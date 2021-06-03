CEE MARKETS-Budapest stocks back near all-time peak, FX in waiting game

PRAGUE, June 3 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Thursday, pressured by a firmer dollar as markets awaited this week's key U.S. jobs data, while Budapest stocks approached an all-time high.

Budapest's BUX index .BUX hit a record peak on Tuesday, propelled by OTP OTPB.BUshares, which also touched all-time highs after the bank said it would acquire Slovenia's Nova KBM bank.

Central European stock markets have jumped to multi-year highs this year on hopes of an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, with Budapest up almost 12% since the start of the year.

Prague .PX has gained 14% this year, led by utility CEZ CEZP.PR whose hefty dividend plan has attracted investors. CEZ shares hit a fresh six-year high on Thursday.

Polish markets were closed for a holiday.

Currencies have also been firming this year, with markets seeing interest rate hikes coming in the Czech Republic and Hungary as inflation pressures build amid the recovery.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.1% at 346.40 to the euro at 0855 GMT, after hitting a 9-1/2-month high in the previous session.

The Czech crown EURCZK=, which hit a 14-month high in May before weakening somewhat, was flat at 25.45 per euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= and Romania's leu EURRON= were also little changed.

Market focus was on U.S. economic data, which could set the tone for upcoming global central bank meetings.

A weekly U.S. unemployment report and May private payrolls data on Thursday will be followed by monthly jobs numbers on Friday, with investors looking for signs of an economic rebound and rising inflation.

"Like all global markets, the crown is waiting on Friday's (U.S.) payrolls result," bank CSOB said in a trading note.

"Czech wage data for the first quarter will also be important on Friday. It will undoubtedly be an important piece of the puzzle for the Czech National Bank."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1055 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4500

25.4560

+0.02%

+3.06%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

346.4000

345.9000

-0.14%

+4.71%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4600

4.4600

+0.00%

+2.22%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9230

4.9214

-0.03%

-1.18%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5030

7.5035

+0.01%

+0.59%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.6050

+0.06%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1172.46

1173.8200

-0.12%

+14.15%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

47147.04

46736.89

+0.88%

+11.97%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2252.26

2252.26

+0.00%

+13.52%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11639.32

11582.46

+0.49%

+18.70%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1142.34

1144.51

-0.19%

+26.81%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1951.71

1951.71

+0.00%

+12.21%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

779.41

779.23

+0.02%

+4.11%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

537.28

534.77

+0.47%

+20.05%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.4820

-0.0260

+115bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4830

-0.0440

+205bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7480

-0.0060

+194bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.3730

-0.0060

+104bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.2760

-0.0100

+185bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8490

0.0000

+204bps

-1bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.71

0.97

1.31

0.40

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.27

1.52

1.68

0.91

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.33

0.51

0.69

0.21

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613))

