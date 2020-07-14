CEE MARKETS-Assets weaken on coronavirus worries, Polish rate meeting in focus

Central European currencies edged lower and most stock indices were down on Tuesday as new lockdown restrictions in California and escalating U.S.-China tensions dampened investor's risk appetite globally.

BUDAPEST, July 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged lower and most stock indices were down on Tuesday as new lockdown restrictions in California and escalating U.S.-China tensions dampened investor's risk appetite globally.

The Polish central bank meets later on Tuesday. The monetary policy council delivered a surprise 40 basis point cut in May, cutting the benchmark rate to 0.1% to support an economy struggling with the impact of the coronavirus.

Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note that "a no change outcome is highly likely today" as Poland's finance minister expects a V-shaped economic recovery and inflation accelerated sharply to above-target 3.3% in June.

"Hawks on the Polish MPC have begun to demand a timetable for normalising rates next year," they said.

The zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.1%, trading at 4.489 to the euro, little moved after incumbent Andrzej Duda was on Monday declared the winner of the presidential election.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.15% to 26.680 to the euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= lost 0.25%, trading at 355.150 versus the common currency.

"The forint is staying within its most recent range," Equilor said in a client note. "The Hungarian currency has not moved significantly for days, the Thursday rate meeting of the ECB might give a stronger momentum to the FX market."

Most stock indices in the region fell, with Prague .PX leading losses by dropping 1.7%.

London- and Prague-listed antivirus software maker Avast AVST.L, AVST.PR fell as much as 5%. Tech stocks were coming under pressure as lockdown restrictions were reintroduced in California, a hub for the technology sector.

Warsaw's blue chip index was down 1.1% while Budapest's equities .BUX edged down 0.15%.

Hungarian oil company MOL MOLB.BU said on Tuesday that it made a gas discovery in Tal Block, Pakistan. MOL's shares were up 0.33% by 0833 GMT, outperforming the wider market.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1023 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.6800

26.6390

-0.15%

-4.68%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

355.1500

354.2000

-0.27%

-6.76%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4890

4.4859

-0.07%

-5.18%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8440

4.8430

-0.02%

-1.15%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5270

7.5325

+0.07%

-1.08%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6100

+0.05%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

936.61

952.4700

-1.67%

-16.05%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

35281.84

35335.86

-0.15%

-23.44%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1781.67

1801.64

-1.11%

-17.14%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8482.17

8470.52

+0.14%

-14.99%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

864.37

862.73

+0.19%

-6.64%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1611.88

1612.15

-0.02%

-20.10%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

653.79

644.03

+1.52%

-18.45%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

443.73

443.73

+0.00%

-21.90%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1360

0.1830

+080bps

+19bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3520

-0.0400

+099bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8850

0.0280

+132bps

+6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1260

-0.0040

+079bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7790

-0.0480

+141bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3640

-0.0400

+180bps

-1bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.32

0.32

0.33

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.67

0.66

0.65

0.70

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.21

0.22

0.23

0.26

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

