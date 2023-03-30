CEE MARKETS-Crown at 3-week high as rate cut expectations dashed; MOL drops on new tax

By 0915 GMT on Thursday, the crown EURCZK= was up 0.3% on the day at 23.5100 per euro. The crown, which traded at a more than 14-year high to begin March, has regained losses since a sell-off amid global banking turmoil this month.

Czech policymakers kept the key rate unchanged at a more-than-two-decade high on Wednesday and said the tightening cycle may not be over, pushing back against market expectations of a cut in the middle of the year.

"With the prospect of higher rates for a longer period of time, a solid FX carry is also certain," ING Bank said in a research note. "Overall, the crown thus offers decent risk/reward and we expect it to strengthen further."

Komercni Banka said risks to its rate cut outlook were on the upside.

"The start of rate cuts is subject to a high degree of uncertainty," it said. "In our view, it will depend on the development of the domestic economy and inflation, as well as on the policies of foreign central banks."

"We are more concerned that the repo rate could remain at 7% for longer than we expect than that it could rise further."

Prague's bluechip index .PX was up 1.3% on the day.

Warsaw's .WIG20 was up 2.4% and Bucharest's .BETI edged up 0.1%. The Romanian leu EURRON= and Polish zloty EURPLN= were up 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

Elsewhere, shares in Hungarian oil and gas group MOL MOLB.BU opened 2% down on the Budapest bourse, after the government imposed a new revenue-based tax on the company, and tweaked earlier windfall taxes as investors were assessing the net impact of the unexpected changes.

Blue chip index .BUX was down 0.4%. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= also edged 0.1% lower, after being on firming trend since Tuesday's central bank meeting where the bank kept interest rates unchanged and did not alter its hawkish message.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1129 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.5200

23.5700

+0.21%

+2.71%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

381.0000

380.4500

-0.14%

+4.84%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6830

4.6880

+0.11%

+0.14%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9615

+0.24%

-0.14%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2400

117.2750

+0.03%

+0.05%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1339.91

1321.1700

+1.42%

+11.50%

Budapest

.BUX

42154.90

42333.82

-0.42%

-3.74%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1751.67

1709.39

+2.47%

-2.25%

Bucharest

.BETI

12080.34

12053.45

+0.22%

+3.57%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1193.54

1193.38

+0.01%

+13.80%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2231.44

2226.91

+0.20%

+749.20%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

887.79

889.26

-0.17%

+7.66%

Sofia

.SOFIX

605.26

605.26

+0.00%

+0.63%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7740

-0.0720

+314bps

-8bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8860

-0.0320

+258bps

-4bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5380

-0.0460

+223bps

-5bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.0540

-0.0250

+342bps

-4bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.0060

-0.0030

+370bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.0790

-0.0040

+377bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.15

6.72

6.04

7.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.95

13.20

12.16

16.30

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.85

6.63

6.21

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

