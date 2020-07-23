CEE MARKETS-Central European currencies firm on EU fund deal, data

By Joanna Plucinska and Anita Komuves

WARSAW, July 23 (Reuters) - Central European currencies rose on Thursday while stock markets were mixed as sentiment continued to improve in the region after a landmark European Union deal to help coronavirus-stricken economies.

EU leaders agreed on Tuesday after a four-day summit a 750 billion euro coronavirus recovery package, with generous handouts expected for both Poland and Hungary.

"This fund will be an investment driver in the medium-term, of course it'll be good for these currencies," Krystian Jaworski, an economist at Credit Agricole said.

Currencies in the region were lifted by the risk-on mood in global markets as well as better than expected macroeconomic data, with the Hungarian forint EURHUF= leading gains in the region, up 0.56% on the day at 346.320 against the euro.

The National Bank of Hungary cut its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.6% on Tuesday, as expected. Deputy governor Barnabas Virag said last month that July's cut would be as far as the bank would go.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) has agreed with the European Central Bank (ECB) to set up a repo line arrangement to provide euro liquidity to Hungarian banks to address possible euro liquidity needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Romania and Serbia are also among a number of Eastern European countries that secured access to euro liquidity via similar repo or swap lines with the ECB.

Elsewhere, The Czech crown EURCZK= rose by 0.4% by 0916 GMT and was trading at 26.265 to the euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.27% at 4.405 versus the common currency.

Positive macroeconomic data in Poland contributed to the rise as well, notably industrial output, which showed "the decreasing influence of the COVID-19 epidemic on economic activity," Jaworski added.

Unemployment rose to 6.1% in Poland, figures released by the statistics office on Thursday showed. Analysts said that, even though there was a rise, it was slower than expected at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1116 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.2650

26.3690

+0.40%

-3.17%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

346.3200

348.2500

+0.56%

-4.38%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4050

4.4170

+0.27%

-3.37%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8345

4.8375

+0.06%

-0.96%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5210

7.5223

+0.02%

-1.01%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5700

117.6500

+0.07%

+0.00%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

943.17

944.0800

-0.10%

-15.46%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

35724.82

35436.39

+0.81%

-22.48%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1831.50

1830.61

+0.05%

-14.82%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8591.37

8583.40

+0.09%

-13.89%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

848.61

855.41

-0.79%

-8.34%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1603.62

1604.78

-0.07%

-20.51%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

657.65

657.73

-0.01%

-17.97%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

438.73

439.71

-0.22%

-22.78%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0680

0.0390

+076bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.4000

-0.0750

+109bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8360

0.0090

+132bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1260

-0.0040

+082bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7570

0.0000

+145bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3300

0.0180

+182bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.30

0.31

0.33

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.62

0.60

0.59

0.61

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.20

0.22

0.23

0.25

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

