CEE MARKETS-Budapest stocks lead the pack, forint retreats from 1-month high

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Budapest stocks .BUX led gains in Central and Eastern Europe on Wednesday, rising 0.8% as a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases in China boosted global markets.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= opened at a new one-month high, still benefiting from a hawkish message by the National Bank of Hungary last week, before giving up its gains. It was down 0.15% at 336 to the euro at 1045 GMT.

While the main Budapest stock index outperformed regional peers, Magyar Telekom MTEL.BU was down by 0.8%.

Magyar Telekom shares started falling on Tuesday, underperforming the Budapest stock market, after the company proposed lower-than-expected dividend on 2019 results.

"We have seen a serious, probably unjustified punishment (of the stock)," Erste Bank said in a note, adding that the company's results were "good, as expected."

Reacting to the NBH's hawkish U-turn, the 3-month interbank (BUBOR) rate has risen over 20 basis points in Hungary since last week. The NBH held a meeting with banks on Wednesday related to BUBOR rates.

On Wednesday, the 3-month BUBOR BUBOR= was quoted at 0.61%.

The quick rise came after the NBH changed its tone in the wake of data showing inflation accelerated to 4.7% in January, above the top of its inflation target range.

The NBH will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Feb. 25 but any policy tweak is likely to come only in March, when the bank will discuss its fresh inflation forecasts and publish its inflation report.

Elsewhere in the region, the Romanian leu EURRON= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= both traded flat.

Polish corporate sector wages rose by an annual 7.1% in January, above analysts' expectations, data from the statistics office showed. Corporate employment rose by 1.1% year-on-year.

The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.15% and was trading at 24.94, after retreating to trade near the psychological 25 per euro level on Tuesday.

The crown has been strengthened by a surprise rate hike by the central bank on Feb. 6, aimed to fight inflationary pressures.

A test of the 25-level is still possible this week, CSOB said in a note.

"An important factor for all CEE currencies besides coronavirus fears will be Friday's eurozone PMI data," it said.

The euro zone is the main export market for Central European economies, and a slowdown in the west has already started to weigh on the fast-growing eastern economies of the EU.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1142 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.9700

24.9770

+0.03%

+1.85%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

336.0000

335.5000

-0.15%

-1.44%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2735

4.2701

-0.08%

-0.40%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7790

4.7791

+0.00%

+0.19%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4480

7.4420

-0.08%

-0.03%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.5500

+0.04%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

1099.49

1096.9200

+0.23%

-1.45%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45907.18

45547.15

+0.79%

-0.38%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2101.36

2113.49

-0.57%

-2.27%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10171.05

10138.11

+0.32%

+1.94%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

981.02

983.07

-0.21%

+5.96%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2030.70

2030.31

+0.02%

+0.66%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

817.34

814.35

+0.37%

+1.95%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

555.85

550.97

+0.89%

-2.16%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7740

-0.0030

+242bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.6000

-0.0820

+222bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5970

0.0150

+201bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5600

-0.0060

+221bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7940

-0.0340

+242bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.1180

-0.0490

+254bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.39

2.32

2.25

2.39

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.69

0.79

0.89

0.61

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.72

1.72

1.73

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charish in Warsaw; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

