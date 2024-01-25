CEE MARKETS-Central bank pushback against lending reform reins in forint from three-month lows

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint rebounded from three-month lows on Thursday after the central bank said the government's plan to replace Budapest interbank rates with Treasury bill yields as the main reference rate for loans was "misguided."
The forint EURHUF= firmed 0.51% on the day, outperforming regional peers and trading at 385.4 per euro at 0918 GMT.
Hungary's central bank said a recent government proposal to replace Budapest interbank rates with Treasury bill yields as the main reference rate for loans was misguided and it harmfully narrowed the room for policy manoeuvre.
"We think the forint overperforming in the region is due to the central bank's criticism of the government's latest reform proposal," Zoltan Arokszallasi, an analyst at Equilor said.
The bank's comments came after an Economy Ministry proposal published on Monday that suggested applying Treasury bill yields as the benchmark lending rate for corporate loans to curb borrowing costs and stimulate economic growth.
"Such misguided measures and ad hoc ideas -- such as the current plan to replace BUBOR -- only harmfully narrow the room for manoeuvre in economic policy and complicate the achievement of longer-term objectives," the bank said.
Elsewhere in the region, investors waited for the European Central Bank's decision, gauging the timing of the first rate cut, with rates expected to remain unchanged.
"The ECB's narrative will probably influence market expectations regarding the first rate cut," Bank Millennium said in a note. The Polish zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.38.
"In our opinion, however, the EUR/PLN exchange rate will remain in the range of 4.34-4.41, although the postponement of the prospect of quick rate cuts in the eurozone may strengthen the euro and move the EUR/PLN exchange rate closer to the lower limit of this range."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1018 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.8270
24.8200
-0.03%
-0.51%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
385.4000
387.3500
+0.51%
-0.57%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3765
4.3845
+0.18%
-0.73%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9766
4.9771
+0.01%
-0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.0800
117.1800
+0.09%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1448.68
1446.4400
+0.15%
+2.45%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
64187.07
64128.40
+0.09%
+5.88%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2202.64
2213.36
-0.48%
-5.99%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15245.66
15234.98
+0.07%
-0.82%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.2480
0.0090
+153bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.7930
0.0040
+152bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.9560
0.0360
+159bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1080
0.0550
+239bps
+5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.2780
0.0420
+300bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.4820
0.0310
+312bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.71
4.64
3.77
6.59
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.15
5.78
5.28
9.44
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.74
5.45
5.11
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)
((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com +36705296552))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.