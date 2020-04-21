CEE MARKETS-CEE assets fall as U.S. oil prices turn negative

By 0850 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was leading regional losses, dropping 0.6% to trade at 354.95 against the euro, with the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= both falling by about 0.3%.
The forint has nonetheless bounced back from a record low near 370 on April 1 as the central bank tightened its previously ultra-dovish policy.
Budapest's blue chip index .BUX and Bucharest .BETI fell more than regional peers, by about 2.3% on the day, after shares of Hungary's oil company MOL MOLB.BU fell 3.6% and Romania's OMV Petrom ROSNp.BX dropped 4.1% after the price of crude oil crashed on Monday.
Prague's .PX eased 1.5% and Warsaw .WIG20 was 1.7% lower.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects to present a plan early next month for a gradual return to normal from the coronavirus lockdown, national news agency MTI quoted him as saying on Monday.
There is little clarity about the impact of the crisis on Hungary's economy. The central bank has said repeatedly that it still expects it to keep growing in 2020, while Finance Minister Mihaly Varga expects a 3% recession.
Orban on Friday said he would consider it a feat to keep the growth rate around zero.
Elsewhere, the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat, shrugging off widely expected news that Fitch revised the country's outlook to negative, reflecting a worsening in public finances short term as the COVID-19 outbreak "aggravates an already weak fiscal position."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1040 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.5300
27.4420
-0.32%
-7.62%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
354.7500
352.7200
-0.57%
-6.65%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5356
4.5192
-0.36%
-6.16%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8370
4.8387
+0.04%
-1.01%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5600
7.5525
-0.10%
-1.52%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.5750
+0.05%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
830.45
846.6800
-1.92%
-25.56%
Budapest
.BUX
32181.34
32927.47
-2.27%
-30.17%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1611.10
1640.06
-1.77%
-25.07%
Bucharest
.BETI
7747.39
7935.06
-2.37%
-22.35%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
789.37
793.71
-0.55%
-14.74%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1557.26
1569.42
-0.77%
-22.81%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
698.63
689.82
+1.28%
-12.86%
Sofia
.SOFIX
438.94
447.27
-1.86%
-22.74%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.9190
0.1970
+159bps
+19bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0080
0.0270
+165bps
+3bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2950
-0.0370
+176bps
-2bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.6530
-0.0070
+132bps
-2bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.0710
-0.0110
+171bps
+0bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4520
-0.0010
+192bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.30
0.29
0.30
0.97
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.15
1.11
1.06
1.08
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.70
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
