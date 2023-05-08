CEE MARKETS-CEE currencies await CPI data, rate decisions

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, May 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were thinly traded on Monday, with London markets closed for a bank holiday, but traders said volatility could increase ahead of inflation data and Polish and Romanian rate decisions this week.

Inflation in Central Europe has outpaced euro zone inflation and remains in double digits, although most analysts say it has peaked. As economies have slowed, the region's central banks have maintained caution and kept benchmark rates on hold so far.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.2% on Monday, trading at 4.564 against the euro, after gains last week.

The Polish central bank will decide on rates on Wednesday when all 14 respondents in a Reuters poll expect rates to stay unchanged.

"We expect the NBP to leave its policy rate unchanged at +6.75%, in line with consensus expectations," Goldman Sachs said in a note. "We also expect the central bank to maintain its dovish guidance, with NBP President Adam Glapinski likely reiterating his hope that policy rates can be lowered this year."

Polish inflation slowed to 14.7% in April from 16.1% in March and came in below expectations. By contrast, Hungary's headline annual inflation slowed marginally in March to 25.2% from 25.4%.

Nonetheless, the Hungarian central bank last month cut the top of its interest rate corridor, opening the way for a potential lowering of its key 18% one-day deposit rate in the coming months. Investors will monitor April inflation data, due on Wednesday, for guidance on the timing of rate cuts.

Analysts in a Reuters poll expect the headline inflation to slow to 24.2%.

"An insignificant decrease to, let's say, 25.0% or 24.9% would mean sticky inflation and higher interest rates staying in place for longer, leading to a strengthening of the forint," one forex trader said, asking not to be named.

The forint EURHUF= was trading at 372.8 to the euro, easing 0.4% and moving away from the 370 threshold the currency has neared since the Hungarian central bank cut the top of rate corridor by 450 bps to 20.5% on April 25.

Czech markets were closed for holiday.

Meanwhile, Warsaw’s .WIG20 stock index gained 1.1%, while Budapest’s .BUX strengthened 0.1%. Polish oil company PKN Orlen's PKN.WA shares underperformed the Polish market, gaining 0.6% to trade at 63.4 zloty. The Financial Times reported the Russian oil ban costs PKN Orlen millions a day, citing the head of the company.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1141 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.4340

23.3920

-0.18%

+3.09%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

372.8500

371.5000

-0.36%

+7.13%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5640

4.5735

+0.21%

+2.75%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9249

4.9265

+0.03%

+0.36%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2300

117.3000

+0.06%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1390.45

1390.4500

+0.00%

+15.70%

Budapest

.BUX

46372.01

46330.72

+0.09%

+5.89%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1932.93

1912.37

+1.08%

+7.86%

Bucharest

.BETI

12256.15

12185.92

+0.58%

+5.08%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1224.46

1230.04

-0.45%

+16.75%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2246.39

2238.95

+0.33%

+754.89%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

910.39

905.82

+0.50%

+10.40%

Sofia

.SOFIX

613.91

613.91

+0.00%

+2.06%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.0100

-0.0100

+336bps

-4bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0570

-0.0070

+280bps

-3bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5780

0.0040

+227bps

-2bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.7700

0.0000

+312bps

-3bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.7920

-0.0090

+353bps

-3bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.8310

0.0010

+352bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.27

6.84

6.09

7.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.70

12.87

11.68

16.20

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.79

6.45

6.04

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori, additional reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))

