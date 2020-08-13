CEE MARKETS-Central European currencies up slightly ahead of U.S.-China talks

Contributor
Robert Muller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

Central European currencies made slight gains on Thursday in a cautious market ahead of weekend trade talks between the United States and China.

PRAGUE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Central European currencies made slight gains on Thursday in a cautious market ahead of weekend trade talks between the United States and China.

The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.1% at 26.110 per euro as data showed an acceleration in inflation though expectations on monetary policy were unlikely to change.

The central bank has signalled its readiness to tolerate overshooting of its inflation target in the coming period as the economy needed stability amidst the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= gained 0.1% to 4.3968 versus

the common currency. The Romanian leu EURRON= was stable.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.2% stronger at 344.90 to the euro, still in the range it has been in for more than two weeks.

Although the Czech annual inflation accelerated to 3.4% in July, the fastest pace since February's 3.7%, it was in line with the Czech National Bank's (CNB) forecast.

CNB rate-setters kept policy unchanged last week.

"The episode of higher inflation should be only temporary and CNB thus won't react to higher prices, also because on the monetary policy horizon, the inflation should be again within the tolerance band," said Jakub Saidler, ING Bank chief economist for the Czech Republic.

The central bank targets inflation at 2% with a tolerance band of one percentage point in either direction.

Hungary's construction sector output fell by 15.7% in June after a 20.1% year-on-year slowdown in May as the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on the economy, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

"The EUR/HUF exchange rate is still trading above the 200-day moving average. No economic data is going to be published today either in Hungary or the eurozone that could significantly change the trend," Erste Bank wrote in a note.

Poland releases current account data at 2 p.m.(1200 GMT), which might push the zloty towards appreciation if the surplus turns out bigger than expected by the market, Bank Millennium said in a note.

** For an interactive graphic on CEE economic

developments: https://reut.rs/3exsJHO

Stocks in Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX were down by 0.5% and 0.3% respectively, while Warsaw' main index .WIG20 was up by 1.2%. Bucharest's blue chip index .BETI firmed by 0.2%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1128 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.0970

26.1240

+0.10%

-2.55%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

344.9200

345.2000

+0.08%

-3.99%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3970

4.4020

+0.11%

-3.20%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8338

4.8350

+0.02%

-0.94%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5090

7.4885

-0.27%

-0.85%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

922.63

927.5300

-0.53%

-17.30%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

36679.84

36785.28

-0.29%

-20.40%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1878.96

1855.86

+1.24%

-12.61%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8792.84

8777.30

+0.18%

-11.87%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

861.42

861.12

+0.03%

-6.96%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1606.38

1606.84

-0.03%

-20.37%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

668.48

672.47

-0.59%

-16.62%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

436.91

435.59

+0.30%

-23.10%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1200

-0.0270

+078bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3890

-0.0240

+105bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9370

0.0190

+139bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1570

-0.0090

+082bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.6850

-0.0170

+134bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2900

-0.0320

+175bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.33

0.33

0.40

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.68

0.72

0.74

0.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.21

0.21

0.22

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 615; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More