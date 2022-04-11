CEE MARKETS-Crown buoyed by rate hike expectations as inflation soars

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 11 (Reuters) - The Czech crown held steady on Monday, while other currencies in the region weakened, after inflation rose to its highest since May 1998, fuelling expectations for more interest rate hikes.

The crown EURCZK= was flat after data showed consumer prices rose by 12.7% year-on-year in March, driven by soaring fuel prices. The crown is up over 1.7% so far this year, the best performer in CEE.

Czech rates markets moved up a touch on Monday, driven largely by a rise in core European markets. The market is pricing in a 50 bps rate increase when the Czech National Bank meets again in May.

The Czech central bank has sharply tightened monetary policy since last year to fight the surge in inflation, bringing rates to their highest since 2001.

The Czech National Bank lifted its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 5.00% at the end of March and said it was ready to tighten policy further to keep inflation expectations anchored while war in Ukraine pushes prices higher.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.53% to 380.20 versus the common currency.

"Primarily, it is news from the war (in Ukraine) and the conflict with the EU that are in focus," Erste wrote in a morning note.

The forint weakened sharply last week after the European Commission announced it would start disciplinary action against Hungary, which investors fear could deprive the country of billions of euros in EU funds.

"The mood in emerging markets is not the brightest, and the fact that despite the weakness of the forint the central bank left the one-week rate unchanged last week puts added pressure on the currency," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The National Bank of Hungary left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 6.15% at a weekly tender last Thursday. The central bank uses the one-week deposit facility to tackle short-term market volatility.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.23% to 4.6455 versus the common currency. The Romanian leu was flat.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Prage .PX adding 0.19% while Budapest .BUX slid 0.67%. Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.63% higher while Bucharest .BETI edged up 0.01%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1039 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4400

24.4400

+0.00%

+1.77%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

380.2000

378.2000

-0.53%

-2.84%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6455

4.6350

-0.23%

-1.17%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9415

4.9414

-0.00%

+0.14%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5470

7.5495

+0.03%

-0.39%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.7100

117.7300

+0.02%

-0.11%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1365.78

1363.1300

+0.19%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41909.34

42191.13

-0.67%

-17.37%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2098.12

2085.07

+0.63%

-7.45%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12717.55

12715.96

+0.01%

-2.63%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1199.27

1200.92

-0.14%

-4.48%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2142.26

2134.33

+0.37%

+3.03%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

845.19

847.95

-0.33%

+2.97%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

627.19

627.55

-0.06%

-1.34%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.4050

0.2330

+529bps

+16bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8680

0.0650

+427bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.2010

0.0700

+342bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.6130

0.1390

+649bps

+7bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.6200

0.2260

+602bps

+16bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.2270

0.1290

+545bps

+6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.09

6.29

6.33

5.32

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.14

8.49

8.55

6.57

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.82

6.92

6.90

5.32

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

