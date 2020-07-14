CEE MARKETS-Assets weaken on coronavirus worries, Polish rate meeting in focus

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, July 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged lower and most stock indices were down on Tuesday as new lockdown restrictions in California and escalating U.S.-China tensions dampened investor's risk appetite globally.

The Polish central bank meets later on Tuesday. The monetary policy council delivered a surprise 40 basis point cut in May, cutting the benchmark rate to 0.1% to support an economy struggling with the impact of the coronavirus.

Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note that "a no change outcome is highly likely today" as Poland's finance minister expects a V-shaped economic recovery and inflation accelerated sharply to above-target 3.3% in June.

"Hawks on the Polish MPC have begun to demand a timetable for normalising rates next year," they said.

The zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.1%, trading at 4.489 to the euro, little moved after incumbent Andrzej Duda was on Monday declared the winner of the presidential election.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.15% to 26.680 to the euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= lost 0.25%, trading at 355.150 versus the common currency.

"The forint is staying within its most recent range," Equilor said in a client note. "The Hungarian currency has not moved significantly for days, the Thursday rate meeting of the ECB might give a stronger momentum to the FX market."

Most stock indices in the region fell, with Prague .PX leading losses by dropping 1.7%.

London- and Prague-listed antivirus software maker Avast AVST.L, AVST.PR fell as much as 5%. Tech stocks were coming under pressure as lockdown restrictions were reintroduced in California, a hub for the technology sector.

Warsaw's blue chip index was down 1.1% while Budapest's equities .BUX edged down 0.15%.

Hungarian oil company MOL MOLB.BU said on Tuesday that it made a gas discovery in Tal Block, Pakistan. MOL's shares were up 0.33% by 0833 GMT, outperforming the wider market.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1023 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.6800 26.6390 -0.15% -4.68% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 355.1500 354.2000 -0.27% -6.76% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4890 4.4859 -0.07% -5.18% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8440 4.8430 -0.02% -1.15% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5270 7.5325 +0.07% -1.08% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5500 117.6100 +0.05% +0.02% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 936.61 952.4700 -1.67% -16.05% .BUX Budapest .BUX 35281.84 35335.86 -0.15% -23.44% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1781.67 1801.64 -1.11% -17.14% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 8482.17 8470.52 +0.14% -14.99% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 864.37 862.73 +0.19% -6.64% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1611.88 1612.15 -0.02% -20.10% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 653.79 644.03 +1.52% -18.45% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 443.73 443.73 +0.00% -21.90% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.1360 0.1830 +080bps +19bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.3520 -0.0400 +099bps -2bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 0.8850 0.0280 +132bps +6bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.1260 -0.0040 +079bps +1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.7790 -0.0480 +141bps -3bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.3640 -0.0400 +180bps -1bps FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.32 0.32 0.33 0.34 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.67 0.66 0.65 0.70 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.21 0.22 0.23 0.26 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Alison Williams) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.