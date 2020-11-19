CEE MARKETS-Central Europe's stocks off peaks, forint settles amid EU budget row

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Central Europe's stock markets retreated from multi-week highs on Thursday and the Polish zloty and Czech crown also fell from peaks, with the boost from vaccine hopes fading as rising COVID-19 infections cut into risk appetite.

The region's currencies were easing into a holding pattern, dealers said. Hungary's forint was a touch weaker after being hit by political risks this week, down a quarter of a percent on the day at 361.45 to the euro at 1040 GMT.

Budapest, along with Poland's government in Warsaw, blocked the European Union's 2021-2027 budget and the recovery plan, worth a combined 1.85 trillion euros ($2.19 trillion), because access to the funds would be conditional upon respecting the rule of law.

Both countries' prime ministers on Wednesday accused EU countries of blackmail and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reiterated on Thursday his country could not accept the package in its current form.

"We are standing around waiting, between 360.50 and 361.50," a dealer said, adding markets were waiting on the EU's next move in the budget row.

Markets were sharply tuned to a rising number of COVID-19 infections around Europe and the United States after getting some hope recently from vaccine developments.

Hungary's government said on Thursday it would be ready to pass tougher restrictions if the pace of infections does not slow.

In the Czech Republic, one of the worst hit in Europe by the second wave of the pandemic, daily cases have started declining from peaks seen in recent weeks.

A dealer said the crown was being pulled between the stabilising health situation, aiding the currency, and worries over EU budget disputes. The crown EURCZK= traded down 0.1% at 26.39 to the euro, off an 11-week high hit this week.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.25% to 4.4775 per euro after testing a one-month high early in the session.

On stock markets, Warsaw's WIG20 .WIG20 index led losses, falling 1.3% from its highest level since the end of August which it hit on Wednesday.

Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX fell 0.5-0.7%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1140 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.3900

26.3680

-0.08%

-3.63%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

361.4500

360.5850

-0.24%

-8.38%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4775

4.4665

-0.25%

-4.94%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8725

4.8735

+0.02%

-1.73%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5640

7.5655

+0.02%

-1.57%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4500

117.5500

+0.09%

+0.10%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

940.13

945.2700

-0.54%

-15.73%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

38106.95

38361.82

-0.66%

-17.31%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1787.64

1810.43

-1.26%

-16.86%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8978.27

8936.25

+0.47%

-10.01%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

852.95

843.02

+1.18%

-7.87%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1689.93

1695.34

-0.32%

-16.23%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

713.77

713.76

+0.00%

-10.97%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

424.28

425.66

-0.32%

-25.32%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0220

-0.0150

+076bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6950

-0.0210

+144bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1620

-0.0200

+173bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0000

-0.0180

+073bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3800

-0.0630

+113bps

-6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.1610

-0.0140

+173bps

+0bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.35

0.38

0.43

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.73

0.73

0.71

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.20

0.20

0.23

0.22

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 0.8457 euros)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.