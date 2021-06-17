CEE MARKETS-Climbing dollar knocks forint, zloty down a rung

By 0959 GMT, the forint EURHUF= fell 0.8% to a one-month low of 353.90 versus the euro.
The crown EURCZK= slipped 0.2% to 25.49 per euro, rebounding slightly from session lows as some investors took the drop as an entry point ahead of the central bank meeting next week.
"We saw a bigger amount of (euro) selling orders when the crown hit session lows above the psychological 25.500 level," a dealer said. "We are back in waiting mode (for the) central bank next week."
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= fell 0.6% and has continued to slip since the country's central bank kept rates on hold last Wednesday.
A statement after the decision and a Friday press conference by governor Adam Glapinski showed no signs of a shift towards a more hawkish bias despite inflation spiking to similar levels in central European neighbours.
The bloc's stock markets were mixed, with Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX climbing half a percent, while Warsaw .WIG20 shedding a similar amount.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1159 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4900
25.4500
-0.16%
+2.90%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
353.9000
351.1700
-0.77%
+2.49%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5350
4.5086
-0.58%
+0.53%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9240
4.9235
-0.01%
-1.20%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4920
7.4975
+0.07%
+0.74%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4500
117.5500
+0.09%
+0.10%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1175.63
1171.3600
+0.36%
+14.46%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
48759.06
48525.74
+0.48%
+15.80%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2212.37
2225.27
-0.58%
+11.51%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11653.54
11596.38
+0.49%
+18.85%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1144.74
1149.41
-0.41%
+27.07%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1989.99
1993.10
-0.16%
+14.41%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
779.27
782.32
-0.39%
+4.10%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
550.09
548.00
+0.38%
+22.92%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.3940
0.1350
+106bps
+12bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.6130
0.0440
+220bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7380
0.0400
+191bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.3850
0.0650
+105bps
+5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.2930
0.0470
+188bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.7890
0.0420
+196bps
+1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.78
1.05
1.38
0.43
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.43
1.69
1.84
0.93
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.35
0.51
0.72
0.21
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.