CEE MARKETS-Central Europe's stocks off peaks, forint settles amid EU budget row
By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Central Europe's stock markets retreated from multi-week highs on Thursday and the Polish zloty and Czech crown also fell from peaks, with the boost from vaccine hopes fading as rising COVID-19 infections cut into risk appetite.
The region's currencies were easing into a holding pattern, dealers said. Hungary's forint was a touch weaker after being hit by political risks this week, down a quarter of a percent on the day at 361.45 to the euro at 1040 GMT.
Budapest, along with Poland's government in Warsaw, blocked the European Union's 2021-2027 budget and the recovery plan, worth a combined 1.85 trillion euros ($2.19 trillion), because access to the funds would be conditional upon respecting the rule of law.
Both countries' prime ministers on Wednesday accused EU countries of blackmail and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reiterated on Thursday his country could not accept the package in its current form.
"We are standing around waiting, between 360.50 and 361.50," a dealer said, adding markets were waiting on the EU's next move in the budget row.
Markets were sharply tuned to a rising number of COVID-19 infections around Europe and the United States after getting some hope recently from vaccine developments.
Hungary's government said on Thursday it would be ready to pass tougher restrictions if the pace of infections does not slow.
In the Czech Republic, one of the worst hit in Europe by the second wave of the pandemic, daily cases have started declining from peaks seen in recent weeks.
A dealer said the crown was being pulled between the stabilising health situation, aiding the currency, and worries over EU budget disputes. The crown EURCZK= traded down 0.1% at 26.39 to the euro, off an 11-week high hit this week.
Poland's zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.25% to 4.4775 per euro after testing a one-month high early in the session.
On stock markets, Warsaw's WIG20 .WIG20 index led losses, falling 1.3% from its highest level since the end of August which it hit on Wednesday.
Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX fell 0.5-0.7%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1140 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.3900
26.3680
-0.08%
-3.63%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
361.4500
360.5850
-0.24%
-8.38%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4775
4.4665
-0.25%
-4.94%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8725
4.8735
+0.02%
-1.73%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5640
7.5655
+0.02%
-1.57%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4500
117.5500
+0.09%
+0.10%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
940.13
945.2700
-0.54%
-15.73%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
38106.95
38361.82
-0.66%
-17.31%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1787.64
1810.43
-1.26%
-16.86%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8978.27
8936.25
+0.47%
-10.01%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
852.95
843.02
+1.18%
-7.87%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1689.93
1695.34
-0.32%
-16.23%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
713.77
713.76
+0.00%
-10.97%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
424.28
425.66
-0.32%
-25.32%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0220
-0.0150
+076bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6950
-0.0210
+144bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.1620
-0.0200
+173bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0000
-0.0180
+073bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3800
-0.0630
+113bps
-6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.1610
-0.0140
+173bps
+0bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.35
0.38
0.43
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.73
0.73
0.71
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.20
0.20
0.23
0.22
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 0.8457 euros)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Uttaresh.V)
