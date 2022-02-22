PX

CEE MARKETS-Budapest stocks slump as OTP Bank leads losses amid Ukraine crisis

Jason Hovet Reuters
Krisztina Than Reuters
Pawel Florkiewicz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Budapest stocks dropped sharply in early trade on Tuesday, set for their biggest one-day drop since September 2020, with OTP Bank falling more than 4% as a Russian order to send troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine rattled markets.

Currencies weakened, led by the Czech crown's drop to a one-week low.

Tensions in eastern Europe roiled markets in recent weeks as Russia massed troops around Ukraine's borders, raising Western fears of an invasion.

The crisis escalated on Monday evening when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area.

The escalation hit stock markets globally on Tuesday, including in central Europe with Prague .PX down more than 1%, although Warsaw .WIG20 had recovered somewhat mid-morning after touching its lowest level in more than nine months.

Budapest .BUX took the biggest hit, losing more than 3% at one point, and down 2.8% by 0907 GMT. The drop was led by OTP OTPB.BU, which has operations in Ukraine and Russia, and fell more than 9% in early trade before regaining some ground.

On currency markets, the Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.3% to 4.542 and the Czech crown EURCZK= dipped 0.4% to 24.465 to the euro.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= lost 0.2% to trade at 357.22 to the euro after earlier hitting its lowest point in February, as Ukraine tensions put pressure on the currency before a central bank interest rate decision later in the day.

Analysts expect the bank to raise rates by 50 basis points as policymakers around central Europe keep up sharp rate rises to battle surging inflation. Some analysts said Hungary's hike on Tuesday could be larger than expected.

"The influence of macroeconomic factors will remain of secondary importance and the course of the session will be determined by the information shaping the probability of a military invasion in Europe," Millennium Bank in Warsaw said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1007 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4650

24.3665

-0.40%

+1.66%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

357.2200

356.3900

-0.23%

+3.41%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5420

4.5293

-0.28%

+1.08%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9460

4.9453

-0.02%

+0.04%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5350

7.5345

-0.01%

-0.23%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6000

117.5800

-0.02%

-0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1385.47

1402.4100

-1.21%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

47095.81

48470.72

-2.84%

-7.15%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2075.07

2069.53

+0.27%

-8.46%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12836.24

12977.85

-1.09%

-1.72%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1198.05

1254.32

-4.49%

-4.57%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2087.77

2125.62

-1.78%

+0.40%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

864.00

865.06

-0.12%

+5.27%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

609.42

621.37

-1.92%

-4.13%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.9840

0.1450

+445bps

+16bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.2350

-0.0120

+330bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.9500

0.0090

+276bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.6550

0.0410

+412bps

+5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.0070

0.0560

+407bps

+6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.9150

0.0670

+372bps

+8bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.73

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.79

5.95

5.88

4.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.72

4.77

4.74

3.47

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

PX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

