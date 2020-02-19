CEE MARKETS-Budapest stocks lead the pack, forint retreats from 1-month high

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Budapest stocks .BUX led gains in Central and Eastern Europe on Wednesday, rising 0.8% as a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases in China boosted global markets.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= opened at a new one-month high, still benefiting from a hawkish message by the National Bank of Hungary last week, before giving up its gains. It was down 0.15% at 336 to the euro at 1045 GMT.
While the main Budapest stock index outperformed regional peers, Magyar Telekom MTEL.BU was down by 0.8%.
Magyar Telekom shares started falling on Tuesday, underperforming the Budapest stock market, after the company proposed lower-than-expected dividend on 2019 results.
"We have seen a serious, probably unjustified punishment (of the stock)," Erste Bank said in a note, adding that the company's results were "good, as expected."
Reacting to the NBH's hawkish U-turn, the 3-month interbank (BUBOR) rate has risen over 20 basis points in Hungary since last week. The NBH held a meeting with banks on Wednesday related to BUBOR rates.
On Wednesday, the 3-month BUBOR BUBOR= was quoted at 0.61%.
The quick rise came after the NBH changed its tone in the wake of data showing inflation accelerated to 4.7% in January, above the top of its inflation target range.
The NBH will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Feb. 25 but any policy tweak is likely to come only in March, when the bank will discuss its fresh inflation forecasts and publish its inflation report.
Elsewhere in the region, the Romanian leu EURRON= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= both traded flat.
Polish corporate sector wages rose by an annual 7.1% in January, above analysts' expectations, data from the statistics office showed. Corporate employment rose by 1.1% year-on-year.
The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.15% and was trading at 24.94, after retreating to trade near the psychological 25 per euro level on Tuesday.
The crown has been strengthened by a surprise rate hike by the central bank on Feb. 6, aimed to fight inflationary pressures.
A test of the 25-level is still possible this week, CSOB said in a note.
"An important factor for all CEE currencies besides coronavirus fears will be Friday's eurozone PMI data," it said.
The euro zone is the main export market for Central European economies, and a slowdown in the west has already started to weigh on the fast-growing eastern economies of the EU.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1142 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.9700
24.9770
+0.03%
+1.85%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
336.0000
335.5000
-0.15%
-1.44%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2735
4.2701
-0.08%
-0.40%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7790
4.7791
+0.00%
+0.19%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4480
7.4420
-0.08%
-0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.5500
+0.04%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
1099.49
1096.9200
+0.23%
-1.45%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45907.18
45547.15
+0.79%
-0.38%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2101.36
2113.49
-0.57%
-2.27%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10171.05
10138.11
+0.32%
+1.94%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
981.02
983.07
-0.21%
+5.96%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2030.70
2030.31
+0.02%
+0.66%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
817.34
814.35
+0.37%
+1.95%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
555.85
550.97
+0.89%
-2.16%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7740
-0.0030
+242bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.6000
-0.0820
+222bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5970
0.0150
+201bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5600
-0.0060
+221bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7940
-0.0340
+242bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.1180
-0.0490
+254bps
-4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.39
2.32
2.25
2.39
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.69
0.79
0.89
0.61
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.72
1.72
1.73
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charish in Warsaw; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.