CEE MARKETS-Central European bank stocks fall, forint hits record low

PRAGUE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Central European stock indexes fell up to 5% on Monday, while Hungary's forint hit an all-time low as currencies opened sharply lower, with investors seeking safer assets after Western nations imposed tough new sanctions on Russia.

Markets braced for further volatility as the European Union and western allies ratcheted up sanctions against Russia, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT global payments system, because of its invasion in Ukraine.

Most central European countries border Ukraine and are taking in a rush of refugees fleeing Russia's invasion.

Central Europe's bourses lost 2-5% to start trading on Monday, with banks including Budapest's OTP OTPB.BU losing over 9% early. The Budapest benchmark index .BUX led losses among peers at 0817 GMT, down 3.7%.

Currencies saw steadier trade early Monday after losses outside of market hours on Sunday, but were still down more than 1% versus closing levels seen on Friday before the crisis around Ukraine escalated.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= extended its losses to fall 1.7% from Friday and touch a record low of 372.50 to the euro.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= both lost 1.2%, with the latter fluctuating around the psychological level of 25.00 to the euro.

"We will see the flight to safe havens. I wouldn't call it a panic but we definitely see some risky developments," said Michal Brozka, an economist at Komercni Banka in Prague.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0917 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.0000

24.7030

-1.19%

-0.51%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

372.0200

365.8950

-1.65%

-0.71%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7050

4.6467

-1.24%

-2.42%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9475

4.9480

+0.01%

+0.01%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5630

7.5525

-0.14%

-0.60%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6500

+0.09%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1351.86

1382.6600

-2.23%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44073.23

45769.16

-3.71%

-13.11%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1916.18

1970.78

-2.77%

-15.47%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12838.34

12891.69

-0.41%

-1.71%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1159.68

1162.13

-0.21%

-7.63%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2042.24

2042.24

+0.00%

-1.78%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

841.05

841.05

+0.00%

+2.47%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

607.24

607.24

+0.00%

-4.47%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.2380

0.3180

+470bps

+41bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.2560

-0.0040

+335bps

+9bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.0170

0.0000

+285bps

+6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.0780

0.0930

+454bps

+18bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.2240

0.0490

+431bps

+14bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.1090

0.0600

+394bps

+12bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.14

5.16

5.04

4.72

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

6.07

6.26

6.12

4.87

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.02

5.08

5.07

3.59

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

