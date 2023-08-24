News & Insights

PX

CEE MARKETS-Central European FX ease as investors weigh Euro zone, Jackson Hole

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

August 24, 2023 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by Karol Badohal and Boldizsar Gyori for Reuters ->

By 0902 GMT the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.4% at 383.50 per euro, nearing the lower end of this week's range.

"There is no trend in the trading, the market reacts to international news," a Budapest-based trader said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN=, meanwhile, eased 0.2% to 4.4720 per euro, steadily backing off of a nearly three-year high it hit at the end of July.

"At the turn of the week we expect an increase in EUR/PLN closer to 4.50... We are still not counting on a bigger discount of the zloty due to Poland's trade surplus," ING analysts wrote in a note.

Elsewhere the Czech crown EURCZK= also slipped 0.2% to 24.1410, close to its weakest levels this week.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1121 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.1350

24.0900

-0.19%

+0.10%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

383.5000

382.1500

-0.35%

+4.16%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4720

4.4630

-0.20%

+4.86%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9360

4.9388

+0.06%

+0.13%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1600

117.2350

+0.06%

+0.12%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1353.44

1345.2000

+0.61%

+12.62%

Budapest

.BUX

57033.80

56926.62

+0.19%

+30.23%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2030.09

2012.34

+0.88%

+13.29%

Bucharest

.BETI

13130.17

13012.70

+0.90%

+12.57%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8110

-0.2900

+285bps

-28bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.6920

-0.1090

+220bps

-8bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3790

0.0090

+189bps

+4bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.3280

0.0380

+237bps

+5bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.3970

-0.0370

+291bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6220

-0.0390

+314bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.84

6.16

5.27

7.11

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.53

10.04

8.83

13.85

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.93

5.33

4.88

6.65

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Varun H K)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.