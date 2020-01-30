CEE MARKETS-Avast drops further as region's stocks fall, forint weak

PRAGUE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Central Europe's stock markets slipped on Thursday amid global fears of a virus spreading in China, while cybersecurity firm Avast continued to lead Prague lower following reports of data privacy concerns this week. On currency markets, Hungary's forint neared record lows, which it reached against the euro after a swap tender on Monday. It was down 0.2% at 338.18 to the euro by midday, off a low of 338.77. Weekly FX swap tenders, allowing the central bank to manage forint liquidity in the banking system, have been an important policy tool for the bank, which has held a dovish policy stance. The bank said in a study released on Thursday that interbank market liquidity may fall markedly in the short term for various reasons, even if it does not reduce the stock of its swaps. [nS8N26L00W] All markets have struggled this week, but stocks have been hardest hit. Indexes fell 3% to 5% as the death toll from a virus in China reached 170 on Thursday, forcing airlines to cut flights and stores to close. Prague's index dropped to a seven-week low, down 1.4% on the day. Budapest was at an eight-week low. In Prague, Avast dropped over 7% to bring its losses for this week to almost 22%. Avast shares have dropped after media reports this week that it had allegedly collected data on what many of its users did online and sent it to its Jumpshot unit, which then offered to sell the information to clients. Avast has denied the allegations. On Thursday, it said it would be closing the unit. [nL4N29Z2CF] Central Europe's currencies were mixed, with the Czech crown edging up 0.1% to 25.206 to the euro and Poland's zloty also up at 4.282. Czech markets were digesting the last central banker comments ahead of the quiet period before a rate setting meeting next week. The bank has been one of the few to keep chances of an interest rate increase on the table, although a majority has voted against a move at the last three sittings. Central bank Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky told Reuters on Wednesday the most likely scenario was for stable rates. [nL8N29X2FM] Markets are also not pricing in a change, and CSOB analysts said with central bank comments done for now, then "the crown will be driven by the mood on global markets that are mainly under the influence of news from China." CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1128 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech EURHUF Hungary 0 0 EURPLN Polish EURRON Romanian EURHRK Croatian EURRSD Serbian 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 1082.31 1097.59 -1.39% -2.99% 00 .BUX Budapest 43347.3 43431.3 -0.19% -5.94% 5 0 .WIG20 Warsaw .BETI Buchares 10016.0 10050.7 -0.34% +0.39% t 3 0 .SBITO Ljubljan .CRBEX Zagreb .BELEX Belgrade .SOFIX Sofia Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year s CZ5YT= 5-year s CZ10YT s Poland PL2YT= 2-year s PL5YT= 5-year s PL10YT s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Hungary Poland Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613)) Keywords: EASTEUROPE MARKETS/

