CEE MARKETS-Coronavirus fears weigh on stocks, forint regains some ground

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Central European stock indexes slipped on Friday as new cases of coronavirus infections in China and a strengthening U.S. dollar hit sentiment.
Currencies in the region were mostly steady.
The forint EURHUF=, however, regained some ground and interbank rates have stabilized after a sharp rise earlier this week.
The forint was trading at 337.48 to the euro at 1022 GMT, up 0.2% while the Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.15% and the Polish zloty EURPLN= was up by 0.1%.
The Hungarian currency has been on a rollercoaster this week: it strengthened to 334 to the euro on Wednesday but eroded those gains quickly after the central bank indicated to local banks it was uneasy with the pace of increases in interbank rates BUBOR=, two market sources told Reuters.
"Bubor rates are slowly coming down from their previous highs. There had been a few banks whose quotes were extremely high in the past few days, but they have also returned to the average," a dealer in Budapest said.
"It seems that the words of the central bank set things straight in people's minds."
A Reuters poll of analysts showed that Hungary's central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged when it meets next Tuesday. Investors will be watching its comments about inflation which at 4.7% ran above expectations in January.
Central banks in the region are reacting to higher-than-expected inflation data. While the Czech central bank reacted with a surprise rate hike on Feb. 6, the Hungarian and Polish central banks have said they are willing to act if needed.
Polish central bank head Adam Glapinski doesn't see the need to raise interest rates now despite higher inflation, but the bank would be ready to act if the price threat persisted in the long term, he said in an article in Rzeczpospolita daily on Friday.
Poland's central bank targets inflation of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point. January CPI came in at 4.4% year-on-year. Poland's benchmark interest rate has remained at a historic low of 1.5% since 2015.
Regional stock market indexes fell or moved sideways, in tandem with the main European indexes which fell in the morning on renewed fears about the economic impact of the coronavirus after China reported an uptick in the number of cases.
The only outlier was Budapest .BUX where shares were up 0.5%.
"There is a global trend of turning away from emerging markets because of the coronavirus fears. Markets are expecting the effects to be worse in Europe than in the United States," a dealer in Budapest said.
Hungarian energy company MOL MOLB.BU was up 2.7% after it reported higher-than-expected EBITDA for the fourth quarter and raised its guidance for this year.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1122 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.0500
25.0880
+0.15%
+1.52%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
337.4800
338.1700
+0.20%
-1.88%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2775
4.2818
+0.10%
-0.49%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8022
4.7930
-0.19%
-0.29%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4450
7.4493
+0.06%
+0.01%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5600
+0.03%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
1091.68
1097.1600
-0.50%
-2.15%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
46017.11
45792.07
+0.49%
-0.14%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2097.94
2099.88
-0.09%
-2.43%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10157.14
10144.16
+0.13%
+1.80%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
982.02
981.75
+0.03%
+6.07%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2022.50
2020.95
+0.08%
+0.25%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
808.28
808.28
+0.00%
+0.82%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
551.31
548.03
+0.60%
-2.96%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.0920
0.2850
+273bps
+29bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5770
-0.1050
+219bps
-12bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5670
0.0000
+201bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5620
-0.0050
+220bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7550
-0.0240
+237bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0840
-0.0320
+253bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.39
2.32
2.26
2.39
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.76
0.90
1.02
0.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.72
1.73
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Anita Komuves, additional reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Susan Fenton)
