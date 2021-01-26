CEE MARKETS-Crown bucks FX weakening, forint down before central bank meets

PRAGUE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The crown rebounded towards a five-month high on Tuesday after the Czech central bank kept open the chances of rate hikes this year, while other central European currencies weakened on concerns over roadblocks to a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan.

In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= was down 0.2% at 358.40 to the euro by 1003 GMT before a central bank meeting where analysts expect rates to stay on hold after a recent warning from a deputy governor that cautious policy was still justified amid the pandemic.

"In recent months, Hungary suffered re-acceleration in core inflation indicators," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"Temporary or not, this could easily spook the FX market and put pressure on the forint exchange rate because Hungary now has the track record of failing to curb inflation for over two years."

"Overall, the inflation outlook remains troubled enough so that significant monetary easing from here would be expected only under special circumstances, for example a dire crisis in the real economy, which is not the case right now."

Elsewhere, the crown EURCZK= recovered 0.2% to 26.104 per euro, not far from the five-month peak at 26.055 the Czech currency hit on Monday.

Central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying in an interview with Bloomberg news agency that Czech policymakers may raise interest rates up to twice this year.

The Czech central bank was in the middle of rate tightening before the pandemic struck, which forced it to cut its main rate by 200 basis points, to 0.25%. It is still the most hawkish central bank in the region.

Romania's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark rate by a quarter-point to 1.25% on Jan. 15, adding to a fast fall in bond yields since elections late last year.

That vote delivered a centre-right government and has cut some of the risks around the country's large fiscal deficits.

Romanian 10-year bond yields have dropped to 2.85% from 3.37% seen in mid-December.

At the same time, Hungarian yields have risen amid higher issuance and an increase in U.S. yields, cutting the spread between Hungarian and Romanian paper to around 50 basis points from around 120 bps.

Hungarian yields though have started moving lower.

"At the beginning of the year there was some hesitancy, but the direction is clear now, foreign investors have returned," a Budapest trader said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1103 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1040

26.1460

+0.16%

+0.48%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.4000

357.5700

-0.23%

+1.21%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5500

4.5432

-0.15%

+0.20%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8750

4.8741

-0.02%

-0.21%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5620

7.5640

+0.03%

-0.19%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1060.15

1061.0700

-0.09%

+3.21%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43555.68

43188.94

+0.85%

+3.44%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1941.94

1945.78

-0.20%

-2.12%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10285.15

10321.38

-0.35%

+4.89%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

938.17

936.87

+0.14%

+4.14%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1786.53

1779.19

+0.41%

+2.72%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

733.01

732.32

+0.09%

-2.08%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

504.13

503.37

+0.15%

+12.65%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2350

-0.0130

+096bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7470

-0.0450

+149bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2630

-0.0120

+180bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0230

-0.0300

+075bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3810

-0.0130

+112bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.1830

-0.0010

+172bps

-1bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.38

0.43

0.61

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.76

0.78

0.80

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.17

0.18

0.19

0.21

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest, and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

