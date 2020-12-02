CEE MARKETS-Central Europe's currencies reverse as rally sputters

Central Europe's currencies reversed direction on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar regained some ground, curtailing a rally in riskier assets.

On stock markets, Prague .PX fell from Tuesday's nine-month low. Warsaw .WIG20 and Budapest .BUX edged backed toward recent multi-month highs.

The Czech crown and Polish zloty are coming off their biggest monthly gains since 2009 and 2012, respectively, as markets have jumped on hopes of vaccines to turn around the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.

The Hungarian forint also retreated on Wednesday after a jump in the previous session in illiquid markets and amid gains won against a weaker dollar.

Analysts say room for further gains was tight and could only come in the zloty and forint's case once Poland and Hungary get settle a row with the European Union, which wants to link funds from its budget and recovery fund to the rule of law.

The crown EURCZK= has fallen off highs. It was down 0.2% at 26.33 to the euro at 1023 GMT. The zloty EURPLN= lost 0.2% to 4.462 and the forint EURHUF= weakened 0.1% to 356.90.

"A bit of a correction was expected," a Prague dealer said. "Monday's end-of-month flow and cancelled bond auctions caused weakening."

The Czech Finance Ministry, which has been able to ease up on borrowing after raising a record amount from markets earlier this year, on Monday said it would scrap a planned auction of three bonds due for Wednesday.

Bond yields were mixed. Forward rate agreements continued to tick up on the longer end as markets priced in chances the central bank would return to rate hikes later next year. CZKFRA

Uncertainties related to the COVID crisis remained bigger than inflation risks, Czech central bank Vice-Governor Marek Mora was quoted as saying in an interview with Aktualne.cz on Wednesday.

Poland's central bank was meeting on Wednesday and widely expected to keep interest rates on hold.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1123 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.3300

26.2825

-0.18%

-3.41%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

356.9000

356.4750

-0.12%

-7.22%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4620

4.4540

-0.18%

-4.61%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8717

4.8697

-0.04%

-1.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5510

7.5520

+0.01%

-1.40%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5700

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

960.56

964.2400

-0.38%

-13.90%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

38885.41

38751.98

+0.34%

-15.62%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1866.77

1853.38

+0.72%

-13.18%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9336.75

9286.11

+0.55%

-6.42%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

887.25

885.29

+0.22%

-4.17%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1750.07

1715.22

+2.03%

-13.25%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

713.69

712.07

+0.23%

-10.98%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

428.08

427.87

+0.05%

-24.65%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1320

0.0040

+085bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.8230

-0.0360

+154bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2760

-0.0160

+180bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0900

-0.0240

+081bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4660

-0.0550

+118bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2580

-0.0040

+178bps

-1bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.40

0.47

0.60

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.69

0.70

0.71

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.21

0.21

0.21

0.22

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Larry King)

