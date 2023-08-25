CEE MARKETS-Central European currencies slightly up ahead of Powell speech

By 0826 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.25% stronger on the day at 383.2 per euro.
"I don't expect much trading today, except for small intra-day flows, until Jackson Hole begins at the evening. All major currencies will be on hold until then," a Budapest-based trader said.
Bank Millennium analysts wrote that after disappointing PMI readings in the eurozone, the market is less convinced that the ECB will hike rates in September, while the scenario of a soft landing of the U.S. economy strengthens expectations that Fed rates will remain higher for longer.
"The central bankers' speeches may be a potential impulse for changes in the eurodollar, if they lead to revisions of previous expectations," they said, adding the situation on core markets will be a key factor influencing the zloty.
"However, we do not expect the EUR/PLN to break out of the current consolidation range."
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.2% on Friday and traded at 4.4680 per euro.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= strengthened by 0.14% to 24.1400 per euro.
Stock markets in the region were mostly down. Warsaw .WIG20 led losses with a 0.5% fall.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1026 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.1400
24.1750
+0.14%
+0.07%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
383.2000
384.1500
+0.25%
+4.24%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4680
4.4770
+0.20%
+4.96%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9395
4.9409
+0.03%
+0.06%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1500
117.2350
+0.07%
+0.13%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1348.81
1351.0600
-0.17%
+12.24%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
57205.55
57228.33
-0.04%
+30.62%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1999.03
2009.58
-0.52%
+11.55%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13071.61
13097.05
-0.19%
+12.07%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7830
-0.2780
+280bps
-30bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.6850
-0.0490
+214bps
-7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.2990
-0.0180
+176bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.4120
0.0850
+243bps
+7bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.4770
0.0730
+294bps
+6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.7310
0.1030
+319bps
+8bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.83
6.11
5.20
7.11
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.53
9.97
8.90
13.85
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.92
5.32
4.89
6.69
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
