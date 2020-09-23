CEE MARKETS-CEE mixed, crown firms as market awaits easing halt for now
By 0820 GMT, the crown EURCZK= gained 0.2% to trade at trading at 26.970.
"We do not expect an immediate reaction on the part of the CNB today, but we assume that the central bank will keep a close eye on the government's future measures and, if necessary, will take action ... as it had already done in the spring," said Commerzbank analysts.
The crown eased by 3% since the start of the month, "thus coming in right at the bottom of the list of the Eastern European currencies. We expect the crown to remain under pressure for now," they added.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were little changed at 4.4883 and 4.8640 respectively.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased marginally 0.02% and was trading at 363.75, extending losses from the start of the week when it plunged to a five-month low in global risk-off mood.
The currency temporarily firmed before falling back to Tuesday's levels after the central bank left rates unchanged and deputy governor Barnabas Virag said the bank is ready to use its tools if justified by the inflation outlook.
"If the exchange rate of the forint weakens further, then, based on the comments of the central bank we expect a temporary rate hike at the one-week deposit tender, trying to stabilize the market," said David Nemeth, senior analyst at K&H Bank.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1058 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.9850
27.0230
+0.14%
-5.76%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
363.8000
363.6900
-0.03%
-8.98%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4877
4.4907
+0.07%
-5.15%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8640
4.8615
-0.05%
-1.56%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5470
7.5465
-0.01%
-1.35%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
869.12
868.0500
+0.12%
-22.10%
Budapest
.BUX
32674.29
32296.74
+1.17%
-29.10%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1698.06
1693.09
+0.29%
-21.02%
Bucharest
.BETI
9016.05
9019.56
-0.04%
-9.63%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
834.84
833.14
+0.20%
-9.83%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1631.09
1619.00
+0.75%
-19.15%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
686.26
692.62
-0.92%
-14.40%
Sofia
.SOFIX
425.24
423.59
+0.39%
-25.15%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0950
-0.0300
+081bps
-2bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5380
-0.0260
+126bps
-2bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8730
-0.0140
+139bps
+1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0800
-0.0050
+079bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6360
-0.0300
+136bps
-2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3210
-0.0150
+184bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.32
0.33
0.35
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.81
0.90
0.97
0.63
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.20
0.18
0.18
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
