CEE MARKETS-CEE retreats, mirrors western stocks on China virus scare

By 0950 GMT, Poland's index .WIG20 led regional losses with a 1.56% fall to an almost three-week low, followed by Budapest's .BUX with a 1.20% decrease.
"International investor sentiment is negative due to the new China virus, so we expect stocks to fall today," analysts at brokerage Equilor said in a note.
Bucharest .BETI and Prague .PX - the region's best performers so far this year - were also sliding, though by a smaller 0.8% each, with the latter getting some support from a benign Fitch announcement on Friday.
Fitch affirmed the Czech Republic's 'Aa-' long term rating with a stable outlook, noting its expectation that "Prague will continue to implement relatively sound fiscal and monetary policies in the context of weaker external demand, which could weigh on the highly open economy".
Regional currencies eased, with the Hungarian forint EURHUF= falling 0.3% to 337.2 per euro, edging towards the all-time low of 337.55 to the euro it hit last week.
Analysts say the forint could continue trading between 335 and 338, and that the next big impact could come from the central bank's rate-setting meeting on Tuesday.
The Czech crown EURCZK= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= both dipped around 0.25%. The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat at 4.7805.
Debt managers in Romania hold a tender to sell 500 million lei ($116.11 million) worth of 2023 treasury bonds. The paper was last sold on Jan 6 at 3.85% average annual yield.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1145 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2210
25.1490
-0.29%
+0.84%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
337.2000
336.1700
-0.31%
-1.80%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2695
4.2572
-0.29%
-0.31%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7795
4.7800
+0.01%
+0.18%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
1131.08
1142.9500
-1.04%
+1.38%
Budapest
.BUX
43915.54
44515.97
-1.35%
-4.70%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2120.59
2154.28
-1.56%
-1.37%
Bucharest
.BETI
10158.66
10219.75
-0.60%
+1.82%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
966.45
970.30
-0.40%
+4.38%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2043.12
2044.63
-0.07%
+1.27%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
797.35
800.73
-0.42%
-0.54%
Sofia
.SOFIX
582.74
582.81
-0.01%
+2.57%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7580
0.0260
+238bps
+4bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5720
-0.0830
+218bps
-6bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.6190
-0.0600
+198bps
-3bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5230
0.0030
+215bps
+2bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8950
-0.0480
+250bps
-2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.2280
-0.0380
+259bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Peter Graff)
((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.