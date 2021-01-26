CEE MARKETS-Crown bucks FX weakening, forint down before central bank meets
PRAGUE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The crown rebounded towards a five-month high on Tuesday after the Czech central bank kept open the chances of rate hikes this year, while other central European currencies weakened on concerns over roadblocks to a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan.
In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= was down 0.2% at 358.40 to the euro by 1003 GMT before a central bank meeting where analysts expect rates to stay on hold after a recent warning from a deputy governor that cautious policy was still justified amid the pandemic.
"In recent months, Hungary suffered re-acceleration in core inflation indicators," Commerzbank wrote in a note.
"Temporary or not, this could easily spook the FX market and put pressure on the forint exchange rate because Hungary now has the track record of failing to curb inflation for over two years."
"Overall, the inflation outlook remains troubled enough so that significant monetary easing from here would be expected only under special circumstances, for example a dire crisis in the real economy, which is not the case right now."
Elsewhere, the crown EURCZK= recovered 0.2% to 26.104 per euro, not far from the five-month peak at 26.055 the Czech currency hit on Monday.
Central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying in an interview with Bloomberg news agency that Czech policymakers may raise interest rates up to twice this year.
The Czech central bank was in the middle of rate tightening before the pandemic struck, which forced it to cut its main rate by 200 basis points, to 0.25%. It is still the most hawkish central bank in the region.
Romania's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark rate by a quarter-point to 1.25% on Jan. 15, adding to a fast fall in bond yields since elections late last year.
That vote delivered a centre-right government and has cut some of the risks around the country's large fiscal deficits.
Romanian 10-year bond yields have dropped to 2.85% from 3.37% seen in mid-December.
At the same time, Hungarian yields have risen amid higher issuance and an increase in U.S. yields, cutting the spread between Hungarian and Romanian paper to around 50 basis points from around 120 bps.
Hungarian yields though have started moving lower.
"At the beginning of the year there was some hesitancy, but the direction is clear now, foreign investors have returned," a Budapest trader said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1103 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1040
26.1460
+0.16%
+0.48%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
358.4000
357.5700
-0.23%
+1.21%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5500
4.5432
-0.15%
+0.20%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8750
4.8741
-0.02%
-0.21%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5620
7.5640
+0.03%
-0.19%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1060.15
1061.0700
-0.09%
+3.21%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43555.68
43188.94
+0.85%
+3.44%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1941.94
1945.78
-0.20%
-2.12%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10285.15
10321.38
-0.35%
+4.89%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
938.17
936.87
+0.14%
+4.14%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1786.53
1779.19
+0.41%
+2.72%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
733.01
732.32
+0.09%
-2.08%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
504.13
503.37
+0.15%
+12.65%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2350
-0.0130
+096bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7470
-0.0450
+149bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2630
-0.0120
+180bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0230
-0.0300
+075bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3810
-0.0130
+112bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.1830
-0.0010
+172bps
-1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.38
0.43
0.61
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.76
0.78
0.80
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.17
0.18
0.19
0.21
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest, and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Jan Harvey)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.