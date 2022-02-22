CEE MARKETS-Budapest stocks slump as OTP Bank leads losses amid Ukraine crisis
PRAGUE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Budapest stocks dropped sharply in early trade on Tuesday, set for their biggest one-day drop since September 2020, with OTP Bank falling more than 4% as a Russian order to send troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine rattled markets.
Currencies weakened, led by the Czech crown's drop to a one-week low.
Tensions in eastern Europe roiled markets in recent weeks as Russia massed troops around Ukraine's borders, raising Western fears of an invasion.
The crisis escalated on Monday evening when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area.
The escalation hit stock markets globally on Tuesday, including in central Europe with Prague .PX down more than 1%, although Warsaw .WIG20 had recovered somewhat mid-morning after touching its lowest level in more than nine months.
Budapest .BUX took the biggest hit, losing more than 3% at one point, and down 2.8% by 0907 GMT. The drop was led by OTP OTPB.BU, which has operations in Ukraine and Russia, and fell more than 9% in early trade before regaining some ground.
On currency markets, the Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.3% to 4.542 and the Czech crown EURCZK= dipped 0.4% to 24.465 to the euro.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= lost 0.2% to trade at 357.22 to the euro after earlier hitting its lowest point in February, as Ukraine tensions put pressure on the currency before a central bank interest rate decision later in the day.
Analysts expect the bank to raise rates by 50 basis points as policymakers around central Europe keep up sharp rate rises to battle surging inflation. Some analysts said Hungary's hike on Tuesday could be larger than expected.
"The influence of macroeconomic factors will remain of secondary importance and the course of the session will be determined by the information shaping the probability of a military invasion in Europe," Millennium Bank in Warsaw said.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1007 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4650
24.3665
-0.40%
+1.66%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
357.2200
356.3900
-0.23%
+3.41%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5420
4.5293
-0.28%
+1.08%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9460
4.9453
-0.02%
+0.04%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5350
7.5345
-0.01%
-0.23%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6000
117.5800
-0.02%
-0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1385.47
1402.4100
-1.21%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
47095.81
48470.72
-2.84%
-7.15%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2075.07
2069.53
+0.27%
-8.46%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12836.24
12977.85
-1.09%
-1.72%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1198.05
1254.32
-4.49%
-4.57%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2087.77
2125.62
-1.78%
+0.40%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
864.00
865.06
-0.12%
+5.27%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
609.42
621.37
-1.92%
-4.13%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.9840
0.1450
+445bps
+16bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.2350
-0.0120
+330bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.9500
0.0090
+276bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.6550
0.0410
+412bps
+5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.0070
0.0560
+407bps
+6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.9150
0.0670
+372bps
+8bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.73
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.79
5.95
5.88
4.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.72
4.77
4.74
3.47
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
