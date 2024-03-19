CEE MARKETS-Central European currencies await result of Fed meeting

WARSAW, March 19 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies traded slightly lower on Tuesday, awaiting a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting which may influence the valuation of the dollar.
Traders were also keeping an eye on a Czech central bank policy announcement on Wednesday.
The Czech crown and Hungarian forint have fallen this year as their central banks cut rates in a continuing easing cycle though they have regained ground in the past week.
The Polish zloty, on the other hand, has strengthened since the start of the year as rates stay on hold though it has faded recently.
Analysts said markets were positioning themselves for the meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, with some assuming a slightly more hawkish scenario than the current communication and forecasts from Fed members.
The Fed is widely expected to keep rates where they are, although there is a degree of uncertainty over what policymakers might signal about the likely course of monetary policy stretching into 2025.
"The result is a strengthening dollar and rising U.S. bond yields. The consequences are also the weakening zloty - especially since the depreciation is supported by technical analysis - and cheaper Polish debt," Bank Millennium analysts wrote in a report.
"We maintain our scenario that the EUR/PLN exchange rate correction will extend to the level of 4.3285. Breaking it depends on the outcome of the Fed meeting ending tomorrow."
Poland's zloty EURPLN= was stable at 4.3190 per euro at 0928 GMT.
On Wednesday, the Czech National Bank (CNB) is expected to deliver another 50 basis point rate cut as a weaker-than-expected crown and lingering price pressures dampen thoughts of a quickening easing pace.
Easing policy in the region is cutting rate differentials as the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank have yet to lower their rates.
"In the rest of the week we expect a greater degree of volatility with the crown, and not only with regard to the CNB meeting, but also to Wednesday's actions of the Fed," analysts at Czech bank CSOB wrote in a note.
The crown EURCZK= was a touch down at 25.2400 per euro, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= off 0.2% at 395.3000 while Romania's leu EURRON= was stable at 4.9729 per euro.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1028 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2400
25.2250
-0.06%
-2.13%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
395.3000
394.6500
-0.16%
-3.06%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3190
4.3205
+0.03%
+0.59%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9729
4.9734
+0.01%
+0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1600
117.2000
+0.03%
+0.07%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1490.75
1492.3800
-0.11%
+5.43%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
65629.89
65450.33
+0.27%
+8.26%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2345.28
2350.87
-0.24%
+0.10%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
16352.39
16347.25
+0.03%
+6.38%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.7300
0.0130
+083bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.6960
0.0100
+123bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.9060
0.0220
+146bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.2340
0.0570
+233bps
+7bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.4290
0.0190
+297bps
+3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5770
0.0180
+313bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.72
3.94
3.44
5.89
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.23
6.89
6.64
8.05
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.88
5.80
5.54
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; editing by Jason Neely)
((anna.wlodarczak@thomsonreuters.com;))
