CEE MARKETS-Comments from Polish state fund boss support zloty

By 0957 GMT the zloty EURPLN= rebounded 0.8% against the euro to 4.6285.
"It's due to comments by Borys," a Warsaw-based trader said, referring to Borys, who heads the state Polish Development Fund.
Borys added that the zloty had weakened beyond the optimal level for the economy, according to PAP, which he put within the 4.4–4.6 per euro range, and that the central bank should take exchange rate issues into account in its decisions.
Bank Pekao analysts called Borys's remarks a "verbal intervention on the zloty".
"However, looking at the long-term perspective, we do not think that this effect on the zloty will last. We think that in the near future the zloty will return to gradual depreciation and that in the coming days EURPLN will attack the 4.70 level," Pekao economist Kamil Luczkowski said.
Meanwhile investors were bracing for a crucial U.S. inflation report due later in the day for cues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path amid a hawkish shift in expectations from the European Central Bank's rate decision set for Thursday.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= balanced flat, holding onto gains made since late last week.
"Lacking flows, the forint has been idle so far; with no data or event that could have potentially moved the currency, investors are eyeing tomorrow's ECB rate-decision," a Budapest-based trader said.
The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.4% to 24.4750 per euro, ending a losing streak since the end of August that had taken 2% off its value.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1157 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4750
24.5600
+0.35%
-1.30%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
384.6500
384.6000
-0.01%
+3.85%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6285
4.6660
+0.81%
+1.32%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9700
4.9735
+0.07%
-0.55%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1400
117.1800
+0.03%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1340.99
1334.2800
+0.50%
+11.59%
Budapest
.BUX
57306.31
57316.65
-0.02%
+30.85%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1943.33
1949.57
-0.32%
+8.44%
Bucharest
.BETI
14109.43
14094.91
+0.10%
+20.97%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.3090
-0.2360
+215bps
-28bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.6860
-0.0460
+200bps
-9bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4300
0.0160
+176bps
-2bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.8710
0.1190
+171bps
+8bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.2100
0.0890
+252bps
+5bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.6980
0.0610
+303bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.73
5.86
4.92
7.08
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.10
9.47
8.48
12.93
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.82
4.20
3.94
5.89
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
