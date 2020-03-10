CEE MARKETS-CEE stocks recover ground on stimulus hopes; leu hits fresh low

By Radu-Sorin Marinas

BUCHAREST, March 10 (Reuters) - Central European stock indexes recovered some ground on Tuesday after marking their biggest drop since the 2008 financial crisis in the previous session as global markets rebounded amid hopes of fresh stimulus to cushion the impact of the coronavirus.

In Romania, the leu hit a fresh all-time low as domestic political uncertainty ahead of a parliamentary vote of confidence added to the anxiety over new coronavirus cases across the world.

However, most benchmark government bond yields managed to rise from record lows hit the previous day, as hopes for stimulus to support global growth in the face of epidemic lifted risk sentiment.

As of 0950 GMT, the leu EURRON=D2 fell as low as 4.8255 to the euro before recovering slightly to trade virtually unchanged on the day. The Czech crown EURCZK= weakened 0.2%, while Hungary's forint EURHUF= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= were trading flat.

"There were no factors to help firm the leu, both externally and domestically," said one dealer with a foreign bank in Bucharest.

The Czech Republic will also close schools indefinitely and ban events hosting more than 100 people, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday.

Political factors weighed in as Romania is being governed by an interim government with limited powers since Feb. 5, after lawmakers toppled the three-month-old centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

Seeking to form a transitional government until a general election in November, Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu faces a vote of confidence in the highly fragmented parliament on Thursday, and pundits are evenly split regarding the outcome.

A rejection of Citu's cabinet will prolong the political deadlock for several weeks, with President Klaus Iohannis required to make a new nomination.

Authorities took unprecedented measures on Monday to try to ward off the virus, shutting down all schools and banning all flights to and from Italy, after the number of new infections rose to 17.

Central European stock indexes recovered partially on Tuesday, after falling in the previous session as investors fretted over the impact of the fast-spreading virus and as the number of new infections and fatalities jumped in Italy over the weekend.

Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 climbed between 1-3% after tumbling more than 7% in their worst one-day drop since December 2008.

Investors have maintained a cautious stance and are awaiting to see measures adopted by central banks and governments to ease the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak.

Regional central bank officials expressed a cautious approach last week, suggesting that they need more time to assess the economic effects of the virus.

In Hungary, headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI came in at 4.4% year-on-year in February, above market forecasts and the central bank's own projection, while core inflation scaled levels not seen since the end of 2012, data showed on Tuesday.

Hungary's national bank is the most dovish in the region with its base rate at 0.9%. The higher-than-expected inflation data in January has already put pressure on it, with deputy governor Marton Nagy saying the bank would use all available tools if needed to fight high inflation.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1227 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5800

25.5090

-0.28%

-0.58%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

335.7000

336.1900

+0.15%

-1.36%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3210

4.3175

-0.08%

-1.50%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8180

4.8230

+0.10%

-0.62%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

942.02

913.4700

+3.13%

-15.56%

Budapest

.BUX

39127.52

38075.83

+2.76%

-15.09%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1644.87

1625.99

+1.16%

-23.50%

Bucharest

.BETI

8956.81

8733.96

+2.55%

-10.23%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

840.83

818.10

+2.78%

-9.18%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1689.92

1650.55

+2.39%

-16.23%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

762.18

764.78

-0.34%

-4.93%

Sofia

.SOFIX

490.28

475.63

+3.08%

-13.70%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.6600

-0.0930

+257bps

-19bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2290

-0.0160

+213bps

-11bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1070

-0.0130

+184bps

-12bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.3000

0.1070

+221bps

+2bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.3780

0.1220

+228bps

+3bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.5650

0.1320

+230bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

Real-Time Engine Initialization Error

Real-Time Engine Initialization Error

Real-Time Engine Initialization Error

Real-Time Engine Initialization Error

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

Real-Time Engine Initialization Error

Real-Time Engine Initialization Error

Real-Time Engine Initialization Error

Real-Time Engine Initialization Error

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

Real-Time Engine Initialization Error

Real-Time Engine Initialization Error

Real-Time Engine Initialization Error

Real-Time Engine Initialization Error

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.