CEE MARKETS-Budapest stocks at near 1-year high, region sees pressure

PRAGUE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Budapest stocks rose to a near one-year high on Wednesday and were set for a third straight session of gains, while other bourses retreated on weaker global cues and currencies eased.

The Czech crown EURCZK= touched a one-week low and its regional peers also weakened as the U.S. dollar gained strength.

Czech bond yields ticked up ahead of a debt auction, the first since the finance ministry this week proposed a larger-than-expected upward revision to the 2021 budget gap, to a record 500 billion crowns ($23 billion). CNB08

Dealers said the sale should be another test of investor appetite, which has stayed solid this year.

Czech bond yields have risen faster than others in central Europe amid caution over fiscal plans and expectations the Czech central bank could become the first in the region to hike interest rates later this year.

In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= dropped 0.1% to 359.20 per euro. The domestic stock index .BUX rose 0.3% to its highest since Feb. 24 at 1020 GMT, led by a more than 1% gain in OTP OTPB.BU after the bank's shares crossed a key resistance level.

Central European markets have been bolstered by better-than-expected fourth-quarter economic growth in the past few weeks.

The data showed the economies remained resilient despite a harsher wave of the year-old COVID-19 pandemic, although uncertainties persist due to lockdown rules.

On Wednesday, official data showed that Polish corporate sector wages rose by 4.8% in January, below expectations.

"Everything indicates that until the epidemic situation improves significantly and uncertainty is reduced, the domestic labor market does not seem to have the potential for a major rebound," said Kamil Luczkowski, an economist at Bank Pekao.

"We expect a clear recovery in the labour market only in the second half of the year, along with a recovery in the entire economy."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1120 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.8410

25.7975

-0.17%

+1.50%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

359.2500

358.8250

-0.12%

+0.97%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5019

4.4969

-0.11%

+1.27%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8765

4.8753

-0.02%

-0.24%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5690

7.5735

+0.06%

-0.28%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4600

117.6000

+0.12%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1064.05

1070.3500

-0.59%

+3.59%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45059.25

44941.65

+0.26%

+7.01%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1993.22

2004.54

-0.56%

+0.47%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10502.54

10535.50

-0.31%

+7.11%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

941.40

934.92

+0.69%

+4.50%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1831.52

1833.87

-0.13%

+5.30%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

740.03

739.48

+0.07%

-1.15%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

499.57

499.09

+0.10%

+11.63%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.6970

0.2190

+139bps

+22bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.1470

0.0250

+179bps

+3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5890

0.0440

+195bps

+5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1040

-0.0660

+079bps

-7bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.6980

-0.0670

+134bps

-6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3480

-0.0370

+171bps

-3bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.47

0.68

0.91

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.97

1.06

1.19

0.76

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.22

0.29

0.34

0.21

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Aditya Soni)

