CEE MARKETS-Comments from Polish state fund boss support zloty

By 0957 GMT the zloty EURPLN= rebounded 0.8% against the euro to 4.6285.

"It's due to comments by Borys," a Warsaw-based trader said, referring to Borys, who heads the state Polish Development Fund.

Borys added that the zloty had weakened beyond the optimal level for the economy, according to PAP, which he put within the 4.4–4.6 per euro range, and that the central bank should take exchange rate issues into account in its decisions.

Bank Pekao analysts called Borys's remarks a "verbal intervention on the zloty".

"However, looking at the long-term perspective, we do not think that this effect on the zloty will last. We think that in the near future the zloty will return to gradual depreciation and that in the coming days EURPLN will attack the 4.70 level," Pekao economist Kamil Luczkowski said.

Meanwhile investors were bracing for a crucial U.S. inflation report due later in the day for cues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path amid a hawkish shift in expectations from the European Central Bank's rate decision set for Thursday.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= balanced flat, holding onto gains made since late last week.

"Lacking flows, the forint has been idle so far; with no data or event that could have potentially moved the currency, investors are eyeing tomorrow's ECB rate-decision," a Budapest-based trader said.

The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.4% to 24.4750 per euro, ending a losing streak since the end of August that had taken 2% off its value.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1157 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4750

24.5600

+0.35%

-1.30%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

384.6500

384.6000

-0.01%

+3.85%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6285

4.6660

+0.81%

+1.32%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9700

4.9735

+0.07%

-0.55%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1400

117.1800

+0.03%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1340.99

1334.2800

+0.50%

+11.59%

Budapest

.BUX

57306.31

57316.65

-0.02%

+30.85%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1943.33

1949.57

-0.32%

+8.44%

Bucharest

.BETI

14109.43

14094.91

+0.10%

+20.97%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.3090

-0.2360

+215bps

-28bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.6860

-0.0460

+200bps

-9bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4300

0.0160

+176bps

-2bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.8710

0.1190

+171bps

+8bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2100

0.0890

+252bps

+5bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6980

0.0610

+303bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.73

5.86

4.92

7.08

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.10

9.47

8.48

12.93

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.82

4.20

3.94

5.89

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Mark Heinrich)

