.64
-0.17%
+2.78%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1280.30
1287.45
-0.56%
+1.98%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2131.11
2142.64
-0.54%
+2.49%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
861.91
859.09
+0.33%
+5.01%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
624.58
625.53
-0.15%
-1.75%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.2160
0.0180
+457bps
-9bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5570
0.0260
+366bps
-11bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.3810
0.0780
+324bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.7380
0.0020
+409bps
-11bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.1230
0.0330
+422bps
-11bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.0570
0.0440
+391bps
-7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.45
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.38
5.70
5.68
4.51
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.51
4.80
4.84
3.06
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Aditya Soni)
