CEE MARKETS-Crown buoyed by rate hike expectations as inflation soars
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, April 11 (Reuters) - The Czech crown held steady on Monday, while other currencies in the region weakened, after inflation rose to its highest since May 1998, fuelling expectations for more interest rate hikes.
The crown EURCZK= was flat after data showed consumer prices rose by 12.7% year-on-year in March, driven by soaring fuel prices. The crown is up over 1.7% so far this year, the best performer in CEE.
Czech rates markets moved up a touch on Monday, driven largely by a rise in core European markets. The market is pricing in a 50 bps rate increase when the Czech National Bank meets again in May.
The Czech central bank has sharply tightened monetary policy since last year to fight the surge in inflation, bringing rates to their highest since 2001.
The Czech National Bank lifted its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 5.00% at the end of March and said it was ready to tighten policy further to keep inflation expectations anchored while war in Ukraine pushes prices higher.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.53% to 380.20 versus the common currency.
"Primarily, it is news from the war (in Ukraine) and the conflict with the EU that are in focus," Erste wrote in a morning note.
The forint weakened sharply last week after the European Commission announced it would start disciplinary action against Hungary, which investors fear could deprive the country of billions of euros in EU funds.
"The mood in emerging markets is not the brightest, and the fact that despite the weakness of the forint the central bank left the one-week rate unchanged last week puts added pressure on the currency," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The National Bank of Hungary left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 6.15% at a weekly tender last Thursday. The central bank uses the one-week deposit facility to tackle short-term market volatility.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.23% to 4.6455 versus the common currency. The Romanian leu was flat.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Prage .PX adding 0.19% while Budapest .BUX slid 0.67%. Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.63% higher while Bucharest .BETI edged up 0.01%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1039 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4400
24.4400
+0.00%
+1.77%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
380.2000
378.2000
-0.53%
-2.84%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6455
4.6350
-0.23%
-1.17%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9415
4.9414
-0.00%
+0.14%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5470
7.5495
+0.03%
-0.39%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.7100
117.7300
+0.02%
-0.11%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1365.78
1363.1300
+0.19%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
41909.34
42191.13
-0.67%
-17.37%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2098.12
2085.07
+0.63%
-7.45%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12717.55
12715.96
+0.01%
-2.63%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1199.27
1200.92
-0.14%
-4.48%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2142.26
2134.33
+0.37%
+3.03%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
845.19
847.95
-0.33%
+2.97%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
627.19
627.55
-0.06%
-1.34%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.4050
0.2330
+529bps
+16bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.8680
0.0650
+427bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.2010
0.0700
+342bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.6130
0.1390
+649bps
+7bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.6200
0.2260
+602bps
+16bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.2270
0.1290
+545bps
+6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.09
6.29
6.33
5.32
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.14
8.49
8.55
6.57
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.82
6.92
6.90
5.32
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.