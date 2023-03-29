CEE MARKETS-Crown eases ahead of c.bank decision, focus on outlook for rate cuts

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, March 29 (Reuters) - The Czech crown edged lower on Wednesday, ahead of a central bank meeting at which policymakers were likely to hold interest rates steady, although they could push back against expectations of steep cuts coming this year.
Czech markets have priced in almost 125 basis points (bps) in rate cuts this year, even as some central bankers have shown no willingness to rush into policy easing with inflation still in double digits.
The Czech National Bank is likely to keep its key interest rate at a more than two-decade high of 7.00%, a Reuters poll forecast.
Hungary's central bank left its base rate at a European Union-high of 13% on Tuesday and said it would be necessary to keep it there for a prolonged period.
The crown and Hungarian forint have been the biggest currency gainers in central Europe this year.
On Wednesday, the crown EURCZK= had eased 0.2% to 23.67 to the euro by 0908 GMT after testing a two-week high in the previous session, while the forint EURHUF= nudged 0.1% higher to 380.45 per euro.
Easing concerns over global banking turmoil boost risk appetite on Wednesday, mainly giving a boost in central Europe to stock markets, which all climbed.
Czech bond yields ticked higher on shorter-dated paper, while a 10-year yield was a touch lower.
"Several (Czech central bank) board members have pushed back against the market narrative of cuts by the end of 2023," Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko said in a client note.
"If the governor decides to comment on this one way or another, it might cause large moves on the front end of the curve."
The Czech base rate has been on hold since mid-2022 as a revamped central bank ended a year-long hiking cycle by its predecessors even as high inflation still sought a peak.
Other central banks in the region have also shifted into steady policy, while markets are seeking clues on who among them might be the first to begin undoing the steep rate hikes taken since 2021.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was down 0.1% at 4.684 to the euro. The country's central bank governor has said earlier that he hoped rate cuts could start by the fourth quarter.
"The lack of signalling of interest rate cuts from the (Hungarian central bank), together with a similar message that should be sent on Wednesday by the (Czech central bank), should be conducive to a decline in market expectations regarding the scale of interest rate cuts in the CEE-4 region this year," PKO bank said in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1108 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.6700
23.6280
-0.18%
+2.06%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
380.4500
380.8000
+0.09%
+4.99%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6835
4.6785
-0.11%
+0.13%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9475
4.9500
+0.05%
-0.10%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2700
117.3000
+0.03%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1308.45
1297.4900
+0.84%
+8.88%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42285.56
42119.85
+0.39%
-3.44%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1703.77
1694.12
+0.57%
-4.92%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12108.46
12137.95
-0.24%
+3.81%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1192.29
1183.39
+0.75%
+13.68%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
890.55
891.87
-0.15%
+8.00%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
601.11
601.64
-0.09%
-0.06%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.4430
0.0090
+284bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.8960
0.0130
+261bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5710
-0.0070
+228bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.0430
0.0000
+344bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.0110
-0.0140
+372bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.0730
-0.0190
+378bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.11
6.77
6.06
7.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.90
13.17
12.10
16.30
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.84
6.63
6.20
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw, and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
