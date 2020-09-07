CEE MARKETS-CEE shares gain, forint firms ahead of ECB meeting
By 0905 GMT, Prague's bluechip index .PX rose 0.9% on the day, Bucharest .BETI gained 0.7%, Warsaw .WIG20 climbed 0.6% and Budapest .BUX edged up 0.3%.
In Prague, shares of artificial textile maker PFNonwovens PGSN.PR rose more than 10% after the company said its majority shareholder would launch a process for the mandatory buyout of minority shareholders.
Emerging European currencies were searching for a direction after a rally in the U.S. dollar overshadowed the region last week.
The U.S. Labour Department report showed that U.S. employment growth slowed and permanent job losses increased as government funding started running out. Still, the jobless rate fell to 8.4% from 10.2% in July.
Investors are not expecting any policy changes at Thursday's ECB meeting, but will be listening closely for anything said about the euro after a blistering rally that has likely unnerved some policymakers.
Data showed German industrial output rose far less than expected in July, suggesting Europe's largest economy faces a slow return to production levels that preceded the crisis unleashed by the coronavirus crisis.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.2% stronger on the day, trading at 360.2400 per euro, but hovering near the five-month lows it touched last week. The currency is at its weakest since climbing back from a record low set in April, during the first wave of the pandemic.
"The forint has been underperforming its regional peers in the past month, and this underperformance is also significant if we look at the entire year," CIB Bank said in a note.
"This suggest that there are country-specific factors behind the currency's movements as well," the note said, mentioning high inflation, weak second-quarter GDP data, the central bank’s commitment to relatively low interest rates and a jump in the budget deficit.
Hungary's recovery from the coronavirus crisis will likely be slower than previously expected, two central bank sources told Reuters, adding that the bank was nearing its limits with tools to stimulate the economy.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat against the euro at 4.8545, but near its lowest level since March.
Analysts said a failed no-confidence vote against the centrist minority government last week and setting Dec. 6 as the date for a parliamentary election had dispelled some political uncertainties and were driving debt yields lower.
Romanian debt managers tender 500 million lei ($121.91 million) worth of Nov. 2024 treasury bonds on Monday.
Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.3% against the euro, while the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.1% weaker at 26.51.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1117 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.5100
26.4800
-0.11%
-4.07%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
360.1500
360.7900
+0.18%
-8.05%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4575
4.4682
+0.24%
-4.51%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8550
4.8540
-0.02%
-1.37%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5390
7.5385
-0.01%
-1.24%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.5400
+0.03%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
911.25
902.6200
+0.96%
-18.32%
Budapest
.BUX
34978.98
34836.82
+0.41%
-24.10%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1771.17
1758.11
+0.74%
-17.62%
Bucharest
.BETI
9043.56
8993.80
+0.55%
-9.36%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
852.71
838.08
+1.75%
-7.90%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1602.14
1608.77
-0.41%
-20.59%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
688.27
695.36
-1.02%
-14.15%
Sofia
.SOFIX
435.11
435.11
+0.00%
-23.42%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1960
0.0220
+089bps
+1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6880
-0.0420
+138bps
-5bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.1090
-0.0190
+158bps
-3bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1170
-0.0320
+081bps
-4bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7360
-0.0030
+143bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4170
0.0100
+188bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.37
0.38
0.45
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.78
0.85
0.90
0.62
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.21
0.20
0.21
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.