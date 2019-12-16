CEE MARKETS-CEE FX edges up, details of US-China agreement eyed

By 0910 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= had edged up 0.2% to 4.2660 to the euro. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= continued to gain, past the resistance level of 330.

Late on Friday, two central bank sources said Hungary's central bank plans to extend a 300 billion forint ($989 million) programme to buy corporate bonds it began in July, with a decision possibly as soon as Tuesday.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat and the Czech crown EURCZK= lingered at around 25.4900 against the euro, as November producer price data provided reason not to raise interest rates.

"Low production prices remain an argument against further raising of interest rates by the central bank. Producer prices usually don't give the Czech crown market any significant impulse and today's data are no exception," said Michal Brozka of Komercni Banka/Societe Generale.

The Czech National Bank holds its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Romanian debt managers plan to sell 500 million lei ($115.45 million) worth of 2031 treasury bonds. "Romanian government bonds are a volatile market these days and we could have a pleasant surprise here," ING analysts said. "Yield-wise, printing below 5.00% will be a challenge."

Among regional stock markets, Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX led gains with 0.3% rise.

Hungary's OTP OTPB.BU traded up 0.13% on the day at 15,620. On Friday, it said it had completed acquisition of a 99.73% stake in Slovenian SKB Banka from Societe Generale SOGN.PA.

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4890

25.4950

+0.02%

+0.86%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

329.3000

329.4800

+0.05%

-2.49%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2696

4.2687

-0.02%

+0.47%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7780

4.7790

+0.02%

-2.60%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4380

7.4395

+0.02%

-0.38%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3900

117.5000

+0.09%

+0.78%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

.PX

1096.46

1093.4100

+0.28%

+11.14%

Budapest

.BUX

45897.25

45760.15

+0.30%

+17.27%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2110.63

2106.51

+0.20%

-7.29%

Bucharest

.BETI

9900.90

9880.42

+0.21%

+34.09%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

921.71

925.19

-0.38%

+14.60%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2000.76

1998.24

+0.13%

+14.41%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

774.56

776.28

-0.22%

+1.69%

Sofia

.SOFIX

543.84

543.92

-0.01%

-8.52%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.5460

-0.0090

+217bps

-1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2770

-0.0140

+182bps

-2bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5320

-0.0300

+183bps

-3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4040

0.0100

+203bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7810

0.0120

+232bps

+1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0180

-0.0110

+231bps

-1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.25

2.24

2.19

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.25

0.28

0.33

0.16

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.71

1.68

1.65

1.70

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Robert Muller in Prague, editing by Larry King)

