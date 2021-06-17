CEE MARKETS-Climbing dollar knocks forint, zloty down a rung

Central European currencies fell on Thursday, with the Hungarian forint and Czech crown sliding, as the dollar climbed further following a hawkish turn by the U.S. Federal Reserve that cut into appetite for riskier assets.

By 0959 GMT, the forint EURHUF= fell 0.8% to a one-month low of 353.90 versus the euro.

The crown EURCZK= slipped 0.2% to 25.49 per euro, rebounding slightly from session lows as some investors took the drop as an entry point ahead of the central bank meeting next week.

"We saw a bigger amount of (euro) selling orders when the crown hit session lows above the psychological 25.500 level," a dealer said. "We are back in waiting mode (for the) central bank next week."

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= fell 0.6% and has continued to slip since the country's central bank kept rates on hold last Wednesday.

A statement after the decision and a Friday press conference by governor Adam Glapinski showed no signs of a shift towards a more hawkish bias despite inflation spiking to similar levels in central European neighbours.

The bloc's stock markets were mixed, with Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX climbing half a percent, while Warsaw .WIG20 shedding a similar amount.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1159 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4900

25.4500

-0.16%

+2.90%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

353.9000

351.1700

-0.77%

+2.49%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5350

4.5086

-0.58%

+0.53%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9240

4.9235

-0.01%

-1.20%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4920

7.4975

+0.07%

+0.74%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4500

117.5500

+0.09%

+0.10%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1175.63

1171.3600

+0.36%

+14.46%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

48759.06

48525.74

+0.48%

+15.80%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2212.37

2225.27

-0.58%

+11.51%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11653.54

11596.38

+0.49%

+18.85%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1144.74

1149.41

-0.41%

+27.07%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1989.99

1993.10

-0.16%

+14.41%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

779.27

782.32

-0.39%

+4.10%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

550.09

548.00

+0.38%

+22.92%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.3940

0.1350

+106bps

+12bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.6130

0.0440

+220bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7380

0.0400

+191bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.3850

0.0650

+105bps

+5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.2930

0.0470

+188bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.7890

0.0420

+196bps

+1bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.78

1.05

1.38

0.43

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.43

1.69

1.84

0.93

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.35

0.51

0.72

0.21

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

