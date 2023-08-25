CEE MARKETS-Central European currencies slightly up ahead of Powell speech

By 0826 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.25% stronger on the day at 383.2 per euro.

"I don't expect much trading today, except for small intra-day flows, until Jackson Hole begins at the evening. All major currencies will be on hold until then," a Budapest-based trader said.

Bank Millennium analysts wrote that after disappointing PMI readings in the eurozone, the market is less convinced that the ECB will hike rates in September, while the scenario of a soft landing of the U.S. economy strengthens expectations that Fed rates will remain higher for longer.

"The central bankers' speeches may be a potential impulse for changes in the eurodollar, if they lead to revisions of previous expectations," they said, adding the situation on core markets will be a key factor influencing the zloty.

"However, we do not expect the EUR/PLN to break out of the current consolidation range."

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.2% on Friday and traded at 4.4680 per euro.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= strengthened by 0.14% to 24.1400 per euro.

Stock markets in the region were mostly down. Warsaw .WIG20 led losses with a 0.5% fall.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1026 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.1400

24.1750

+0.14%

+0.07%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

383.2000

384.1500

+0.25%

+4.24%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4680

4.4770

+0.20%

+4.96%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9395

4.9409

+0.03%

+0.06%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1500

117.2350

+0.07%

+0.13%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1348.81

1351.0600

-0.17%

+12.24%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

57205.55

57228.33

-0.04%

+30.62%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1999.03

2009.58

-0.52%

+11.55%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13071.61

13097.05

-0.19%

+12.07%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7830

-0.2780

+280bps

-30bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.6850

-0.0490

+214bps

-7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.2990

-0.0180

+176bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.4120

0.0850

+243bps

+7bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.4770

0.0730

+294bps

+6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.7310

0.1030

+319bps

+8bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.83

6.11

5.20

7.11

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.53

9.97

8.90

13.85

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.92

5.32

4.89

6.69

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((anna.wlodarczak@thomsonreuters.com;))

