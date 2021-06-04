CEE MARKETS-Budapest stocks hit record high, U.S. jobs data in focus

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 4 (Reuters) - Budapest's stocks opened at a record high on Friday while currencies were mixed as all eyes were on key U.S. jobs data due later in the day, with traders expecting a firming dollar to put pressure on currencies.

Budapest's stock index .BUX broke its historic high on Tuesday and has kept firming since then. Stocks edged up 0.02% on Friday, with OTP Bank OTP.BU scaling an all-time peak.

"Trade volume is not high, and investors seem to rotate which blue chip to favour. One day OTP pulls the market, the next it is Richter, then MOL," a stock trader in Budapest said.

"I expect a correction soon, the 5,000-point firming since mid-April seems a bit too much."

Prague's index .PX slid 0.09% while Warsaw .WIG20 was down 0.67%. Bucharest .BETI added 0.47%.

Currencies mostly held stable as investors awaited May U.S. non-farm payroll data due at 1230 GMT for signs of an economic recovery and rising inflation, which could raise concerns over policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Strong weekly unemployment and private payrolls data already pushed the dollar to multi-week highs on Thursday, which weakened central European currencies, traders in Budapest said.

"The forint and the zloty both plunged yesterday right after the data was published," one trader said. "I expect bigger moves in the afternoon as the market has been holding its breath all week waiting for U.S. payroll numbers."

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.13% stronger on the day, trading at 347.05 per euro after a roller-coaster ride in the previous session, when it touched a fresh nine-and-a-half month high of 345.00 before retreating.

The currency has been firming since mid-May when the central bank first flagged a rate hike in June to rein in inflation. However, a Reuters poll of analysts sees the currency ease back to 350 per euro in 12 months' time.

The Czech crown, also recently boosted by policy tightening expectations, is expected to firm further to 25.20 to the euro.

The crown EURCZK= edged up 0.05% to 25.476 versus the common currency on Friday.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.15% to 4.4709 to the euro and the Romanian leu EURRON= edged 0.02% lower to 4.9230.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1043 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4760

25.4900

+0.05%

+2.96%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

347.0500

347.5000

+0.13%

+4.52%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4709

4.4640

-0.15%

+1.97%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9230

4.9220

-0.02%

-1.18%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5008

7.5030

+0.03%

+0.62%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.6050

+0.06%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1173.63

1174.7100

-0.09%

+14.26%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

47433.54

47422.77

+0.02%

+12.65%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2237.08

2252.26

-0.67%

+12.76%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11658.65

11604.44

+0.47%

+18.90%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1147.26

1148.15

-0.08%

+27.35%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1953.87

1951.71

+0.11%

+12.34%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

780.15

779.94

+0.03%

+4.21%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

540.76

541.27

-0.09%

+20.83%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.4730

0.0000

+113bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5070

0.0000

+208bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7480

-0.0190

+193bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.4160

0.0210

+108bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.2850

-0.0010

+186bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8510

0.0020

+203bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.71

0.97

1.32

0.40

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.28

1.52

1.68

0.92

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.34

0.51

0.69

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

