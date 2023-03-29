CEE MARKETS-Crown eases ahead of c.bank decision, focus on outlook for rate cuts

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, March 29 (Reuters) - The Czech crown edged lower on Wednesday, ahead of a central bank meeting at which policymakers were likely to hold interest rates steady, although they could push back against expectations of steep cuts coming this year.

Czech markets have priced in almost 125 basis points (bps) in rate cuts this year, even as some central bankers have shown no willingness to rush into policy easing with inflation still in double digits.

The Czech National Bank is likely to keep its key interest rate at a more than two-decade high of 7.00%, a Reuters poll forecast.

Hungary's central bank left its base rate at a European Union-high of 13% on Tuesday and said it would be necessary to keep it there for a prolonged period.

The crown and Hungarian forint have been the biggest currency gainers in central Europe this year.

On Wednesday, the crown EURCZK= had eased 0.2% to 23.67 to the euro by 0908 GMT after testing a two-week high in the previous session, while the forint EURHUF= nudged 0.1% higher to 380.45 per euro.

Easing concerns over global banking turmoil boost risk appetite on Wednesday, mainly giving a boost in central Europe to stock markets, which all climbed.

Czech bond yields ticked higher on shorter-dated paper, while a 10-year yield was a touch lower.

"Several (Czech central bank) board members have pushed back against the market narrative of cuts by the end of 2023," Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko said in a client note.

"If the governor decides to comment on this one way or another, it might cause large moves on the front end of the curve."

The Czech base rate has been on hold since mid-2022 as a revamped central bank ended a year-long hiking cycle by its predecessors even as high inflation still sought a peak.

Other central banks in the region have also shifted into steady policy, while markets are seeking clues on who among them might be the first to begin undoing the steep rate hikes taken since 2021.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was down 0.1% at 4.684 to the euro. The country's central bank governor has said earlier that he hoped rate cuts could start by the fourth quarter.

"The lack of signalling of interest rate cuts from the (Hungarian central bank), together with a similar message that should be sent on Wednesday by the (Czech central bank), should be conducive to a decline in market expectations regarding the scale of interest rate cuts in the CEE-4 region this year," PKO bank said in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1108 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.6700

23.6280

-0.18%

+2.06%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

380.4500

380.8000

+0.09%

+4.99%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6835

4.6785

-0.11%

+0.13%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9475

4.9500

+0.05%

-0.10%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2700

117.3000

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1308.45

1297.4900

+0.84%

+8.88%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42285.56

42119.85

+0.39%

-3.44%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1703.77

1694.12

+0.57%

-4.92%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12108.46

12137.95

-0.24%

+3.81%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1192.29

1183.39

+0.75%

+13.68%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

890.55

891.87

-0.15%

+8.00%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

601.11

601.64

-0.09%

-0.06%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.4430

0.0090

+284bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8960

0.0130

+261bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5710

-0.0070

+228bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.0430

0.0000

+344bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.0110

-0.0140

+372bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.0730

-0.0190

+378bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.11

6.77

6.06

7.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.90

13.17

12.10

16.30

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.84

6.63

6.20

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw, and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.