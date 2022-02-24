CEE MARKETS-Central Europe's stocks, FX see biggest drop in years as Russia invades Ukraine

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Central Europe's main currencies fell sharply on Thursday, with the Polish zloty and Hungarian forint set for their biggest one-day drop in over a decade, while stock markets posted their largest losses in two years after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Trading was volatile as investors sought out safer assets, which pushed Hungary's forint near a record low and stock markets to their biggest one-day drop since the global coronavirus pandemic started in early 2020.

On currency markets, the zloty and forint were both down sharply with losses of around 3% by late afternoon, with the latter near a record low. The Czech crown dropped to its lowest since late-December.

"It is more of a panic because the whole world is weakening," a Warsaw-based trader said.

The BUX stock index .BUX in Budapest lost 9.8%. Poland's blue-chip index .WIG20 fell 10.9%. Hungarian bank OTP OTPB.BU, with operations in both Ukraine and Russia, fell almost 15% to lead losses among major companies.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine was the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. Central European countries, most of which border Ukraine, condemned the attack and braced for refugees.

The European Union prepared to impose new sanctions on Russia, freezing its assets, halting its banks' access to European financial markets and targeting "Kremlin interests".

While analysts said the conflict had limited direct risk to central Europe's economies due to low trade links, higher energy prices - which were already feeding an inflation surge - would hurt, with "stagflation" risks existing in central Europe amid growth worries.

"I don't think sanctions will be so harmful to the CEE region as exports to Russia are rather limited, in many cases less that 1% of GDP," Juraj Kotian, head of CEE macro/fixed income research at Erste Group Bank, said.

"If we see higher oil and gas prices, there is a question mark on how central banks will react, because the main inflation will be supply driven."

INFLATION IMPACT

Central European rate setters have all been tightening policy since last year.

Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Wednesday the escalating crisis between Russia and Ukraine would have an inflationary impact and downward effect on growth.

The bank reiterated similar comments on Thursday and said it had "a sufficient range of instruments it can use should it become necessary to stabilise the financial or foreign exchange market."

The crown weakened beyond 25 to the euro for the first time since late-December, but settled down 1.0% at 24.87 on the day by 1628 GMT.

The forint EURHUF= sank more than 3% in late trading to 371.50 to the euro, off an all-time low of 372. The zloty EURPLN= fell 2.6%.

Bond yields rose in the region, widening the spread with German bunds.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1728 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.8700

24.6135

-1.03%

+0.01%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

371.5000

359.8800

-3.13%

-0.57%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6986

4.5755

-2.62%

-2.29%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9468

-0.06%

-0.03%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5515

7.5365

-0.20%

-0.45%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.5800

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1338.34

1405.3900

-4.77%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43102.34

47762.14

-9.76%

-15.02%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1817.45

2038.99

-10.87%

-19.83%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12663.78

13202.52

-4.08%

-3.04%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1113.69

1198.49

-7.08%

-11.29%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1983.12

2120.64

-6.48%

-4.63%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

845.56

847.49

-0.23%

+3.02%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

595.89

607.44

-1.90%

-6.26%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.9210

0.0000

+434bps

+5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.2730

0.0600

+334bps

+13bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.0420

0.0850

+287bps

+14bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.9880

0.2690

+440bps

+31bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.2570

0.2610

+432bps

+33bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.0720

0.1020

+390bps

+15bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.73

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

6.18

6.35

6.20

4.83

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.99

5.02

4.96

3.50

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alicja Ptak in Warsaw; editing by Uttaresh.V and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.