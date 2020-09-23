CEE MARKETS-CEE mixed, crown firms as market awaits easing halt for now

By 0820 GMT, the crown EURCZK= gained 0.2% to trade at trading at 26.970.

"We do not expect an immediate reaction on the part of the CNB today, but we assume that the central bank will keep a close eye on the government's future measures and, if necessary, will take action ... as it had already done in the spring," said Commerzbank analysts.

The crown eased by 3% since the start of the month, "thus coming in right at the bottom of the list of the Eastern European currencies. We expect the crown to remain under pressure for now," they added.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were little changed at 4.4883 and 4.8640 respectively.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased marginally 0.02% and was trading at 363.75, extending losses from the start of the week when it plunged to a five-month low in global risk-off mood.

The currency temporarily firmed before falling back to Tuesday's levels after the central bank left rates unchanged and deputy governor Barnabas Virag said the bank is ready to use its tools if justified by the inflation outlook.

"If the exchange rate of the forint weakens further, then, based on the comments of the central bank we expect a temporary rate hike at the one-week deposit tender, trying to stabilize the market," said David Nemeth, senior analyst at K&H Bank.

(Additional reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.