CEE MARKETS-CEE currencies, shares down on lockdown fears

By 0940 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= fell 0.7% on the day to 4.6145, its lowest since late-March as the country reported a record 18,820 new coronavirus infections and 236 deaths on Wednesday, facing hospitals overload while mass street protests against an abortion ruling continue.

"Should the situation deteriorate further, more restrictions, including lockdown like in the second quarter, cannot be excluded," Raiffeisen said in a daily note.

"Simultaneously to the deteriorating pandemic Poland is observing increasing political tensions with countrywide protests in response to an extended ban on abortion released last week."

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= fell 0.5% on the day to 367.1000, its lowest level since early April.

The Hungarian government has tightened rules on wearing mask in shops, events and public transport, but has so far refrained from imposing more severe restrictions as it is trying to limit the economic fallout.

"The forint continues to hover around critical levels. It is increasingly likely that it will try to break the resistance at 366.40 to the euro soon," brokerage Equilor said in a note.

Elsewhere in the region, the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat against the euro. A widening budget deficit kept Romanian assets under pressure, but a successful euro-denominated domestic debt tender on Tuesday gave the finance ministry some breathing room, analysts said.

A potential new national lockdown in France and tighter curbs elsewhere in Europe have rattled investors struggling to gauge the impact on fourth-quarter economic activity.

By 0940 GMT, Warsaw's blue chip index .WIG20 led losses, down 1.8% on the day. Stocks in Budapest .BUX and Bucharest .BETI fell 1.4% and 1.0%, respectively. Czech markets were closed for a public holiday.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1102 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech crown EURCZK= 27.4300 27.3000 -0.47% -7.28% Hungary forint EURHUF= 367.1000 365.2200 -0.51% -9.79% Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.6165 4.5817 -0.75% -7.80% Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8755 4.8757 +0.00% -1.79% Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5750 7.5775 +0.03% -1.71% Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.6300 117.6000 -0.03% -0.05% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague .PX 865.12 865.1200 +0.00% -22.45% Budapest .BUX 32526.95 32992.69 -1.41% -29.42% Warsaw .WIG20 1591.89 1625.54 -2.07% -25.96% Bucharest .BETI 8693.84 8784.14 -1.03% -12.86% Ljubljana .SBITOP 805.77 805.56 +0.03% -12.97% Zagreb .CRBEX 1592.95 1591.64 +0.08% -21.04% Belgrade .BELEX15 690.16 697.08 -0.99% -13.91% Sofia .SOFIX 424.96 426.40 -0.34% -25.20% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year CZ2YT=RR -0.0430 -0.0850 +074bps -7bps 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.5810 -0.0120 +140bps +1bps 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.0020 -0.0400 +164bps -1bps Poland 2-year PL2YT=RR -0.0110 -0.0140 +077bps +0bps 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.4100 -0.0200 +123bps +0bps 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.1500 -0.0240 +179bps +1bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.27 0.23 0.25 0.35 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.93 0.96 0.99 0.77 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.18 0.15 0.13 0.22 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

