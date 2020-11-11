CEE MARKETS-Assets take breather, inflation drop eases pressure on cenbanks
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Emerging European currencies took a breather on Wednesday, after the U.S. election outcome and progress in a COVID-19 vaccine fuelled a more volatile start this week, while easing inflation signalled lower pressure on central banks.
All currencies changed less than 10 basis points against the euro, while stocks were mostly unchanged except in Hungary, where a weakening in blue-chip bank OTP OTPB.BU prompted a 1% slide in the .BUX index.
OTP has already added nearly 25% this month, fuelling a 17% rise in the overall market, but met a technical resistance level at about 12,000 forints, traders said.
The region's largest market, Warsaw, was closed for a national holiday.
In Hungary and the Czech Republic, inflation releases showed that central banks no longer needed to worry about price increases as the COVID-19 pandemic hampered economic growth and put a lid on price hikes, analysts said.
"Inflation releases in Czech Republic and Hungary ... showed further deceleration in the price indices that could alleviate some pressure on central banks," Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients.
"Current trends do not stoke the central bank to make monetary policy changes," Hungarian brokerage Equilor said. "The forint's strengthening means there is no currency side pressure in the near future either."
OTP Bank's analysts called the inflation trend "comforting ... The currently rising risk appetite on the financial markets also put the (National Bank of Hungary) in a comfortable situation."
OTP added that more favourable data may even prompt the central bank to ease monetary conditions.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0944 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.4460
26.4300
-0.06%
-3.83%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
355.7000
356.0000
+0.08%
-6.90%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4931
4.4950
+0.04%
-5.27%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8675
4.8655
-0.04%
-1.63%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5630
7.5625
-0.01%
-1.55%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.5700
+0.03%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
905.54
904.3800
+0.13%
-18.83%
Budapest
.BUX
36990.16
37366.63
-1.01%
-19.73%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1779.34
1779.34
+0.00%
-17.24%
Bucharest
.BETI
9109.75
9065.88
+0.48%
-8.70%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
845.02
840.08
+0.59%
-8.73%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1636.67
1637.25
-0.04%
-18.87%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
709.92
709.92
+0.00%
-11.45%
Sofia
.SOFIX
428.29
428.62
-0.08%
-24.62%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0580
-0.0070
+077bps
-1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7180
0.0510
+141bps
+4bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.1360
-0.0100
+161bps
-3bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0380
-0.0070
+075bps
-1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4550
0.0030
+115bps
+0bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2730
0.0000
+174bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.35
0.40
0.45
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.78
0.82
0.82
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.20
0.22
0.26
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Marton Dunai, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((marton.dunai@tr.com; https://reut.rs/2OXGXbW;))
