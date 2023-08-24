CEE MARKETS-Central European FX ease as investors weigh Euro zone, Jackson Hole

By 0902 GMT the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.4% at 383.50 per euro, nearing the lower end of this week's range.

"There is no trend in the trading, the market reacts to international news," a Budapest-based trader said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN=, meanwhile, eased 0.2% to 4.4720 per euro, steadily backing off of a nearly three-year high it hit at the end of July.

"At the turn of the week we expect an increase in EUR/PLN closer to 4.50... We are still not counting on a bigger discount of the zloty due to Poland's trade surplus," ING analysts wrote in a note.

Elsewhere the Czech crown EURCZK= also slipped 0.2% to 24.1410, close to its weakest levels this week.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1121 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.1350

24.0900

-0.19%

+0.10%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

383.5000

382.1500

-0.35%

+4.16%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4720

4.4630

-0.20%

+4.86%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9360

4.9388

+0.06%

+0.13%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1600

117.2350

+0.06%

+0.12%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1353.44

1345.2000

+0.61%

+12.62%

Budapest

.BUX

57033.80

56926.62

+0.19%

+30.23%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2030.09

2012.34

+0.88%

+13.29%

Bucharest

.BETI

13130.17

13012.70

+0.90%

+12.57%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8110

-0.2900

+285bps

-28bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.6920

-0.1090

+220bps

-8bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3790

0.0090

+189bps

+4bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.3280

0.0380

+237bps

+5bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.3970

-0.0370

+291bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6220

-0.0390

+314bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.84

6.16

5.27

7.11

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.53

10.04

8.83

13.85

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.93

5.33

4.88

6.65

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Varun H K)

