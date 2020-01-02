CEE MARKETS-Budapest hits record high as stocks start 2020 with a bang

WARSAW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Central European stocks started the new decade on a positive note, with the Budapest stock exchange reaching a record high, after a report that the U.S. and China would sign a trade deal in January and China would further ease monetary policy.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House and China's central bank said on Wednesday it was cutting the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves.

"Today's trading could be determined by optimistic sentiment," brokerage Equilor said in a note.

Budapest's main index .BUX had climbed 0.41% by 0928 GMT. Warsaw's WIG20 .WIG20 rose 0.99% and in Prague the PX index .PX was up 0.52%.

Bond yields also rose as investors abandoned safe-haven assets on hopes of a brighter outlook for the world economy in 2020.

Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR were at their highest point since June, rising almost 3 basis points to 1.664%. Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR jumped 8.5 basis points to 2.15%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= started the year near its strongest level against the euro since April 2018, hitting 25.405, despite a December Purchasing Managers' Index reading of 43.6, one of Czech manufacturing's worst contractions in over a decade.

"The crown is entering the new year in good condition," CSOB said, adding a positive rate differential and easing global risks at the end of 2019 have helped it.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was little changed against the euro at 4.2559. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= gained 0.23% to 330.04.

"The forint has been trading in a tight range versus the euro, between 330 and 332 for days, and we do not see change in this for the time being," said Equilor.

Poland's manufacturing PMI came in at 48.0, above the 46.8 forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll. That suggested Polish manufacturing may have weathered one of its worst downturns in two decades and begun to recover.

"The fall in orders is primarily due to abroad, while domestic orders are quite good ... This once again proves that domestic demand, and especially household consumption, is currently stabilising the Polish economy," Monika Kurtek, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy, wrote in a note.

Hungary's seasonally adjusted PMI rose to 53.9 in December 2019 from a revised 53.1 in November, with rising production volumes and new orders.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1059 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4050

25.4240

+0.07%

+0.11%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

330.0000

331.1900

+0.36%

+0.35%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2575

4.2532

-0.10%

-0.03%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7830

4.7860

+0.06%

+0.11%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4440

7.4414

-0.03%

+0.02%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4700

117.5700

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

1121.22

1115.6300

+0.50%

+0.50%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

46175.96

46082.82

+0.20%

+0.20%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2177.34

2150.09

+1.27%

+1.27%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9977.30

9977.30

+0.00%

+0.00%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

926.10

925.86

+0.03%

+0.03%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2022.94

2017.43

+0.27%

+0.27%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

801.69

801.69

+0.00%

+0.00%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

567.61

568.14

-0.09%

-0.09%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7570

0.1790

+235bps

+18bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4720

-0.0650

+194bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.6640

0.0280

+184bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4740

-0.0250

+207bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8310

0.0250

+230bps

+3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.1340

0.0690

+231bps

+6bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.28

2.28

2.26

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.29

0.36

0.41

0.00

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.74

1.70

1.69

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Alicja Ptak in Warsaw, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Larry King)

