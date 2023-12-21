CEE MARKETS-Crown eases after first Czech rate cut since 2020

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The crown slightly extended losses on Thursday after Czech rate-setters kicked off policy easing, as largely expected, further underperforming other central European currencies.
The Czech National Bank (CNB) cut its main repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.75%, the first reduction in more than three years amid slowing inflation and a sagging economy.
Markets had priced in the move, with the majority of analysts in a Reuters poll expecting a 25 bp cut.
Central bank Governor Ales Michl had said the bank would remain hawkish whether it cut rates this month or not.
The crown, which has hovered in a range of 24.20-24.70 per euro in recent months, was down 0.23% to 24.531 following the rate cut announcement.
"The weakening against the euro was no drama," Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE, said.
He expected the crown to recover after the initial negative reaction.
Capital Economics said the CNB would likely keep its hawkish tone but its analysts believe "easing will end up being larger than most expect in 2024".
The Czech move follows rate cuts in Hungary and Poland as central European inflation slows after hitting double-digit rates in the past year. The timing comes as major central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank shift away from tightening cycles.
Hungary's central bank delivered an eighth consecutive rate cut this week.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF=, which has gained more than 4% this year despite the policy easing, was 0.35% stronger at 382.20 to the euro.
The Polish zloty EURPLN=, central Europe's top performer in 2023 with an 8% gain, firmed 0.21% to 4.3380 to the euro, staying off a 3-1/2 year high just beyond 4.30 that it hit this month.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1448 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5310
24.4750
-0.23%
-1.52%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
382.2000
383.5500
+0.35%
+4.51%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3380
4.3470
+0.21%
+8.10%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9700
4.9709
+0.02%
-0.55%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.0800
117.1800
+0.09%
+0.19%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1394.56
1395.5100
-0.07%
+16.05%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
60677.07
61061.16
-0.63%
+38.55%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2349.61
2346.52
+0.13%
+31.12%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15170.75
15396.21
-1.46%
+30.07%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.7400
-0.0890
+229bps
-6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.7460
0.0370
+183bps
+8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7870
0.0280
+184bps
+6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.9670
-0.0040
+252bps
+3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.7930
-0.0330
+288bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.0050
-0.0450
+306bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.95
5.10
4.01
6.99
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.15
6.25
5.39
9.98
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.51
4.99
4.53
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish and Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Editing by Susan Fenton and Mark Potter)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
