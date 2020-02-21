CEE MARKETS-Coronavirus fears weigh on stocks, forint regains some ground

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Central European stock indexes slipped on Friday as new cases of coronavirus infections in China and a strengthening U.S. dollar hit sentiment.

Currencies in the region were mostly steady.

The forint EURHUF=, however, regained some ground and interbank rates have stabilized after a sharp rise earlier this week.

The forint was trading at 337.48 to the euro at 1022 GMT, up 0.2% while the Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.15% and the Polish zloty EURPLN= was up by 0.1%.

The Hungarian currency has been on a rollercoaster this week: it strengthened to 334 to the euro on Wednesday but eroded those gains quickly after the central bank indicated to local banks it was uneasy with the pace of increases in interbank rates BUBOR=, two market sources told Reuters.

"Bubor rates are slowly coming down from their previous highs. There had been a few banks whose quotes were extremely high in the past few days, but they have also returned to the average," a dealer in Budapest said.

"It seems that the words of the central bank set things straight in people's minds."

A Reuters poll of analysts showed that Hungary's central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged when it meets next Tuesday. Investors will be watching its comments about inflation which at 4.7% ran above expectations in January.

Central banks in the region are reacting to higher-than-expected inflation data. While the Czech central bank reacted with a surprise rate hike on Feb. 6, the Hungarian and Polish central banks have said they are willing to act if needed.

Polish central bank head Adam Glapinski doesn't see the need to raise interest rates now despite higher inflation, but the bank would be ready to act if the price threat persisted in the long term, he said in an article in Rzeczpospolita daily on Friday.

Poland's central bank targets inflation of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point. January CPI came in at 4.4% year-on-year. Poland's benchmark interest rate has remained at a historic low of 1.5% since 2015.

Regional stock market indexes fell or moved sideways, in tandem with the main European indexes which fell in the morning on renewed fears about the economic impact of the coronavirus after China reported an uptick in the number of cases.

The only outlier was Budapest .BUX where shares were up 0.5%.

"There is a global trend of turning away from emerging markets because of the coronavirus fears. Markets are expecting the effects to be worse in Europe than in the United States," a dealer in Budapest said.

Hungarian energy company MOL MOLB.BU was up 2.7% after it reported higher-than-expected EBITDA for the fourth quarter and raised its guidance for this year.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1122 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.0500

25.0880

+0.15%

+1.52%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

337.4800

338.1700

+0.20%

-1.88%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2775

4.2818

+0.10%

-0.49%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8022

4.7930

-0.19%

-0.29%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4450

7.4493

+0.06%

+0.01%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5600

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

1091.68

1097.1600

-0.50%

-2.15%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

46017.11

45792.07

+0.49%

-0.14%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2097.94

2099.88

-0.09%

-2.43%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10157.14

10144.16

+0.13%

+1.80%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

982.02

981.75

+0.03%

+6.07%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2022.50

2020.95

+0.08%

+0.25%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

808.28

808.28

+0.00%

+0.82%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

551.31

548.03

+0.60%

-2.96%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.0920

0.2850

+273bps

+29bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5770

-0.1050

+219bps

-12bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5670

0.0000

+201bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5620

-0.0050

+220bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7550

-0.0240

+237bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0840

-0.0320

+253bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.39

2.32

2.26

2.39

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.76

0.90

1.02

0.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.72

1.73

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Anita Komuves, additional reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Susan Fenton)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.