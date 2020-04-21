CEE MARKETS-CEE assets fall as U.S. oil prices turn negative

By 0850 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was leading regional losses, dropping 0.6% to trade at 354.95 against the euro, with the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= both falling by about 0.3%.

The forint has nonetheless bounced back from a record low near 370 on April 1 as the central bank tightened its previously ultra-dovish policy.

Budapest's blue chip index .BUX and Bucharest .BETI fell more than regional peers, by about 2.3% on the day, after shares of Hungary's oil company MOL MOLB.BU fell 3.6% and Romania's OMV Petrom ROSNp.BX dropped 4.1% after the price of crude oil crashed on Monday.

Prague's .PX eased 1.5% and Warsaw .WIG20 was 1.7% lower.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects to present a plan early next month for a gradual return to normal from the coronavirus lockdown, national news agency MTI quoted him as saying on Monday.

There is little clarity about the impact of the crisis on Hungary's economy. The central bank has said repeatedly that it still expects it to keep growing in 2020, while Finance Minister Mihaly Varga expects a 3% recession.

Orban on Friday said he would consider it a feat to keep the growth rate around zero.

Elsewhere, the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat, shrugging off widely expected news that Fitch revised the country's outlook to negative, reflecting a worsening in public finances short term as the COVID-19 outbreak "aggravates an already weak fiscal position."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1040 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.5300

27.4420

-0.32%

-7.62%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

354.7500

352.7200

-0.57%

-6.65%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5356

4.5192

-0.36%

-6.16%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8370

4.8387

+0.04%

-1.01%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5600

7.5525

-0.10%

-1.52%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.5750

+0.05%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

830.45

846.6800

-1.92%

-25.56%

Budapest

.BUX

32181.34

32927.47

-2.27%

-30.17%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1611.10

1640.06

-1.77%

-25.07%

Bucharest

.BETI

7747.39

7935.06

-2.37%

-22.35%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

789.37

793.71

-0.55%

-14.74%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1557.26

1569.42

-0.77%

-22.81%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

698.63

689.82

+1.28%

-12.86%

Sofia

.SOFIX

438.94

447.27

-1.86%

-22.74%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.9190

0.1970

+159bps

+19bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0080

0.0270

+165bps

+3bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2950

-0.0370

+176bps

-2bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.6530

-0.0070

+132bps

-2bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.0710

-0.0110

+171bps

+0bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4520

-0.0010

+192bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.30

0.29

0.30

0.97

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.15

1.11

1.06

1.08

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.32

0.32

0.32

0.70

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hover in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.