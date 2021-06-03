CEE MARKETS-Budapest stocks back near all-time peak, FX in waiting game

PRAGUE, June 3 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Thursday, pressured by a firmer dollar as markets awaited this week's key U.S. jobs data, while Budapest stocks approached an all-time high.
Budapest's BUX index .BUX hit a record peak on Tuesday, propelled by OTP OTPB.BUshares, which also touched all-time highs after the bank said it would acquire Slovenia's Nova KBM bank.
Central European stock markets have jumped to multi-year highs this year on hopes of an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, with Budapest up almost 12% since the start of the year.
Prague .PX has gained 14% this year, led by utility CEZ CEZP.PR whose hefty dividend plan has attracted investors. CEZ shares hit a fresh six-year high on Thursday.
Polish markets were closed for a holiday.
Currencies have also been firming this year, with markets seeing interest rate hikes coming in the Czech Republic and Hungary as inflation pressures build amid the recovery.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.1% at 346.40 to the euro at 0855 GMT, after hitting a 9-1/2-month high in the previous session.
The Czech crown EURCZK=, which hit a 14-month high in May before weakening somewhat, was flat at 25.45 per euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= and Romania's leu EURRON= were also little changed.
Market focus was on U.S. economic data, which could set the tone for upcoming global central bank meetings.
A weekly U.S. unemployment report and May private payrolls data on Thursday will be followed by monthly jobs numbers on Friday, with investors looking for signs of an economic rebound and rising inflation.
"Like all global markets, the crown is waiting on Friday's (U.S.) payrolls result," bank CSOB said in a trading note.
"Czech wage data for the first quarter will also be important on Friday. It will undoubtedly be an important piece of the puzzle for the Czech National Bank."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1055 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4500
25.4560
+0.02%
+3.06%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
346.4000
345.9000
-0.14%
+4.71%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4600
4.4600
+0.00%
+2.22%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9230
4.9214
-0.03%
-1.18%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5030
7.5035
+0.01%
+0.59%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.6050
+0.06%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1172.46
1173.8200
-0.12%
+14.15%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
47147.04
46736.89
+0.88%
+11.97%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2252.26
2252.26
+0.00%
+13.52%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11639.32
11582.46
+0.49%
+18.70%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1142.34
1144.51
-0.19%
+26.81%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1951.71
1951.71
+0.00%
+12.21%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
779.41
779.23
+0.02%
+4.11%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
537.28
534.77
+0.47%
+20.05%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.4820
-0.0260
+115bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4830
-0.0440
+205bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7480
-0.0060
+194bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.3730
-0.0060
+104bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.2760
-0.0100
+185bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8490
0.0000
+204bps
-1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.71
0.97
1.31
0.40
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.27
1.52
1.68
0.91
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.33
0.51
0.69
0.21
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.