CEE MARKETS-Central European currencies up slightly ahead of U.S.-China talks

PRAGUE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Central European currencies made slight gains on Thursday in a cautious market ahead of weekend trade talks between the United States and China.
The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.1% at 26.110 per euro as data showed an acceleration in inflation though expectations on monetary policy were unlikely to change.
The central bank has signalled its readiness to tolerate overshooting of its inflation target in the coming period as the economy needed stability amidst the global coronavirus pandemic.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= gained 0.1% to 4.3968 versus
the common currency. The Romanian leu EURRON= was stable.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.2% stronger at 344.90 to the euro, still in the range it has been in for more than two weeks.
Although the Czech annual inflation accelerated to 3.4% in July, the fastest pace since February's 3.7%, it was in line with the Czech National Bank's (CNB) forecast.
CNB rate-setters kept policy unchanged last week.
"The episode of higher inflation should be only temporary and CNB thus won't react to higher prices, also because on the monetary policy horizon, the inflation should be again within the tolerance band," said Jakub Saidler, ING Bank chief economist for the Czech Republic.
The central bank targets inflation at 2% with a tolerance band of one percentage point in either direction.
Hungary's construction sector output fell by 15.7% in June after a 20.1% year-on-year slowdown in May as the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on the economy, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.
"The EUR/HUF exchange rate is still trading above the 200-day moving average. No economic data is going to be published today either in Hungary or the eurozone that could significantly change the trend," Erste Bank wrote in a note.
Poland releases current account data at 2 p.m.(1200 GMT), which might push the zloty towards appreciation if the surplus turns out bigger than expected by the market, Bank Millennium said in a note.
Stocks in Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX were down by 0.5% and 0.3% respectively, while Warsaw' main index .WIG20 was up by 1.2%. Bucharest's blue chip index .BETI firmed by 0.2%.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1128 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.0970
26.1240
+0.10%
-2.55%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
344.9200
345.2000
+0.08%
-3.99%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3970
4.4020
+0.11%
-3.20%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8338
4.8350
+0.02%
-0.94%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5090
7.4885
-0.27%
-0.85%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
922.63
927.5300
-0.53%
-17.30%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
36679.84
36785.28
-0.29%
-20.40%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1878.96
1855.86
+1.24%
-12.61%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8792.84
8777.30
+0.18%
-11.87%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
861.42
861.12
+0.03%
-6.96%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1606.38
1606.84
-0.03%
-20.37%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
668.48
672.47
-0.59%
-16.62%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
436.91
435.59
+0.30%
-23.10%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1200
-0.0270
+078bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3890
-0.0240
+105bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9370
0.0190
+139bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1570
-0.0090
+082bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6850
-0.0170
+134bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2900
-0.0320
+175bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.33
0.33
0.40
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.68
0.72
0.74
0.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.21
0.21
0.22
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 615; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
