CEE MARKETS-Central Europe's currencies reverse as rally sputters

PRAGUE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies reversed direction on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar regained some ground, curtailing a rally in riskier assets.
On stock markets, Prague .PX fell from Tuesday's nine-month low. Warsaw .WIG20 and Budapest .BUX edged backed toward recent multi-month highs.
The Czech crown and Polish zloty are coming off their biggest monthly gains since 2009 and 2012, respectively, as markets have jumped on hopes of vaccines to turn around the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.
The Hungarian forint also retreated on Wednesday after a jump in the previous session in illiquid markets and amid gains won against a weaker dollar.
Analysts say room for further gains was tight and could only come in the zloty and forint's case once Poland and Hungary get settle a row with the European Union, which wants to link funds from its budget and recovery fund to the rule of law.
The crown EURCZK= has fallen off highs. It was down 0.2% at 26.33 to the euro at 1023 GMT. The zloty EURPLN= lost 0.2% to 4.462 and the forint EURHUF= weakened 0.1% to 356.90.
"A bit of a correction was expected," a Prague dealer said. "Monday's end-of-month flow and cancelled bond auctions caused weakening."
The Czech Finance Ministry, which has been able to ease up on borrowing after raising a record amount from markets earlier this year, on Monday said it would scrap a planned auction of three bonds due for Wednesday.
Bond yields were mixed. Forward rate agreements continued to tick up on the longer end as markets priced in chances the central bank would return to rate hikes later next year. CZKFRA
Uncertainties related to the COVID crisis remained bigger than inflation risks, Czech central bank Vice-Governor Marek Mora was quoted as saying in an interview with Aktualne.cz on Wednesday.
Poland's central bank was meeting on Wednesday and widely expected to keep interest rates on hold.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1123 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.3300
26.2825
-0.18%
-3.41%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
356.9000
356.4750
-0.12%
-7.22%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4620
4.4540
-0.18%
-4.61%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8717
4.8697
-0.04%
-1.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5510
7.5520
+0.01%
-1.40%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5700
+0.03%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
960.56
964.2400
-0.38%
-13.90%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
38885.41
38751.98
+0.34%
-15.62%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1866.77
1853.38
+0.72%
-13.18%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9336.75
9286.11
+0.55%
-6.42%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
887.25
885.29
+0.22%
-4.17%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1750.07
1715.22
+2.03%
-13.25%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
713.69
712.07
+0.23%
-10.98%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
428.08
427.87
+0.05%
-24.65%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1320
0.0040
+085bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.8230
-0.0360
+154bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2760
-0.0160
+180bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0900
-0.0240
+081bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4660
-0.0550
+118bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2580
-0.0040
+178bps
-1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.40
0.47
0.60
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.69
0.70
0.71
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.21
0.21
0.21
0.22
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Larry King)
