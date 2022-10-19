CEE MARKETS-Central Europe's currencies mostly stable, stocks down

By Anna Koper

WARSAW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mostly stable on Wednesday as improvement in risk appetite helped local markets and the Hungarian central bank's emergency measures introduced last week stopped a sell-off of the local currency.

The sentiment among investors has been improving since the beginning of the week after the statement by a Kremlin spokesman about the possibility of achieving Russian goals in Ukraine through diplomatic channels, ING analysts said.

"The market is clearly hungry for good news and these rather enigmatic comments have turned out to be sufficient so far," they said in a note.

The Hungarian forint stabilized after its biggest gains in over a decade, following the emergency measures.

Hungary's central bank will hold its quick deposit facility tender NBHK3 offered at a fixed 18% interest rate again on Wednesday.

"It seems that Hungarian forint has stabilized for the moment. The possibility of increasing short-term rates even to 25% could significantly mitigate the depreciation pressure," Erste Group said in a note.

Analysts also said that reaching an agreement with the European Union has remained a key element that would increase investor confidence in Hungarian assets, including the forint.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.15% at 413 to the euro at 854 GMT.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was 0.22% lower to 4.8015 per euro.

"The zloty versus the euro is currently the strongest for almost a month and today's session should not change this situation significantly," Millennium Bank said in a note.

Polish central banker Cezary Kochalski said on Tuesday that the bank does not have ample room to increase rates amid an expected economic slowdown.

Elsewhere in the region, the Romanian leu was a bit lower at 4.9345 per euro, while the Czech crown gained slightly to 24.5550 to euro.

The Czech parliament on Tuesday approved raising this year's state budget deficit by a third to 375 billion crowns, meaning the state would have to boost its borrowing via government bond auctions which could have an effect on the country's credit rating.

Stock markets were mostly lower with the Warsaw blue chip index .WIG20 0.94% down. Budapest .BUX was 1.37% down, while Prague .PX lost 2.48%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1054 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5550

24.5600

+0.02%

+1.29%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

413.0000

413.6000

+0.15%

-10.56%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.8015

4.7910

-0.22%

-4.38%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9345

4.9325

-0.04%

+0.28%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5300

7.5315

+0.02%

-0.17%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2200

117.2400

+0.02%

+0.31%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1139.01

1167.9200

-2.48%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40348.18

40910.44

-1.37%

-20.45%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1414.20

1427.68

-0.94%

-37.62%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10992.76

10953.44

+0.36%

-15.84%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

987.04

987.11

-0.01%

-21.38%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1936.30

1939.52

-0.17%

-6.88%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

803.00

808.75

-0.71%

-2.17%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

579.22

579.88

-0.11%

-8.88%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.1940

-0.0740

+411bps

-19bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

6.0410

0.1260

+386bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.9150

0.1380

+356bps

+6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

8.8320

0.2180

+675bps

+10bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

8.7120

0.2610

+653bps

+16bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

8.4380

0.2550

+609bps

+18bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.45

7.43

7.24

7.29

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

17.80

16.82

16.32

16.65

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

8.05

8.16

8.11

7.34

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anna Koper in Warsaw, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((anna.koper@thomsonreuters.com))

