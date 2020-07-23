CEE MARKETS-Central European currencies firm on EU fund deal, data

By Joanna Plucinska and Anita Komuves
WARSAW, July 23 (Reuters) - Central European currencies rose on Thursday while stock markets were mixed as sentiment continued to improve in the region after a landmark European Union deal to help coronavirus-stricken economies.
EU leaders agreed on Tuesday after a four-day summit a 750 billion euro coronavirus recovery package, with generous handouts expected for both Poland and Hungary.
"This fund will be an investment driver in the medium-term, of course it'll be good for these currencies," Krystian Jaworski, an economist at Credit Agricole said.
Currencies in the region were lifted by the risk-on mood in global markets as well as better than expected macroeconomic data, with the Hungarian forint EURHUF= leading gains in the region, up 0.56% on the day at 346.320 against the euro.
The National Bank of Hungary cut its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.6% on Tuesday, as expected. Deputy governor Barnabas Virag said last month that July's cut would be as far as the bank would go.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) has agreed with the European Central Bank (ECB) to set up a repo line arrangement to provide euro liquidity to Hungarian banks to address possible euro liquidity needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Romania and Serbia are also among a number of Eastern European countries that secured access to euro liquidity via similar repo or swap lines with the ECB.
Elsewhere, The Czech crown EURCZK= rose by 0.4% by 0916 GMT and was trading at 26.265 to the euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.27% at 4.405 versus the common currency.
Positive macroeconomic data in Poland contributed to the rise as well, notably industrial output, which showed "the decreasing influence of the COVID-19 epidemic on economic activity," Jaworski added.
Unemployment rose to 6.1% in Poland, figures released by the statistics office on Thursday showed. Analysts said that, even though there was a rise, it was slower than expected at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1116 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.2650
26.3690
+0.40%
-3.17%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
346.3200
348.2500
+0.56%
-4.38%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4050
4.4170
+0.27%
-3.37%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8345
4.8375
+0.06%
-0.96%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5210
7.5223
+0.02%
-1.01%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5700
117.6500
+0.07%
+0.00%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
943.17
944.0800
-0.10%
-15.46%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
35724.82
35436.39
+0.81%
-22.48%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1831.50
1830.61
+0.05%
-14.82%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8591.37
8583.40
+0.09%
-13.89%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
848.61
855.41
-0.79%
-8.34%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1603.62
1604.78
-0.07%
-20.51%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
657.65
657.73
-0.01%
-17.97%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
438.73
439.71
-0.22%
-22.78%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0680
0.0390
+076bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.4000
-0.0750
+109bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8360
0.0090
+132bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1260
-0.0040
+082bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7570
0.0000
+145bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3300
0.0180
+182bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.30
0.31
0.33
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.62
0.60
0.59
0.61
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.20
0.22
0.23
0.25
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
