CEE MARKETS-Crown eases after widely expected cenbank rate hike

Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 22 (Reuters) - The Czech crown eased on Wednesday after the central bank raised the key two-week repo rate by 125 basis points to 7%, continuing its year-long hiking cycle in an attempt to curb soaring inflation.

The crown EURCZK= slid after the decision and was trading 0.21% down on the day at 24.742 versus the euro.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had been largely split on whether the bank would opt for a 100- or 125-basis-point hike, while financial markets had expected a move as big as 150 basis points.

Governor Jiri Rusnok was due to comment on the rate decision at 1345 GMT at a news conference.

This was the last meeting of the CNB before incoming governor Ales Michl takes over. Michl has consistently voted against rate hikes during the central bank's year-long tightening cycle, which has raised the main rate by a total of 550 basis points.

However, his promise of no more rate hikes will be tested right away by surging inflation and a hawkish turn among major central banks.

Elsewhere, currencies and stocks slid, influenced by global markets as concerns about rising interest rates and recession struck again.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.65% to 397.00 per euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= plunged 1.34% to trade at 4.700 versus the common currency.

"Today, a regional source of volatility may be the meeting of the Czech central bank," Bank Millennium wrote.

"Locally, this may also be a source of additional pressure on the Polish Monetary Policy Council, but we do not believe that it is so strong that it could significantly affect the valuation of Polish assets."

Stocks in the central European region slid, with Warsaw's index .WIG20 down 2.71% while Budapest .BUX weakened 2.11%. Prague .PX shed 0.74% and Bucharest .BETI eased 0.61%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1528 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7420

24.6900

-0.21%

+0.53%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

397.0000

394.4000

-0.65%

-6.95%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7000

4.6370

-1.34%

-2.32%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9465

4.9455

-0.02%

+0.03%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5170

7.5195

+0.03%

+0.01%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3000

117.4500

+0.13%

+0.24%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

Prague

.PX

1308.95

1318.7700

-0.74%

Budapest

.BUX

40074.93

40936.77

-2.11%

-20.99%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1672.41

1719.05

-2.71%

-26.23%

Bucharest

.BETI

12301.74

12377.09

-0.61%

-5.82%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1131.95

1137.52

-0.49%

-9.84%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2006.36

2006.36

+0.00%

-3.51%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

831.67

832.97

-0.16%

+1.33%

Sofia

.SOFIX

612.03

616.25

-0.68%

-3.72%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.5780

-0.0970

+554bps

+1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.8890

-0.2700

+448bps

-14bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.4900

-0.2780

+387bps

-14bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.7450

-0.3220

+671bps

-22bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.6630

-0.4370

+626bps

-30bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.2440

-0.4850

+562bps

-34bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.51

7.60

7.51

6.67

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

9.37

10.07

10.07

7.67

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

8.03

8.22

8.20

6.94

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

