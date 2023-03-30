CEE MARKETS-Crown at 3-week high as rate cut expectations dashed; MOL drops on new tax

By 0915 GMT on Thursday, the crown EURCZK= was up 0.3% on the day at 23.5100 per euro. The crown, which traded at a more than 14-year high to begin March, has regained losses since a sell-off amid global banking turmoil this month.
Czech policymakers kept the key rate unchanged at a more-than-two-decade high on Wednesday and said the tightening cycle may not be over, pushing back against market expectations of a cut in the middle of the year.
"With the prospect of higher rates for a longer period of time, a solid FX carry is also certain," ING Bank said in a research note. "Overall, the crown thus offers decent risk/reward and we expect it to strengthen further."
Komercni Banka said risks to its rate cut outlook were on the upside.
"The start of rate cuts is subject to a high degree of uncertainty," it said. "In our view, it will depend on the development of the domestic economy and inflation, as well as on the policies of foreign central banks."
"We are more concerned that the repo rate could remain at 7% for longer than we expect than that it could rise further."
Prague's bluechip index .PX was up 1.3% on the day.
Warsaw's .WIG20 was up 2.4% and Bucharest's .BETI edged up 0.1%. The Romanian leu EURRON= and Polish zloty EURPLN= were up 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.
Elsewhere, shares in Hungarian oil and gas group MOL MOLB.BU opened 2% down on the Budapest bourse, after the government imposed a new revenue-based tax on the company, and tweaked earlier windfall taxes as investors were assessing the net impact of the unexpected changes.
Blue chip index .BUX was down 0.4%. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= also edged 0.1% lower, after being on firming trend since Tuesday's central bank meeting where the bank kept interest rates unchanged and did not alter its hawkish message.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1129 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.5200
23.5700
+0.21%
+2.71%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
381.0000
380.4500
-0.14%
+4.84%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6830
4.6880
+0.11%
+0.14%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9495
4.9615
+0.24%
-0.14%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2400
117.2750
+0.03%
+0.05%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1339.91
1321.1700
+1.42%
+11.50%
Budapest
.BUX
42154.90
42333.82
-0.42%
-3.74%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1751.67
1709.39
+2.47%
-2.25%
Bucharest
.BETI
12080.34
12053.45
+0.22%
+3.57%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1193.54
1193.38
+0.01%
+13.80%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2231.44
2226.91
+0.20%
+749.20%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
887.79
889.26
-0.17%
+7.66%
Sofia
.SOFIX
605.26
605.26
+0.00%
+0.63%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7740
-0.0720
+314bps
-8bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.8860
-0.0320
+258bps
-4bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5380
-0.0460
+223bps
-5bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.0540
-0.0250
+342bps
-4bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.0060
-0.0030
+370bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.0790
-0.0040
+377bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.15
6.72
6.04
7.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.95
13.20
12.16
16.30
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.85
6.63
6.21
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
