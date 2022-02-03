CEE MARKETS-Crown eases as rate hike disappoints some investors

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Czech crown reversed course to trade down on Thursday after the central bank delivered an interest rate hike that was in line with the market view but disappointed some investors who had expected a heftier raise.

The crown EURCZK= weakened after the announcement and was 0.46% lower at 24.324 per euro at 1501 GMT, down from 24.140 immediately before the release. It underperformed its regional peers.

The Czech National Bank earlier in the day raised its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.50%, the highest level since January 2002.

The move matched expectations of nine out of 12 respondents in a Reuters poll, but the financial market had priced in large chances of a 100-basis-point raise in recent days.

Some Czech central bankers have signalled that Thursday's hike could be the last in a line of stronger moves started in September.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.14% to 354.45, trading at a two-week high after the central bank left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 4.3% after raising it by 30 basis points at last week's tender.

The central bank uses the one-week deposit facility to tackle short-term market volatility.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= gained 0.19% and was trading at 4.5360 per euro, adding to its recent gains which were sparked by hawkish comments from the central bank governor.

Geopolitical tensions, however, could weigh on the zloty, Bank Millennium wrote in a note.

"The U.S. decision to send additional troops to Poland and Romania increases tension and fosters the depreciation of the zloty," they wrote.

The United States will send nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the crisis over the massing of Russian troops near Ukraine, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine.

Most stocks in the region eased, with Budapest .BUX down 1.19%, Bucharest .BETI falling 0.17% and Warsaw .WIG20 sliding 1.1%. Prague bucked the trend to .PX gain 0.4%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1601 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3240

24.2130

-0.46%

+2.25%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

354.4500

354.9500

+0.14%

+4.21%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5360

4.5445

+0.19%

+1.21%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9465

4.9450

-0.03%

+0.03%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5300

7.5255

-0.06%

-0.17%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1436.69

1430.9500

+0.40%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

52280.55

52910.14

-1.19%

+3.08%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2228.15

2252.92

-1.10%

-1.71%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13424.35

13446.64

-0.17%

+2.78%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1280.30

1287.45

-0.56%

+1.98%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2131.11

2142.64

-0.54%

+2.49%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

861.91

859.09

+0.33%

+5.01%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

624.58

625.53

-0.15%

-1.75%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.2160

0.0180

+457bps

-9bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.5570

0.0260

+366bps

-11bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.3810

0.0780

+324bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.7380

0.0020

+409bps

-11bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.1230

0.0330

+422bps

-11bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.0570

0.0440

+391bps

-7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.45

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.38

5.70

5.68

4.51

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.51

4.80

4.84

3.06

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Aditya Soni)

