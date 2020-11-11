CEE MARKETS-Assets take breather, inflation drop eases pressure on cenbanks

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Emerging European currencies took a breather on Wednesday, after the U.S. election outcome and progress in a COVID-19 vaccine fuelled a more volatile start this week, while easing inflation signalled lower pressure on central banks.

All currencies changed less than 10 basis points against the euro, while stocks were mostly unchanged except in Hungary, where a weakening in blue-chip bank OTP OTPB.BU prompted a 1% slide in the .BUX index.

OTP has already added nearly 25% this month, fuelling a 17% rise in the overall market, but met a technical resistance level at about 12,000 forints, traders said.

The region's largest market, Warsaw, was closed for a national holiday.

In Hungary and the Czech Republic, inflation releases showed that central banks no longer needed to worry about price increases as the COVID-19 pandemic hampered economic growth and put a lid on price hikes, analysts said.

"Inflation releases in Czech Republic and Hungary ... showed further deceleration in the price indices that could alleviate some pressure on central banks," Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients.

"Current trends do not stoke the central bank to make monetary policy changes," Hungarian brokerage Equilor said. "The forint's strengthening means there is no currency side pressure in the near future either."

OTP Bank's analysts called the inflation trend "comforting ... The currently rising risk appetite on the financial markets also put the (National Bank of Hungary) in a comfortable situation."

OTP added that more favourable data may even prompt the central bank to ease monetary conditions.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0944 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.4460

26.4300

-0.06%

-3.83%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

355.7000

356.0000

+0.08%

-6.90%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4931

4.4950

+0.04%

-5.27%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8675

4.8655

-0.04%

-1.63%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5630

7.5625

-0.01%

-1.55%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.5700

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

905.54

904.3800

+0.13%

-18.83%

Budapest

.BUX

36990.16

37366.63

-1.01%

-19.73%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1779.34

1779.34

+0.00%

-17.24%

Bucharest

.BETI

9109.75

9065.88

+0.48%

-8.70%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

845.02

840.08

+0.59%

-8.73%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1636.67

1637.25

-0.04%

-18.87%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

709.92

709.92

+0.00%

-11.45%

Sofia

.SOFIX

428.29

428.62

-0.08%

-24.62%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0580

-0.0070

+077bps

-1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7180

0.0510

+141bps

+4bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1360

-0.0100

+161bps

-3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0380

-0.0070

+075bps

-1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4550

0.0030

+115bps

+0bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2730

0.0000

+174bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.35

0.40

0.45

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.78

0.82

0.82

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.20

0.22

0.26

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Marton Dunai, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((marton.dunai@tr.com; https://reut.rs/2OXGXbW;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.