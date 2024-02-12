CEE MARKETS-CEE currencies move sideways as investors wait for US CPI data

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Central-European currencies moved sideways on Monday, with trading driven by international sentiment due to an empty local macroeconomic calendar, as investors waited for a U.S. CPI data scheduled to be published later this week.
With Polish and Czech central bank decisions last week delivering forward guidance for investors, Monday's session began with calm trading that is not expected to change later this week with the publication of more macroeconomic data from the region.
Across the Atlantic, investors will keep a close eye on the U.S. January CPI print on Tuesday for clues on the timing of a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
"A calm start of the week as there are no important macroeconomic publications planned for Monday. Moreover, even those planned for the coming days, such as national GDP data for Q4 or inflation for January, should not arouse market emotions," Bank Millennium said in a note.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.33 to the euro at 0903 GMT, after its central bank left the policy rate steady last week.
The Czech crown continued to trade during Monday's session at 25.21 after a bigger-than-expected rate cut sent the currency past a 21-month low plummet, weakening half a percent, below the level of 25 versus the euro.
During Monday's trading, Hungary's forint EURHUF= was the biggest mover by firming almost 0.1% to the euro.
"The forint will be driven by the international sentiment," Zoltan Arokszallasi, an analyst at Equilor said.
During the weekend, Hungary's President Katalin Novak resigned after coming under mounting pressure for pardoning a man convicted for helping to cover up sexual abuse in a children's home.
This is not going to directly influence the forint, unless more political uncertainty would follow, Arokszallasi said, adding that he sees little chance for that.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1003 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2060
25.2220
+0.06%
-2.00%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
386.7000
387.0000
+0.08%
-0.91%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3260
4.3265
+0.01%
+0.43%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9765
4.9771
+0.01%
-0.04%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1200
117.1650
+0.04%
+0.11%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1462.43
1452.8000
+0.66%
+3.42%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
64908.65
64982.98
-0.11%
+7.07%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2312.95
2309.39
+0.15%
-1.28%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15756.80
15695.88
+0.39%
+2.51%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.6670
0.0160
+095bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5490
-0.0110
+123bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.6970
-0.0020
+133bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.7440
-0.0100
+203bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.2390
0.0060
+292bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3650
0.0020
+299bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.93
3.89
3.25
6.20
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.17
5.76
5.45
9.08
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.82
5.65
5.37
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.