CEE MARKETS-Crown eases as markets wait to see if Czech starts cutting rates

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The crown eased a touch on Thursday, underperforming other central European currencies and giving back some recent gains as markets waited on a Czech National Bank interest rate decision later in the day that might mark the start of an easing cycle.

Markets are pricing in a Czech interest rate cut, the first in over three years, while a majority of analysts in a Reuters poll expect the bank to lower its key rate, now at 7.00% CZCBIR=ECI, by 25 basis points.

Central bank Governor Ales Michl has said the bank would remain hawkish whether it cuts rates this month or not.

The crown, which has hovered in a range of 24.20-24.70 per euro in recent months, slipped 0.2% to the weak side of 24.50 in early trading on Thursday.

"Along with most of the market, we expect a first rate cut by 25 basis points to 6.75%," J&T Banka said in a note.

"Inflation has continued to slow, and at the same time central bankers have indicated that a number of inflation risks have not materialized or are fading away.

"Beside the decision itself, the outlook for next year will be important," it said.

The Czech central bank's rate decision is due at 2:30 p.m. (1330 GMT).

Some analysts have said the bank could wait for the launch of an easing cycle until early next year. Central bankers have been wary of companies repricing goods and services to start 2024.

A rate cut would follow policy easing already under way in Hungary and Poland as central European inflation slows after hitting double-digit rates in the past year. The timing comes as major central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank shift away from tightening cycles.

Hungary's central bank delivered an eighth consecutive rate cut this week.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF=, which has gained more than 4% this year despite the policy easing, was 0.1% stronger at 383.05 to the euro on Thursday.

The Polish zloty EURPLN=, central Europe's top performer in 2023 with an 8% gain, firmed 0.1% to 4.34 to the euro, staying off a 3-1/2 year high just beyond 4.30 that it hit this month.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0955 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5270

24.4750

-0.21%

-1.50%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

383.0500

383.5500

+0.13%

+4.28%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3420

4.3470

+0.12%

+8.00%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9695

4.9709

+0.03%

-0.54%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1300

117.1800

+0.04%

+0.15%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1394.17

1395.5100

-0.10%

+16.01%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

60770.14

61061.16

-0.48%

+38.76%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2348.37

2346.52

+0.08%

+31.05%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15159.76

15396.21

-1.54%

+29.98%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.6320

-0.1970

+218bps

-17bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.6650

-0.0440

+174bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7640

0.0050

+181bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.9520

-0.0190

+250bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.7700

-0.0560

+284bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.9930

-0.0570

+304bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.20

5.10

4.01

6.99

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.12

5.94

4.73

10.00

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.52

4.95

4.44

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.