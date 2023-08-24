CEE MARKETS-Central European FX ease as investors weigh Euro zone, Jackson Hole

By 0902 GMT the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.4% at 383.50 per euro, nearing the lower end of this week's range.
"There is no trend in the trading, the market reacts to international news," a Budapest-based trader said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN=, meanwhile, eased 0.2% to 4.4720 per euro, steadily backing off of a nearly three-year high it hit at the end of July.
"At the turn of the week we expect an increase in EUR/PLN closer to 4.50... We are still not counting on a bigger discount of the zloty due to Poland's trade surplus," ING analysts wrote in a note.
Elsewhere the Czech crown EURCZK= also slipped 0.2% to 24.1410, close to its weakest levels this week.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1121 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.1350
24.0900
-0.19%
+0.10%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
383.5000
382.1500
-0.35%
+4.16%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4720
4.4630
-0.20%
+4.86%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9360
4.9388
+0.06%
+0.13%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1600
117.2350
+0.06%
+0.12%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1353.44
1345.2000
+0.61%
+12.62%
Budapest
.BUX
57033.80
56926.62
+0.19%
+30.23%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2030.09
2012.34
+0.88%
+13.29%
Bucharest
.BETI
13130.17
13012.70
+0.90%
+12.57%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8110
-0.2900
+285bps
-28bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.6920
-0.1090
+220bps
-8bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3790
0.0090
+189bps
+4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.3280
0.0380
+237bps
+5bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.3970
-0.0370
+291bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.6220
-0.0390
+314bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.84
6.16
5.27
7.11
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.53
10.04
8.83
13.85
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.93
5.33
4.88
6.65
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Varun H K)
