CEE MARKETS-CEE shares gain, forint firms ahead of ECB meeting

By 0905 GMT, Prague's bluechip index .PX rose 0.9% on the day, Bucharest .BETI gained 0.7%, Warsaw .WIG20 climbed 0.6% and Budapest .BUX edged up 0.3%.

In Prague, shares of artificial textile maker PFNonwovens PGSN.PR rose more than 10% after the company said its majority shareholder would launch a process for the mandatory buyout of minority shareholders.

Emerging European currencies were searching for a direction after a rally in the U.S. dollar overshadowed the region last week.

The U.S. Labour Department report showed that U.S. employment growth slowed and permanent job losses increased as government funding started running out. Still, the jobless rate fell to 8.4% from 10.2% in July.

Investors are not expecting any policy changes at Thursday's ECB meeting, but will be listening closely for anything said about the euro after a blistering rally that has likely unnerved some policymakers.

Data showed German industrial output rose far less than expected in July, suggesting Europe's largest economy faces a slow return to production levels that preceded the crisis unleashed by the coronavirus crisis.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.2% stronger on the day, trading at 360.2400 per euro, but hovering near the five-month lows it touched last week. The currency is at its weakest since climbing back from a record low set in April, during the first wave of the pandemic.

"The forint has been underperforming its regional peers in the past month, and this underperformance is also significant if we look at the entire year," CIB Bank said in a note.

"This suggest that there are country-specific factors behind the currency's movements as well," the note said, mentioning high inflation, weak second-quarter GDP data, the central bank’s commitment to relatively low interest rates and a jump in the budget deficit.

Hungary's recovery from the coronavirus crisis will likely be slower than previously expected, two central bank sources told Reuters, adding that the bank was nearing its limits with tools to stimulate the economy.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat against the euro at 4.8545, but near its lowest level since March.

Analysts said a failed no-confidence vote against the centrist minority government last week and setting Dec. 6 as the date for a parliamentary election had dispelled some political uncertainties and were driving debt yields lower.

Romanian debt managers tender 500 million lei ($121.91 million) worth of Nov. 2024 treasury bonds on Monday.

Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.3% against the euro, while the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.1% weaker at 26.51.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1117 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.5100

26.4800

-0.11%

-4.07%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

360.1500

360.7900

+0.18%

-8.05%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4575

4.4682

+0.24%

-4.51%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8550

4.8540

-0.02%

-1.37%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5390

7.5385

-0.01%

-1.24%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.5400

+0.03%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

911.25

902.6200

+0.96%

-18.32%

Budapest

.BUX

34978.98

34836.82

+0.41%

-24.10%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1771.17

1758.11

+0.74%

-17.62%

Bucharest

.BETI

9043.56

8993.80

+0.55%

-9.36%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

852.71

838.08

+1.75%

-7.90%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1602.14

1608.77

-0.41%

-20.59%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

688.27

695.36

-1.02%

-14.15%

Sofia

.SOFIX

435.11

435.11

+0.00%

-23.42%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1960

0.0220

+089bps

+1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6880

-0.0420

+138bps

-5bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1090

-0.0190

+158bps

-3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1170

-0.0320

+081bps

-4bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7360

-0.0030

+143bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4170

0.0100

+188bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.37

0.38

0.45

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.78

0.85

0.90

0.62

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.21

0.20

0.21

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

