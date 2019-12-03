CEE MARKETS-CEE FX slides marginally, stocks down on fresh U.S. trade woes

By Radu-Sorin Marinas
BUCHAREST, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Central European currencies mostly slid marginally in thin trade on Tuesday while stocks eased mirroring emerging assets with investors wary of fallout from a new U.S. trade conflict with Latin American export heavyweights.
As trade frictions with China already roil markets, Washington said it would restore tariffs on metal imports from Brazil and Argentina.
In Central Europe, Warsaw's WIG 20 .WIG20 led regional losses, down 0.5% on the day, with Poland's second largest lender, Pekao PEO.WA, falling 1.7% to 98.06 zloty by 1000 GMT.
Acting Pekao CEO Marek Lusztyn told Polish business daily Parkiet on Tuesday the bank will continue with its outlined strategy after the unexpected resignation of former CEO Michal Krupinski on Friday.
Budapest's market .BUX eased 0.4% on the day, followed by Prague .PX down 0.3% and Bucharest .BETI 0.1%.
Players said all eyes will be on this week's monetary policy council in Poland, seen keeping interest rates unchanged.
"The assumption about interest rate stabilization (as in minutes) will probably be repeated," PKO BP analysts said in a note.
"Despite inflation above the NBP target, the market is pricing in interest rate cuts over the next two years, which is influenced by the actions of major central banks as well as the slowdown in the global economy, with recent GDP data also showing signs of a slowdown in Poland."
By 1010 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= led losses with a 0.2% fall, followed by the Romanian leu EURRON= and the Czech crown with 0.1% slide each. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was flat at 332.2 to the euro.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1100 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5500
25.5460
-0.02%
+0.61%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
332.1500
332.2000
+0.02%
-3.33%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2881
4.2831
-0.12%
+0.03%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7780
4.7760
-0.04%
-2.60%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4347
7.4375
+0.04%
-0.33%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4500
117.4900
+0.03%
+0.72%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
Prague
.PX
1080.05
1081.6900
-0.15%
+9.48%
Budapest
.BUX
43167.22
43370.30
-0.47%
+10.29%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2115.98
2122.30
-0.30%
-7.06%
Bucharest
.BETI
9902.09
9903.07
-0.01%
+34.11%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
898.67
898.96
-0.03%
+11.74%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2003.45
2002.18
+0.06%
+14.56%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
771.92
770.93
+0.13%
+1.34%
Sofia
.SOFIX
544.05
547.82
-0.69%
-8.48%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.5250
0.0240
+215bps
+3bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2870
0.0570
+185bps
+7bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5000
0.0060
+179bps
+1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.3990
-0.0010
+202bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7440
-0.0190
+230bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0430
0.0250
+233bps
+3bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.24
2.24
2.15
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.27
0.31
0.35
0.17
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.70
1.64
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33; Reuters Messaging: radu.marinas.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
