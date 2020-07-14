CEE MARKETS-Assets weaken on coronavirus worries, Polish rate meeting in focus

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, July 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged lower and most stock indices were down on Tuesday as new lockdown restrictions in California and escalating U.S.-China tensions dampened investor's risk appetite globally.
The Polish central bank meets later on Tuesday. The monetary policy council delivered a surprise 40 basis point cut in May, cutting the benchmark rate to 0.1% to support an economy struggling with the impact of the coronavirus.
Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note that "a no change outcome is highly likely today" as Poland's finance minister expects a V-shaped economic recovery and inflation accelerated sharply to above-target 3.3% in June.
"Hawks on the Polish MPC have begun to demand a timetable for normalising rates next year," they said.
The zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.1%, trading at 4.489 to the euro, little moved after incumbent Andrzej Duda was on Monday declared the winner of the presidential election.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.15% to 26.680 to the euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= lost 0.25%, trading at 355.150 versus the common currency.
"The forint is staying within its most recent range," Equilor said in a client note. "The Hungarian currency has not moved significantly for days, the Thursday rate meeting of the ECB might give a stronger momentum to the FX market."
Most stock indices in the region fell, with Prague .PX leading losses by dropping 1.7%.
London- and Prague-listed antivirus software maker Avast AVST.L, AVST.PR fell as much as 5%. Tech stocks were coming under pressure as lockdown restrictions were reintroduced in California, a hub for the technology sector.
Warsaw's blue chip index was down 1.1% while Budapest's equities .BUX edged down 0.15%.
Hungarian oil company MOL MOLB.BU said on Tuesday that it made a gas discovery in Tal Block, Pakistan. MOL's shares were up 0.33% by 0833 GMT, outperforming the wider market.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1023 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.6800
26.6390
-0.15%
-4.68%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
355.1500
354.2000
-0.27%
-6.76%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4890
4.4859
-0.07%
-5.18%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8440
4.8430
-0.02%
-1.15%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5270
7.5325
+0.07%
-1.08%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6100
+0.05%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
936.61
952.4700
-1.67%
-16.05%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
35281.84
35335.86
-0.15%
-23.44%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1781.67
1801.64
-1.11%
-17.14%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8482.17
8470.52
+0.14%
-14.99%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
864.37
862.73
+0.19%
-6.64%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1611.88
1612.15
-0.02%
-20.10%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
653.79
644.03
+1.52%
-18.45%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
443.73
443.73
+0.00%
-21.90%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1360
0.1830
+080bps
+19bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3520
-0.0400
+099bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8850
0.0280
+132bps
+6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1260
-0.0040
+079bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7790
-0.0480
+141bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3640
-0.0400
+180bps
-1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.32
0.32
0.33
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.67
0.66
0.65
0.70
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.21
0.22
0.23
0.26
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Alison Williams)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
