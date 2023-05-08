CEE MARKETS-CEE currencies await CPI data, rate decisions

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, May 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were thinly traded on Monday, with London markets closed for a bank holiday, but traders said volatility could increase ahead of inflation data and Polish and Romanian rate decisions this week.
Inflation in Central Europe has outpaced euro zone inflation and remains in double digits, although most analysts say it has peaked. As economies have slowed, the region's central banks have maintained caution and kept benchmark rates on hold so far.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.2% on Monday, trading at 4.564 against the euro, after gains last week.
The Polish central bank will decide on rates on Wednesday when all 14 respondents in a Reuters poll expect rates to stay unchanged.
"We expect the NBP to leave its policy rate unchanged at +6.75%, in line with consensus expectations," Goldman Sachs said in a note. "We also expect the central bank to maintain its dovish guidance, with NBP President Adam Glapinski likely reiterating his hope that policy rates can be lowered this year."
Polish inflation slowed to 14.7% in April from 16.1% in March and came in below expectations. By contrast, Hungary's headline annual inflation slowed marginally in March to 25.2% from 25.4%.
Nonetheless, the Hungarian central bank last month cut the top of its interest rate corridor, opening the way for a potential lowering of its key 18% one-day deposit rate in the coming months. Investors will monitor April inflation data, due on Wednesday, for guidance on the timing of rate cuts.
Analysts in a Reuters poll expect the headline inflation to slow to 24.2%.
"An insignificant decrease to, let's say, 25.0% or 24.9% would mean sticky inflation and higher interest rates staying in place for longer, leading to a strengthening of the forint," one forex trader said, asking not to be named.
The forint EURHUF= was trading at 372.8 to the euro, easing 0.4% and moving away from the 370 threshold the currency has neared since the Hungarian central bank cut the top of rate corridor by 450 bps to 20.5% on April 25.
Czech markets were closed for holiday.
Meanwhile, Warsaw’s .WIG20 stock index gained 1.1%, while Budapest’s .BUX strengthened 0.1%. Polish oil company PKN Orlen's PKN.WA shares underperformed the Polish market, gaining 0.6% to trade at 63.4 zloty. The Financial Times reported the Russian oil ban costs PKN Orlen millions a day, citing the head of the company.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1141 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.4340
23.3920
-0.18%
+3.09%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
372.8500
371.5000
-0.36%
+7.13%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5640
4.5735
+0.21%
+2.75%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9249
4.9265
+0.03%
+0.36%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2300
117.3000
+0.06%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1390.45
1390.4500
+0.00%
+15.70%
Budapest
.BUX
46372.01
46330.72
+0.09%
+5.89%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1932.93
1912.37
+1.08%
+7.86%
Bucharest
.BETI
12256.15
12185.92
+0.58%
+5.08%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1224.46
1230.04
-0.45%
+16.75%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2246.39
2238.95
+0.33%
+754.89%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
910.39
905.82
+0.50%
+10.40%
Sofia
.SOFIX
613.91
613.91
+0.00%
+2.06%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.0100
-0.0100
+336bps
-4bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0570
-0.0070
+280bps
-3bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5780
0.0040
+227bps
-2bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.7700
0.0000
+312bps
-3bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.7920
-0.0090
+353bps
-3bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.8310
0.0010
+352bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.27
6.84
6.09
7.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.70
12.87
11.68
16.20
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.79
6.45
6.04
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori, additional reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw; editing by Barbara Lewis)
((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))
