CEE MARKETS-Crown eases as markets wait to see if Czech starts cutting rates

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The crown eased a touch on Thursday, underperforming other central European currencies and giving back some recent gains as markets waited on a Czech National Bank interest rate decision later in the day that might mark the start of an easing cycle.
Markets are pricing in a Czech interest rate cut, the first in over three years, while a majority of analysts in a Reuters poll expect the bank to lower its key rate, now at 7.00% CZCBIR=ECI, by 25 basis points.
Central bank Governor Ales Michl has said the bank would remain hawkish whether it cuts rates this month or not.
The crown, which has hovered in a range of 24.20-24.70 per euro in recent months, slipped 0.2% to the weak side of 24.50 in early trading on Thursday.
"Along with most of the market, we expect a first rate cut by 25 basis points to 6.75%," J&T Banka said in a note.
"Inflation has continued to slow, and at the same time central bankers have indicated that a number of inflation risks have not materialized or are fading away.
"Beside the decision itself, the outlook for next year will be important," it said.
The Czech central bank's rate decision is due at 2:30 p.m. (1330 GMT).
Some analysts have said the bank could wait for the launch of an easing cycle until early next year. Central bankers have been wary of companies repricing goods and services to start 2024.
A rate cut would follow policy easing already under way in Hungary and Poland as central European inflation slows after hitting double-digit rates in the past year. The timing comes as major central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank shift away from tightening cycles.
Hungary's central bank delivered an eighth consecutive rate cut this week.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF=, which has gained more than 4% this year despite the policy easing, was 0.1% stronger at 383.05 to the euro on Thursday.
The Polish zloty EURPLN=, central Europe's top performer in 2023 with an 8% gain, firmed 0.1% to 4.34 to the euro, staying off a 3-1/2 year high just beyond 4.30 that it hit this month.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0955 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5270
24.4750
-0.21%
-1.50%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
383.0500
383.5500
+0.13%
+4.28%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3420
4.3470
+0.12%
+8.00%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9695
4.9709
+0.03%
-0.54%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1300
117.1800
+0.04%
+0.15%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1394.17
1395.5100
-0.10%
+16.01%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
60770.14
61061.16
-0.48%
+38.76%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2348.37
2346.52
+0.08%
+31.05%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15159.76
15396.21
-1.54%
+29.98%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.6320
-0.1970
+218bps
-17bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.6650
-0.0440
+174bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7640
0.0050
+181bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.9520
-0.0190
+250bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.7700
-0.0560
+284bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.9930
-0.0570
+304bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.20
5.10
4.01
6.99
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.12
5.94
4.73
10.00
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.52
4.95
4.44
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Susan Fenton)
