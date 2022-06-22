CEE MARKETS-Crown eases after widely expected cenbank rate hike
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 22 (Reuters) - The Czech crown eased on Wednesday after the central bank raised the key two-week repo rate by 125 basis points to 7%, continuing its year-long hiking cycle in an attempt to curb soaring inflation.
The crown EURCZK= slid after the decision and was trading 0.21% down on the day at 24.742 versus the euro.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had been largely split on whether the bank would opt for a 100- or 125-basis-point hike, while financial markets had expected a move as big as 150 basis points.
Governor Jiri Rusnok was due to comment on the rate decision at 1345 GMT at a news conference.
This was the last meeting of the CNB before incoming governor Ales Michl takes over. Michl has consistently voted against rate hikes during the central bank's year-long tightening cycle, which has raised the main rate by a total of 550 basis points.
However, his promise of no more rate hikes will be tested right away by surging inflation and a hawkish turn among major central banks.
Elsewhere, currencies and stocks slid, influenced by global markets as concerns about rising interest rates and recession struck again.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.65% to 397.00 per euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= plunged 1.34% to trade at 4.700 versus the common currency.
"Today, a regional source of volatility may be the meeting of the Czech central bank," Bank Millennium wrote.
"Locally, this may also be a source of additional pressure on the Polish Monetary Policy Council, but we do not believe that it is so strong that it could significantly affect the valuation of Polish assets."
Stocks in the central European region slid, with Warsaw's index .WIG20 down 2.71% while Budapest .BUX weakened 2.11%. Prague .PX shed 0.74% and Bucharest .BETI eased 0.61%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1528 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7420
24.6900
-0.21%
+0.53%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
397.0000
394.4000
-0.65%
-6.95%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7000
4.6370
-1.34%
-2.32%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9465
4.9455
-0.02%
+0.03%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5170
7.5195
+0.03%
+0.01%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3000
117.4500
+0.13%
+0.24%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1308.95
1318.7700
-0.74%
Budapest
.BUX
40074.93
40936.77
-2.11%
-20.99%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1672.41
1719.05
-2.71%
-26.23%
Bucharest
.BETI
12301.74
12377.09
-0.61%
-5.82%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1131.95
1137.52
-0.49%
-9.84%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2006.36
2006.36
+0.00%
-3.51%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
831.67
832.97
-0.16%
+1.33%
Sofia
.SOFIX
612.03
616.25
-0.68%
-3.72%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.5780
-0.0970
+554bps
+1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.8890
-0.2700
+448bps
-14bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.4900
-0.2780
+387bps
-14bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.7450
-0.3220
+671bps
-22bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.6630
-0.4370
+626bps
-30bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.2440
-0.4850
+562bps
-34bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.51
7.60
7.51
6.67
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
9.37
10.07
10.07
7.67
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
8.03
8.22
8.20
6.94
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.