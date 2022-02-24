CEE MARKETS-Central Europe's stocks, FX see biggest drop in years as Russia invades Ukraine
By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Central Europe's main currencies fell sharply on Thursday, with the Polish zloty and Hungarian forint set for their biggest one-day drop in over a decade, while stock markets posted their largest losses in two years after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Trading was volatile as investors sought out safer assets, which pushed Hungary's forint near a record low and stock markets to their biggest one-day drop since the global coronavirus pandemic started in early 2020.
On currency markets, the zloty and forint were both down sharply with losses of around 3% by late afternoon, with the latter near a record low. The Czech crown dropped to its lowest since late-December.
"It is more of a panic because the whole world is weakening," a Warsaw-based trader said.
The BUX stock index .BUX in Budapest lost 9.8%. Poland's blue-chip index .WIG20 fell 10.9%. Hungarian bank OTP OTPB.BU, with operations in both Ukraine and Russia, fell almost 15% to lead losses among major companies.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine was the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. Central European countries, most of which border Ukraine, condemned the attack and braced for refugees.
The European Union prepared to impose new sanctions on Russia, freezing its assets, halting its banks' access to European financial markets and targeting "Kremlin interests".
While analysts said the conflict had limited direct risk to central Europe's economies due to low trade links, higher energy prices - which were already feeding an inflation surge - would hurt, with "stagflation" risks existing in central Europe amid growth worries.
"I don't think sanctions will be so harmful to the CEE region as exports to Russia are rather limited, in many cases less that 1% of GDP," Juraj Kotian, head of CEE macro/fixed income research at Erste Group Bank, said.
"If we see higher oil and gas prices, there is a question mark on how central banks will react, because the main inflation will be supply driven."
INFLATION IMPACT
Central European rate setters have all been tightening policy since last year.
Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Wednesday the escalating crisis between Russia and Ukraine would have an inflationary impact and downward effect on growth.
The bank reiterated similar comments on Thursday and said it had "a sufficient range of instruments it can use should it become necessary to stabilise the financial or foreign exchange market."
The crown weakened beyond 25 to the euro for the first time since late-December, but settled down 1.0% at 24.87 on the day by 1628 GMT.
The forint EURHUF= sank more than 3% in late trading to 371.50 to the euro, off an all-time low of 372. The zloty EURPLN= fell 2.6%.
Bond yields rose in the region, widening the spread with German bunds.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1728 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.8700
24.6135
-1.03%
+0.01%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
371.5000
359.8800
-3.13%
-0.57%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6986
4.5755
-2.62%
-2.29%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9495
4.9468
-0.06%
-0.03%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5515
7.5365
-0.20%
-0.45%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.5800
+0.03%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1338.34
1405.3900
-4.77%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43102.34
47762.14
-9.76%
-15.02%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1817.45
2038.99
-10.87%
-19.83%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12663.78
13202.52
-4.08%
-3.04%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1113.69
1198.49
-7.08%
-11.29%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1983.12
2120.64
-6.48%
-4.63%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
845.56
847.49
-0.23%
+3.02%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
595.89
607.44
-1.90%
-6.26%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.9210
0.0000
+434bps
+5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.2730
0.0600
+334bps
+13bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.0420
0.0850
+287bps
+14bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.9880
0.2690
+440bps
+31bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.2570
0.2610
+432bps
+33bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.0720
0.1020
+390bps
+15bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.73
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
6.18
6.35
6.20
4.83
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.99
5.02
4.96
3.50
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alicja Ptak in Warsaw; editing by Uttaresh.V and Krishna Chandra Eluri)
