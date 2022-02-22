CEE MARKETS-Budapest stocks slump as OTP Bank leads losses amid Ukraine crisis

PRAGUE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Budapest stocks dropped sharply in early trade on Tuesday, set for their biggest one-day drop since September 2020, with OTP Bank falling more than 4% as a Russian order to send troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine rattled markets.

Currencies weakened, led by the Czech crown's drop to a one-week low.

Tensions in eastern Europe roiled markets in recent weeks as Russia massed troops around Ukraine's borders, raising Western fears of an invasion.

The crisis escalated on Monday evening when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area.

The escalation hit stock markets globally on Tuesday, including in central Europe with Prague .PX down more than 1%, although Warsaw .WIG20 had recovered somewhat mid-morning after touching its lowest level in more than nine months.

Budapest .BUX took the biggest hit, losing more than 3% at one point, and down 2.8% by 0907 GMT. The drop was led by OTP OTPB.BU, which has operations in Ukraine and Russia, and fell more than 9% in early trade before regaining some ground.

On currency markets, the Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.3% to 4.542 and the Czech crown EURCZK= dipped 0.4% to 24.465 to the euro.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= lost 0.2% to trade at 357.22 to the euro after earlier hitting its lowest point in February, as Ukraine tensions put pressure on the currency before a central bank interest rate decision later in the day.

Analysts expect the bank to raise rates by 50 basis points as policymakers around central Europe keep up sharp rate rises to battle surging inflation. Some analysts said Hungary's hike on Tuesday could be larger than expected.

"The influence of macroeconomic factors will remain of secondary importance and the course of the session will be determined by the information shaping the probability of a military invasion in Europe," Millennium Bank in Warsaw said.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1007 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.4650 24.3665 -0.40% +1.66% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 357.2200 356.3900 -0.23% +3.41% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.5420 4.5293 -0.28% +1.08% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9460 4.9453 -0.02% +0.04% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5350 7.5345 -0.01% -0.23% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.6000 117.5800 -0.02% -0.02% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1385.47 1402.4100 -1.21% #VALUE! .BUX Budapest .BUX 47095.81 48470.72 -2.84% -7.15% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 2075.07 2069.53 +0.27% -8.46% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12836.24 12977.85 -1.09% -1.72% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1198.05 1254.32 -4.49% -4.57% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 2087.77 2125.62 -1.78% +0.40% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 864.00 865.06 -0.12% +5.27% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 609.42 621.37 -1.92% -4.13% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 3.9840 0.1450 +445bps +16bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 3.2350 -0.0120 +330bps +0bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 2.9500 0.0090 +276bps +2bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 3.6550 0.0410 +412bps +5bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 4.0070 0.0560 +407bps +6bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 3.9150 0.0670 +372bps +8bps FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 4.96 4.96 4.72 4.73 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 5.79 5.95 5.88 4.60 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 4.72 4.77 4.74 3.47 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

