CEE MARKETS-Budapest stocks at near 1-year high, region sees pressure

PRAGUE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Budapest stocks rose to a near one-year high on Wednesday and were set for a third straight session of gains, while other bourses retreated on weaker global cues and currencies eased.
The Czech crown EURCZK= touched a one-week low and its regional peers also weakened as the U.S. dollar gained strength.
Czech bond yields ticked up ahead of a debt auction, the first since the finance ministry this week proposed a larger-than-expected upward revision to the 2021 budget gap, to a record 500 billion crowns ($23 billion). CNB08
Dealers said the sale should be another test of investor appetite, which has stayed solid this year.
Czech bond yields have risen faster than others in central Europe amid caution over fiscal plans and expectations the Czech central bank could become the first in the region to hike interest rates later this year.
In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= dropped 0.1% to 359.20 per euro. The domestic stock index .BUX rose 0.3% to its highest since Feb. 24 at 1020 GMT, led by a more than 1% gain in OTP OTPB.BU after the bank's shares crossed a key resistance level.
Central European markets have been bolstered by better-than-expected fourth-quarter economic growth in the past few weeks.
The data showed the economies remained resilient despite a harsher wave of the year-old COVID-19 pandemic, although uncertainties persist due to lockdown rules.
On Wednesday, official data showed that Polish corporate sector wages rose by 4.8% in January, below expectations.
"Everything indicates that until the epidemic situation improves significantly and uncertainty is reduced, the domestic labor market does not seem to have the potential for a major rebound," said Kamil Luczkowski, an economist at Bank Pekao.
"We expect a clear recovery in the labour market only in the second half of the year, along with a recovery in the entire economy."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1120 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8410
25.7975
-0.17%
+1.50%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
359.2500
358.8250
-0.12%
+0.97%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5019
4.4969
-0.11%
+1.27%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8765
4.8753
-0.02%
-0.24%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5690
7.5735
+0.06%
-0.28%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4600
117.6000
+0.12%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1064.05
1070.3500
-0.59%
+3.59%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45059.25
44941.65
+0.26%
+7.01%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1993.22
2004.54
-0.56%
+0.47%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10502.54
10535.50
-0.31%
+7.11%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
941.40
934.92
+0.69%
+4.50%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1831.52
1833.87
-0.13%
+5.30%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
740.03
739.48
+0.07%
-1.15%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
499.57
499.09
+0.10%
+11.63%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.6970
0.2190
+139bps
+22bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.1470
0.0250
+179bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5890
0.0440
+195bps
+5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1040
-0.0660
+079bps
-7bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6980
-0.0670
+134bps
-6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3480
-0.0370
+171bps
-3bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.47
0.68
0.91
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.97
1.06
1.19
0.76
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.22
0.29
0.34
0.21
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Aditya Soni)
