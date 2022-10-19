CEE MARKETS-Central Europe's currencies mostly stable, stocks down
By Anna Koper
WARSAW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mostly stable on Wednesday as improvement in risk appetite helped local markets and the Hungarian central bank's emergency measures introduced last week stopped a sell-off of the local currency.
The sentiment among investors has been improving since the beginning of the week after the statement by a Kremlin spokesman about the possibility of achieving Russian goals in Ukraine through diplomatic channels, ING analysts said.
"The market is clearly hungry for good news and these rather enigmatic comments have turned out to be sufficient so far," they said in a note.
The Hungarian forint stabilized after its biggest gains in over a decade, following the emergency measures.
Hungary's central bank will hold its quick deposit facility tender NBHK3 offered at a fixed 18% interest rate again on Wednesday.
"It seems that Hungarian forint has stabilized for the moment. The possibility of increasing short-term rates even to 25% could significantly mitigate the depreciation pressure," Erste Group said in a note.
Analysts also said that reaching an agreement with the European Union has remained a key element that would increase investor confidence in Hungarian assets, including the forint.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.15% at 413 to the euro at 854 GMT.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was 0.22% lower to 4.8015 per euro.
"The zloty versus the euro is currently the strongest for almost a month and today's session should not change this situation significantly," Millennium Bank said in a note.
Polish central banker Cezary Kochalski said on Tuesday that the bank does not have ample room to increase rates amid an expected economic slowdown.
Elsewhere in the region, the Romanian leu was a bit lower at 4.9345 per euro, while the Czech crown gained slightly to 24.5550 to euro.
The Czech parliament on Tuesday approved raising this year's state budget deficit by a third to 375 billion crowns, meaning the state would have to boost its borrowing via government bond auctions which could have an effect on the country's credit rating.
Stock markets were mostly lower with the Warsaw blue chip index .WIG20 0.94% down. Budapest .BUX was 1.37% down, while Prague .PX lost 2.48%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1054 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5550
24.5600
+0.02%
+1.29%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
413.0000
413.6000
+0.15%
-10.56%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.8015
4.7910
-0.22%
-4.38%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9345
4.9325
-0.04%
+0.28%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5300
7.5315
+0.02%
-0.17%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2200
117.2400
+0.02%
+0.31%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1139.01
1167.9200
-2.48%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40348.18
40910.44
-1.37%
-20.45%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1414.20
1427.68
-0.94%
-37.62%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10992.76
10953.44
+0.36%
-15.84%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
987.04
987.11
-0.01%
-21.38%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1936.30
1939.52
-0.17%
-6.88%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
803.00
808.75
-0.71%
-2.17%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
579.22
579.88
-0.11%
-8.88%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.1940
-0.0740
+411bps
-19bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
6.0410
0.1260
+386bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.9150
0.1380
+356bps
+6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
8.8320
0.2180
+675bps
+10bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
8.7120
0.2610
+653bps
+16bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
8.4380
0.2550
+609bps
+18bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.45
7.43
7.24
7.29
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
17.80
16.82
16.32
16.65
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
8.05
8.16
8.11
7.34
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anna Koper in Warsaw, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
((anna.koper@thomsonreuters.com))
