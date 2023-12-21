CEE MARKETS-Crown eases after first Czech rate cut since 2020

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The crown slightly extended losses on Thursday after Czech rate-setters kicked off policy easing, as largely expected, further underperforming other central European currencies.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) cut its main repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.75%, the first reduction in more than three years amid slowing inflation and a sagging economy.

Markets had priced in the move, with the majority of analysts in a Reuters poll expecting a 25 bp cut.

Central bank Governor Ales Michl had said the bank would remain hawkish whether it cut rates this month or not.

The crown, which has hovered in a range of 24.20-24.70 per euro in recent months, was down 0.23% to 24.531 following the rate cut announcement.

"The weakening against the euro was no drama," Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE, said.

He expected the crown to recover after the initial negative reaction.

Capital Economics said the CNB would likely keep its hawkish tone but its analysts believe "easing will end up being larger than most expect in 2024".

The Czech move follows rate cuts in Hungary and Poland as central European inflation slows after hitting double-digit rates in the past year. The timing comes as major central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank shift away from tightening cycles.

Hungary's central bank delivered an eighth consecutive rate cut this week.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF=, which has gained more than 4% this year despite the policy easing, was 0.35% stronger at 382.20 to the euro.

The Polish zloty EURPLN=, central Europe's top performer in 2023 with an 8% gain, firmed 0.21% to 4.3380 to the euro, staying off a 3-1/2 year high just beyond 4.30 that it hit this month.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1448 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5310

24.4750

-0.23%

-1.52%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

382.2000

383.5500

+0.35%

+4.51%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3380

4.3470

+0.21%

+8.10%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9700

4.9709

+0.02%

-0.55%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0800

117.1800

+0.09%

+0.19%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1394.56

1395.5100

-0.07%

+16.05%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

60677.07

61061.16

-0.63%

+38.55%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2349.61

2346.52

+0.13%

+31.12%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15170.75

15396.21

-1.46%

+30.07%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.7400

-0.0890

+229bps

-6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.7460

0.0370

+183bps

+8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7870

0.0280

+184bps

+6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.9670

-0.0040

+252bps

+3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.7930

-0.0330

+288bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.0050

-0.0450

+306bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.95

5.10

4.01

6.99

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.15

6.25

5.39

9.98

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.51

4.99

4.53

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

