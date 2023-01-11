CEE MARKETS-Crown eases after surprise Dec inflation slowdown, forint rally fades

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Czech crown eased on Wednesday after data showed a surprise slowing of price growth in December, supporting the case for stable interest rates, while the Hungarian forint's early-January rally also lost steam.

The forint EURHUF=, which firmed around 2% in the first week of 2023, helped by improved global mood on markets and a large dollar-denominated FX bond issue by Hungary, was down 0.2%, trading at around 400 versus the euro.

"The HUF rally of the past month appears to be fading already... EUR-HUF is drifting back up towards the key 400.00 mark," Commerzbank said in a note, adding that uncertainty over the release of large suspended European Union funds was likely weighing on the forint.

Hungary signed important agreements with Brussels late last year amid an ongoing rule-of-law dispute, but the government still needs to clear a set of hurdles before billions of euros of suspended EU funds could start to flow later in 2023.

Elsewhere, Czech headline inflation unexpectedly slowed in December, helped by a year-end drop in fuel prices, backing policymakers seeking stable interest rates even as prices keep rising at a double-digit clip.

This shifted the Czech crown EURCZK= back to the weaker side of 24 versus the euro. It was down 0.3% at 24.0230 to the euro at 1015 GMT.

While the data showed easing prices, markets will be watching January data to see what impact companies' repricing will have at the start of the year. The central bank has not taken rate hikes off the table, and some central bankers have signalled January price data will be key.

"Overall, the January data will be important for markets and we won't learn that until after the (next policy meeting) in February," CSOB said.

A Prague trader added that CPI was "the starter for a small (weakening) change, but generally I would say there is good chance to see CZK stronger, somewhere below 24.00 in the coming days."

Investors are eyeing U.S. inflation, which is seen having cooled further in December. They hope the data, due on Thursday, will provide clues on the Federal Reserve's policy tightening plans. That could also impact Central Europe's markets.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was broadly stable at 4.9315 after the Romanian central bank raised its main interest rate by 25 bps to 7% on Tuesday.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.1% firmer. Markets in Poland were looking ahead to a parliament sitting starting on Wednesday at which lawmakers may vote on amendments to a judicial reform bill designed to unblock European Union COVID-19 recovery funds withheld due to a dispute over the rule of law.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1113 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.0230

23.9610

-0.26%

+0.56%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

400.0000

399.1000

-0.22%

-0.14%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6860

4.6910

+0.11%

+0.08%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9315

4.9320

+0.01%

+0.22%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2600

117.3600

+0.09%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1270.36

1269.6900

+0.05%

+5.71%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

46247.17

46042.13

+0.45%

+5.60%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1938.80

1937.98

+0.04%

+8.19%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12314.92

12244.17

+0.58%

+5.58%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1096.97

1088.14

+0.81%

+4.59%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2062.59

2050.44

+0.59%

+684.94%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

839.95

839.12

+0.10%

+1.86%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

617.68

617.38

+0.05%

+2.69%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5550

0.0070

+292bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7260

-0.1170

+245bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4510

-0.1490

+222bps

-8bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.9730

-0.1410

+334bps

-12bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.8460

-0.0910

+357bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.9450

-0.1090

+372bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.07

6.74

6.22

7.22

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.40

12.75

11.47

16.09

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.97

6.81

6.31

6.99

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

