CEE MARKETS-Budapest hits record high as stocks start 2020 with a bang
WARSAW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Central European stocks started the new decade on a positive note, with the Budapest stock exchange reaching a record high, after a report that the U.S. and China would sign a trade deal in January and China would further ease monetary policy.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House and China's central bank said on Wednesday it was cutting the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves.
"Today's trading could be determined by optimistic sentiment," brokerage Equilor said in a note.
Budapest's main index .BUX had climbed 0.41% by 0928 GMT. Warsaw's WIG20 .WIG20 rose 0.99% and in Prague the PX index .PX was up 0.52%.
Bond yields also rose as investors abandoned safe-haven assets on hopes of a brighter outlook for the world economy in 2020.
Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR were at their highest point since June, rising almost 3 basis points to 1.664%. Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR jumped 8.5 basis points to 2.15%.
The Czech crown EURCZK= started the year near its strongest level against the euro since April 2018, hitting 25.405, despite a December Purchasing Managers' Index reading of 43.6, one of Czech manufacturing's worst contractions in over a decade.
"The crown is entering the new year in good condition," CSOB said, adding a positive rate differential and easing global risks at the end of 2019 have helped it.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was little changed against the euro at 4.2559. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= gained 0.23% to 330.04.
"The forint has been trading in a tight range versus the euro, between 330 and 332 for days, and we do not see change in this for the time being," said Equilor.
Poland's manufacturing PMI came in at 48.0, above the 46.8 forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll. That suggested Polish manufacturing may have weathered one of its worst downturns in two decades and begun to recover.
"The fall in orders is primarily due to abroad, while domestic orders are quite good ... This once again proves that domestic demand, and especially household consumption, is currently stabilising the Polish economy," Monika Kurtek, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy, wrote in a note.
Hungary's seasonally adjusted PMI rose to 53.9 in December 2019 from a revised 53.1 in November, with rising production volumes and new orders.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1059 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4050
25.4240
+0.07%
+0.11%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
330.0000
331.1900
+0.36%
+0.35%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2575
4.2532
-0.10%
-0.03%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7830
4.7860
+0.06%
+0.11%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4440
7.4414
-0.03%
+0.02%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4700
117.5700
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
1121.22
1115.6300
+0.50%
+0.50%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
46175.96
46082.82
+0.20%
+0.20%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2177.34
2150.09
+1.27%
+1.27%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9977.30
9977.30
+0.00%
+0.00%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
926.10
925.86
+0.03%
+0.03%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2022.94
2017.43
+0.27%
+0.27%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
801.69
801.69
+0.00%
+0.00%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
567.61
568.14
-0.09%
-0.09%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7570
0.1790
+235bps
+18bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4720
-0.0650
+194bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.6640
0.0280
+184bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4740
-0.0250
+207bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8310
0.0250
+230bps
+3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.1340
0.0690
+231bps
+6bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.28
2.28
2.26
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.29
0.36
0.41
0.00
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.74
1.70
1.69
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Alicja Ptak in Warsaw, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Larry King)
