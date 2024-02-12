CEE MARKETS-CEE currencies move sideways as investors wait for US CPI data

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Central-European currencies moved sideways on Monday, with trading driven by international sentiment due to an empty local macroeconomic calendar, as investors waited for a U.S. CPI data scheduled to be published later this week.

With Polish and Czech central bank decisions last week delivering forward guidance for investors, Monday's session began with calm trading that is not expected to change later this week with the publication of more macroeconomic data from the region.

Across the Atlantic, investors will keep a close eye on the U.S. January CPI print on Tuesday for clues on the timing of a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

"A calm start of the week as there are no important macroeconomic publications planned for Monday. Moreover, even those planned for the coming days, such as national GDP data for Q4 or inflation for January, should not arouse market emotions," Bank Millennium said in a note.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.33 to the euro at 0903 GMT, after its central bank left the policy rate steady last week.

The Czech crown continued to trade during Monday's session at 25.21 after a bigger-than-expected rate cut sent the currency past a 21-month low plummet, weakening half a percent, below the level of 25 versus the euro.

During Monday's trading, Hungary's forint EURHUF= was the biggest mover by firming almost 0.1% to the euro.

"The forint will be driven by the international sentiment," Zoltan Arokszallasi, an analyst at Equilor said.

During the weekend, Hungary's President Katalin Novak resigned after coming under mounting pressure for pardoning a man convicted for helping to cover up sexual abuse in a children's home.

This is not going to directly influence the forint, unless more political uncertainty would follow, Arokszallasi said, adding that he sees little chance for that.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1003 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2060

25.2220

+0.06%

-2.00%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

386.7000

387.0000

+0.08%

-0.91%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3260

4.3265

+0.01%

+0.43%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9765

4.9771

+0.01%

-0.04%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1200

117.1650

+0.04%

+0.11%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1462.43

1452.8000

+0.66%

+3.42%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

64908.65

64982.98

-0.11%

+7.07%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2312.95

2309.39

+0.15%

-1.28%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15756.80

15695.88

+0.39%

+2.51%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.6670

0.0160

+095bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.5490

-0.0110

+123bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.6970

-0.0020

+133bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.7440

-0.0100

+203bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2390

0.0060

+292bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3650

0.0020

+299bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.93

3.89

3.25

6.20

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.17

5.76

5.45

9.08

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.82

5.65

5.37

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))

