CEE MARKETS-Budapest stocks hit record high, U.S. jobs data in focus

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 4 (Reuters) - Budapest's stocks opened at a record high on Friday while currencies were mixed as all eyes were on key U.S. jobs data due later in the day, with traders expecting a firming dollar to put pressure on currencies.
Budapest's stock index .BUX broke its historic high on Tuesday and has kept firming since then. Stocks edged up 0.02% on Friday, with OTP Bank OTP.BU scaling an all-time peak.
"Trade volume is not high, and investors seem to rotate which blue chip to favour. One day OTP pulls the market, the next it is Richter, then MOL," a stock trader in Budapest said.
"I expect a correction soon, the 5,000-point firming since mid-April seems a bit too much."
Prague's index .PX slid 0.09% while Warsaw .WIG20 was down 0.67%. Bucharest .BETI added 0.47%.
Currencies mostly held stable as investors awaited May U.S. non-farm payroll data due at 1230 GMT for signs of an economic recovery and rising inflation, which could raise concerns over policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.
Strong weekly unemployment and private payrolls data already pushed the dollar to multi-week highs on Thursday, which weakened central European currencies, traders in Budapest said.
"The forint and the zloty both plunged yesterday right after the data was published," one trader said. "I expect bigger moves in the afternoon as the market has been holding its breath all week waiting for U.S. payroll numbers."
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.13% stronger on the day, trading at 347.05 per euro after a roller-coaster ride in the previous session, when it touched a fresh nine-and-a-half month high of 345.00 before retreating.
The currency has been firming since mid-May when the central bank first flagged a rate hike in June to rein in inflation. However, a Reuters poll of analysts sees the currency ease back to 350 per euro in 12 months' time.
The Czech crown, also recently boosted by policy tightening expectations, is expected to firm further to 25.20 to the euro.
The crown EURCZK= edged up 0.05% to 25.476 versus the common currency on Friday.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.15% to 4.4709 to the euro and the Romanian leu EURRON= edged 0.02% lower to 4.9230.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1043 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4760
25.4900
+0.05%
+2.96%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
347.0500
347.5000
+0.13%
+4.52%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4709
4.4640
-0.15%
+1.97%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9230
4.9220
-0.02%
-1.18%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5008
7.5030
+0.03%
+0.62%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.6050
+0.06%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1173.63
1174.7100
-0.09%
+14.26%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
47433.54
47422.77
+0.02%
+12.65%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2237.08
2252.26
-0.67%
+12.76%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11658.65
11604.44
+0.47%
+18.90%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1147.26
1148.15
-0.08%
+27.35%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1953.87
1951.71
+0.11%
+12.34%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
780.15
779.94
+0.03%
+4.21%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
540.76
541.27
-0.09%
+20.83%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.4730
0.0000
+113bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5070
0.0000
+208bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7480
-0.0190
+193bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.4160
0.0210
+108bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.2850
-0.0010
+186bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8510
0.0020
+203bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.71
0.97
1.32
0.40
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.28
1.52
1.68
0.92
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.34
0.51
0.69
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.