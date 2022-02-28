CEE MARKETS-Central European bank stocks fall, forint hits record low
PRAGUE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Central European stock indexes fell up to 5% on Monday, while Hungary's forint hit an all-time low as currencies opened sharply lower, with investors seeking safer assets after Western nations imposed tough new sanctions on Russia.
Markets braced for further volatility as the European Union and western allies ratcheted up sanctions against Russia, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT global payments system, because of its invasion in Ukraine.
Most central European countries border Ukraine and are taking in a rush of refugees fleeing Russia's invasion.
Central Europe's bourses lost 2-5% to start trading on Monday, with banks including Budapest's OTP OTPB.BU losing over 9% early. The Budapest benchmark index .BUX led losses among peers at 0817 GMT, down 3.7%.
Currencies saw steadier trade early Monday after losses outside of market hours on Sunday, but were still down more than 1% versus closing levels seen on Friday before the crisis around Ukraine escalated.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= extended its losses to fall 1.7% from Friday and touch a record low of 372.50 to the euro.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= both lost 1.2%, with the latter fluctuating around the psychological level of 25.00 to the euro.
"We will see the flight to safe havens. I wouldn't call it a panic but we definitely see some risky developments," said Michal Brozka, an economist at Komercni Banka in Prague.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0917 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.0000
24.7030
-1.19%
-0.51%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
372.0200
365.8950
-1.65%
-0.71%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7050
4.6467
-1.24%
-2.42%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9475
4.9480
+0.01%
+0.01%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5630
7.5525
-0.14%
-0.60%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6500
+0.09%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1351.86
1382.6600
-2.23%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44073.23
45769.16
-3.71%
-13.11%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1916.18
1970.78
-2.77%
-15.47%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12838.34
12891.69
-0.41%
-1.71%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1159.68
1162.13
-0.21%
-7.63%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2042.24
2042.24
+0.00%
-1.78%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
841.05
841.05
+0.00%
+2.47%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
607.24
607.24
+0.00%
-4.47%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.2380
0.3180
+470bps
+41bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.2560
-0.0040
+335bps
+9bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.0170
0.0000
+285bps
+6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.0780
0.0930
+454bps
+18bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.2240
0.0490
+431bps
+14bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.1090
0.0600
+394bps
+12bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.14
5.16
5.04
4.72
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
6.07
6.26
6.12
4.87
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.02
5.08
5.07
3.59
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
