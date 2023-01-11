CEE MARKETS-Crown eases after surprise Dec inflation slowdown, forint rally fades

By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Czech crown eased on Wednesday after data showed a surprise slowing of price growth in December, supporting the case for stable interest rates, while the Hungarian forint's early-January rally also lost steam.
The forint EURHUF=, which firmed around 2% in the first week of 2023, helped by improved global mood on markets and a large dollar-denominated FX bond issue by Hungary, was down 0.2%, trading at around 400 versus the euro.
"The HUF rally of the past month appears to be fading already... EUR-HUF is drifting back up towards the key 400.00 mark," Commerzbank said in a note, adding that uncertainty over the release of large suspended European Union funds was likely weighing on the forint.
Hungary signed important agreements with Brussels late last year amid an ongoing rule-of-law dispute, but the government still needs to clear a set of hurdles before billions of euros of suspended EU funds could start to flow later in 2023.
Elsewhere, Czech headline inflation unexpectedly slowed in December, helped by a year-end drop in fuel prices, backing policymakers seeking stable interest rates even as prices keep rising at a double-digit clip.
This shifted the Czech crown EURCZK= back to the weaker side of 24 versus the euro. It was down 0.3% at 24.0230 to the euro at 1015 GMT.
While the data showed easing prices, markets will be watching January data to see what impact companies' repricing will have at the start of the year. The central bank has not taken rate hikes off the table, and some central bankers have signalled January price data will be key.
"Overall, the January data will be important for markets and we won't learn that until after the (next policy meeting) in February," CSOB said.
A Prague trader added that CPI was "the starter for a small (weakening) change, but generally I would say there is good chance to see CZK stronger, somewhere below 24.00 in the coming days."
Investors are eyeing U.S. inflation, which is seen having cooled further in December. They hope the data, due on Thursday, will provide clues on the Federal Reserve's policy tightening plans. That could also impact Central Europe's markets.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was broadly stable at 4.9315 after the Romanian central bank raised its main interest rate by 25 bps to 7% on Tuesday.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.1% firmer. Markets in Poland were looking ahead to a parliament sitting starting on Wednesday at which lawmakers may vote on amendments to a judicial reform bill designed to unblock European Union COVID-19 recovery funds withheld due to a dispute over the rule of law.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1113 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.0230
23.9610
-0.26%
+0.56%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
400.0000
399.1000
-0.22%
-0.14%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6860
4.6910
+0.11%
+0.08%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9315
4.9320
+0.01%
+0.22%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2600
117.3600
+0.09%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1270.36
1269.6900
+0.05%
+5.71%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
46247.17
46042.13
+0.45%
+5.60%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1938.80
1937.98
+0.04%
+8.19%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12314.92
12244.17
+0.58%
+5.58%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1096.97
1088.14
+0.81%
+4.59%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2062.59
2050.44
+0.59%
+684.94%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
839.95
839.12
+0.10%
+1.86%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
617.68
617.38
+0.05%
+2.69%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5550
0.0070
+292bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7260
-0.1170
+245bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4510
-0.1490
+222bps
-8bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.9730
-0.1410
+334bps
-12bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.8460
-0.0910
+357bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.9450
-0.1090
+372bps
-4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.07
6.74
6.22
7.22
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.40
12.75
11.47
16.09
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.97
6.81
6.31
6.99
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))
