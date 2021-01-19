CEE MARKETS-Crown climbs to 2-wk high, other currencies move in narrow range

PRAGUE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Czech crown edged up to a two-week high on Tuesday, the biggest mover among central European currencies, most of which drifted sideways, while stock markets took a breather after an early-2021 rally.
The crown EURCZK= was up 0.1% at 26.139 to the euro at 0953 GMT, boosted by a weaker dollar that buoyed the region.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slipped less than 0.1% to 4.534 per euro, after the central bank's comments last week on the possibility of further interest rate cuts.
Warsaw .WIG20 stocks lost 0.3%, while Budapest .BUX edged up 0.2% and Prague was virtually flat, giving up earlier gains.
Stocks have largely paused in a rally seen at the end of 2020 that continued into the early days of the new year. Currencies have shifted into tight ranges.
Overall, some dealers said trade was shifting to a risk-off zone, with markets watching what economic toll the latest wave of the pandemic and the shift to a new U.S. administration in the White House would have.
"The mood is a bit more risk-averse now, the rally in emerging stocks stopped, stocks started to move sideways and currencies followed that," a Budapest trader said.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was flat at 359.35 per euro.
Romania's leu EURRON= was also flat but trending weaker after the central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 1.25% on Friday.
A dovish shift in Poland in the past month has also weighed on the zloty.
Polish central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Friday the base scenario was no change in borrowing costs, but he also said rates could drop below zero if the coronavirus pandemic causes further, significant damage to the economy.
"We maintain our expectations of stabilisation of the EUR/PLN exchange rate around 4.53," Bank Millennium said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1053 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1390
26.1620
+0.09%
+0.34%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
359.3500
359.4550
+0.03%
+0.94%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5335
4.5320
-0.03%
+0.57%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8746
4.8742
-0.01%
-0.20%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5640
7.5550
-0.12%
-0.22%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4700
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1074.28
1074.9700
-0.06%
+4.59%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44854.11
44755.59
+0.22%
+6.52%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2016.99
2023.74
-0.33%
+1.66%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10231.91
10183.99
+0.47%
+4.35%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
949.66
951.13
-0.15%
+5.42%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1819.08
1819.99
-0.05%
+4.59%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
731.63
732.33
-0.10%
-2.27%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
472.09
470.35
+0.37%
+5.49%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2380
-0.0300
+095bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7750
-0.0370
+149bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2590
-0.0120
+177bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0320
-0.0700
+074bps
-7bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3440
-0.0490
+106bps
-6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.1970
-0.0010
+171bps
-1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.38
0.42
0.53
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.75
0.77
0.79
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.16
0.15
0.16
0.21
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.