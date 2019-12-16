CEE MARKETS-CEE FX edges up, details of US-China agreement eyed

By 0910 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= had edged up 0.2% to 4.2660 to the euro. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= continued to gain, past the resistance level of 330.
Late on Friday, two central bank sources said Hungary's central bank plans to extend a 300 billion forint ($989 million) programme to buy corporate bonds it began in July, with a decision possibly as soon as Tuesday.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat and the Czech crown EURCZK= lingered at around 25.4900 against the euro, as November producer price data provided reason not to raise interest rates.
"Low production prices remain an argument against further raising of interest rates by the central bank. Producer prices usually don't give the Czech crown market any significant impulse and today's data are no exception," said Michal Brozka of Komercni Banka/Societe Generale.
The Czech National Bank holds its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, Romanian debt managers plan to sell 500 million lei ($115.45 million) worth of 2031 treasury bonds. "Romanian government bonds are a volatile market these days and we could have a pleasant surprise here," ING analysts said. "Yield-wise, printing below 5.00% will be a challenge."
Among regional stock markets, Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX led gains with 0.3% rise.
Hungary's OTP OTPB.BU traded up 0.13% on the day at 15,620. On Friday, it said it had completed acquisition of a 99.73% stake in Slovenian SKB Banka from Societe Generale SOGN.PA.
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4890
25.4950
+0.02%
+0.86%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
329.3000
329.4800
+0.05%
-2.49%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2696
4.2687
-0.02%
+0.47%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7780
4.7790
+0.02%
-2.60%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4380
7.4395
+0.02%
-0.38%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3900
117.5000
+0.09%
+0.78%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
Prague
.PX
1096.46
1093.4100
+0.28%
+11.14%
Budapest
.BUX
45897.25
45760.15
+0.30%
+17.27%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2110.63
2106.51
+0.20%
-7.29%
Bucharest
.BETI
9900.90
9880.42
+0.21%
+34.09%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
921.71
925.19
-0.38%
+14.60%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2000.76
1998.24
+0.13%
+14.41%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
774.56
776.28
-0.22%
+1.69%
Sofia
.SOFIX
543.84
543.92
-0.01%
-8.52%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.5460
-0.0090
+217bps
-1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2770
-0.0140
+182bps
-2bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5320
-0.0300
+183bps
-3bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4040
0.0100
+203bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7810
0.0120
+232bps
+1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0180
-0.0110
+231bps
-1bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.25
2.24
2.19
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.25
0.28
0.33
0.16
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.71
1.68
1.65
1.70
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Robert Muller in Prague, editing by Larry King)
((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.