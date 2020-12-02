CEE MARKETS-Central Europe's currencies reverse as rally sputters

PRAGUE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies reversed direction on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar regained some ground, curtailing a rally in riskier assets.

On stock markets, Prague .PX fell from Tuesday's nine-month low. Warsaw .WIG20 and Budapest .BUX edged backed toward recent multi-month highs.

The Czech crown and Polish zloty are coming off their biggest monthly gains since 2009 and 2012, respectively, as markets have jumped on hopes of vaccines to turn around the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.

The Hungarian forint also retreated on Wednesday after a jump in the previous session in illiquid markets and amid gains won against a weaker dollar.

Analysts say room for further gains was tight and could only come in the zloty and forint's case once Poland and Hungary get settle a row with the European Union, which wants to link funds from its budget and recovery fund to the rule of law.

The crown EURCZK= has fallen off highs. It was down 0.2% at 26.33 to the euro at 1023 GMT. The zloty EURPLN= lost 0.2% to 4.462 and the forint EURHUF= weakened 0.1% to 356.90.

"A bit of a correction was expected," a Prague dealer said. "Monday's end-of-month flow and cancelled bond auctions caused weakening."

The Czech Finance Ministry, which has been able to ease up on borrowing after raising a record amount from markets earlier this year, on Monday said it would scrap a planned auction of three bonds due for Wednesday.

Bond yields were mixed. Forward rate agreements continued to tick up on the longer end as markets priced in chances the central bank would return to rate hikes later next year. CZKFRA

Uncertainties related to the COVID crisis remained bigger than inflation risks, Czech central bank Vice-Governor Marek Mora was quoted as saying in an interview with Aktualne.cz on Wednesday.

Poland's central bank was meeting on Wednesday and widely expected to keep interest rates on hold.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1123 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.3300 26.2825 -0.18% -3.41% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 356.9000 356.4750 -0.12% -7.22% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4620 4.4540 -0.18% -4.61% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8717 4.8697 -0.04% -1.71% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5510 7.5520 +0.01% -1.40% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5300 117.5700 +0.03% +0.03% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 960.56 964.2400 -0.38% -13.90% .BUX Budapest .BUX 38885.41 38751.98 +0.34% -15.62% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1866.77 1853.38 +0.72% -13.18% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 9336.75 9286.11 +0.55% -6.42% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 887.25 885.29 +0.22% -4.17% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1750.07 1715.22 +2.03% -13.25% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 713.69 712.07 +0.23% -10.98% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 428.08 427.87 +0.05% -24.65% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.1320 0.0040 +085bps +0bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.8230 -0.0360 +154bps -4bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.2760 -0.0160 +180bps -2bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.0900 -0.0240 +081bps -3bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.4660 -0.0550 +118bps -5bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.2580 -0.0040 +178bps -1bps FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.40 0.47 0.60 0.35 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.69 0.70 0.71 0.75 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.22 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Larry King) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

