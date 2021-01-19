CEE MARKETS-Crown climbs to 2-wk high, other currencies move in narrow range

PRAGUE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Czech crown edged up to a two-week high on Tuesday, the biggest mover among central European currencies, most of which drifted sideways, while stock markets took a breather after an early-2021 rally.

The crown EURCZK= was up 0.1% at 26.139 to the euro at 0953 GMT, boosted by a weaker dollar that buoyed the region.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slipped less than 0.1% to 4.534 per euro, after the central bank's comments last week on the possibility of further interest rate cuts.

Warsaw .WIG20 stocks lost 0.3%, while Budapest .BUX edged up 0.2% and Prague was virtually flat, giving up earlier gains.

Stocks have largely paused in a rally seen at the end of 2020 that continued into the early days of the new year. Currencies have shifted into tight ranges.

Overall, some dealers said trade was shifting to a risk-off zone, with markets watching what economic toll the latest wave of the pandemic and the shift to a new U.S. administration in the White House would have.

"The mood is a bit more risk-averse now, the rally in emerging stocks stopped, stocks started to move sideways and currencies followed that," a Budapest trader said.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was flat at 359.35 per euro.

Romania's leu EURRON= was also flat but trending weaker after the central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 1.25% on Friday.

A dovish shift in Poland in the past month has also weighed on the zloty.

Polish central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Friday the base scenario was no change in borrowing costs, but he also said rates could drop below zero if the coronavirus pandemic causes further, significant damage to the economy.

"We maintain our expectations of stabilisation of the EUR/PLN exchange rate around 4.53," Bank Millennium said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1053 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1390

26.1620

+0.09%

+0.34%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

359.3500

359.4550

+0.03%

+0.94%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5335

4.5320

-0.03%

+0.57%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8746

4.8742

-0.01%

-0.20%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5640

7.5550

-0.12%

-0.22%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4700

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1074.28

1074.9700

-0.06%

+4.59%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44854.11

44755.59

+0.22%

+6.52%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2016.99

2023.74

-0.33%

+1.66%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10231.91

10183.99

+0.47%

+4.35%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

949.66

951.13

-0.15%

+5.42%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1819.08

1819.99

-0.05%

+4.59%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

731.63

732.33

-0.10%

-2.27%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

472.09

470.35

+0.37%

+5.49%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2380

-0.0300

+095bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7750

-0.0370

+149bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2590

-0.0120

+177bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0320

-0.0700

+074bps

-7bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3440

-0.0490

+106bps

-6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.1970

-0.0010

+171bps

-1bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.38

0.42

0.53

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.75

0.77

0.79

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.16

0.15

0.16

0.21

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.