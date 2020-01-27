CEE MARKETS-CEE retreats, mirrors western stocks on China virus scare

By 0950 GMT, Poland's index .WIG20 led regional losses with a 1.56% fall to an almost three-week low, followed by Budapest's .BUX with a 1.20% decrease.

"International investor sentiment is negative due to the new China virus, so we expect stocks to fall today," analysts at brokerage Equilor said in a note.

Bucharest .BETI and Prague .PX - the region's best performers so far this year - were also sliding, though by a smaller 0.8% each, with the latter getting some support from a benign Fitch announcement on Friday.

Fitch affirmed the Czech Republic's 'Aa-' long term rating with a stable outlook, noting its expectation that "Prague will continue to implement relatively sound fiscal and monetary policies in the context of weaker external demand, which could weigh on the highly open economy".

Regional currencies eased, with the Hungarian forint EURHUF= falling 0.3% to 337.2 per euro, edging towards the all-time low of 337.55 to the euro it hit last week.

Analysts say the forint could continue trading between 335 and 338, and that the next big impact could come from the central bank's rate-setting meeting on Tuesday.

The Czech crown EURCZK= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= both dipped around 0.25%. The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat at 4.7805.

Debt managers in Romania hold a tender to sell 500 million lei ($116.11 million) worth of 2023 treasury bonds. The paper was last sold on Jan 6 at 3.85% average annual yield.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1145 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2210

25.1490

-0.29%

+0.84%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

337.2000

336.1700

-0.31%

-1.80%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2695

4.2572

-0.29%

-0.31%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7795

4.7800

+0.01%

+0.18%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

1131.08

1142.9500

-1.04%

+1.38%

Budapest

.BUX

43915.54

44515.97

-1.35%

-4.70%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2120.59

2154.28

-1.56%

-1.37%

Bucharest

.BETI

10158.66

10219.75

-0.60%

+1.82%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

966.45

970.30

-0.40%

+4.38%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2043.12

2044.63

-0.07%

+1.27%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

797.35

800.73

-0.42%

-0.54%

Sofia

.SOFIX

582.74

582.81

-0.01%

+2.57%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7580

0.0260

+238bps

+4bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5720

-0.0830

+218bps

-6bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.6190

-0.0600

+198bps

-3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5230

0.0030

+215bps

+2bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8950

-0.0480

+250bps

-2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.2280

-0.0380

+259bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Peter Graff)

((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.