CEE MARKETS-Central bank pushback against lending reform reins in forint from three-month lows

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint rebounded from three-month lows on Thursday after the central bank said the government's plan to replace Budapest interbank rates with Treasury bill yields as the main reference rate for loans was "misguided."

The forint EURHUF= firmed 0.51% on the day, outperforming regional peers and trading at 385.4 per euro at 0918 GMT.

Hungary's central bank said a recent government proposal to replace Budapest interbank rates with Treasury bill yields as the main reference rate for loans was misguided and it harmfully narrowed the room for policy manoeuvre.

"We think the forint overperforming in the region is due to the central bank's criticism of the government's latest reform proposal," Zoltan Arokszallasi, an analyst at Equilor said.

The bank's comments came after an Economy Ministry proposal published on Monday that suggested applying Treasury bill yields as the benchmark lending rate for corporate loans to curb borrowing costs and stimulate economic growth.

"Such misguided measures and ad hoc ideas -- such as the current plan to replace BUBOR -- only harmfully narrow the room for manoeuvre in economic policy and complicate the achievement of longer-term objectives," the bank said.

Elsewhere in the region, investors waited for the European Central Bank's decision, gauging the timing of the first rate cut, with rates expected to remain unchanged.

"The ECB's narrative will probably influence market expectations regarding the first rate cut," Bank Millennium said in a note. The Polish zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.38.

"In our opinion, however, the EUR/PLN exchange rate will remain in the range of 4.34-4.41, although the postponement of the prospect of quick rate cuts in the eurozone may strengthen the euro and move the EUR/PLN exchange rate closer to the lower limit of this range."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1018 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.8270

24.8200

-0.03%

-0.51%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

385.4000

387.3500

+0.51%

-0.57%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3765

4.3845

+0.18%

-0.73%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9766

4.9771

+0.01%

-0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0800

117.1800

+0.09%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1448.68

1446.4400

+0.15%

+2.45%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

64187.07

64128.40

+0.09%

+5.88%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2202.64

2213.36

-0.48%

-5.99%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15245.66

15234.98

+0.07%

-0.82%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.2480

0.0090

+153bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.7930

0.0040

+152bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.9560

0.0360

+159bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.1080

0.0550

+239bps

+5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2780

0.0420

+300bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.4820

0.0310

+312bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.71

4.64

3.77

6.59

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.15

5.78

5.28

9.44

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.74

5.45

5.11

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com +36705296552))

