CEE MARKETS-Assets stronger amid pre-holiday slowdown

By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Emerging European assets were somewhat stronger on Wednesday as markets wound down for Christmas in thin trading, with the forint bucking that trend and flirting with multi-week lows.
The Hungarian unit held near a technical resistance level at 362 against the euro, breaking through which could send it toward 370 in the thin pre-Christmas trading environment, a Budapest dealer said.
The forint hit a record low against the euro at 369.54 in April and got close to that level again at 369.40 as brunt of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic struck in early November.
Czech bond yields rose as the finance ministry released its 2021 financing strategy, showing a second year of high borrowing to battle the pandemic.
In Romania, centrist president Klaus Iohannis asked finance minister Florin Citu on Tuesday to lead a centre-right coalition government to shore up public finances and boost investment.
Citu will ask parliament for a vote of confidence in his centre-right coalition government late on Wednesday. He is widely expected to win the vote.
Bucharest aims to lower the budget deficit below the European Union's ceiling of 3% of GDP by 2024, while tapping EU funds to kick-start infrastructure investment, its governing programme showed.
The zloty firmed after an intervention last Friday by the National Bank of Poland, geared to weaken the Polish currency.
"In the coming days, domestic investors may also look at the NBP, which through market intervention has clearly signaled where it would like to see the zloty traded," PKO BP said in a note.
"It has shown that it is also a player on the market and can at any time join it... As a result, at the end of the year, EUR / PLN should fluctuate around the level of 4.50 preferred by the NBP, with the risk of zloty depreciation."
Polish video game maker CD Projekt CDR.WA said it sold more than 13 million copies of its Cyberpunk 2077 game through Dec. 20, below forecasts, hurt in part by refunds demanded by players who complained it was littered with bugs.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1135 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.2700
26.3520
+0.31%
-3.19%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
362.3000
362.3500
+0.01%
-8.60%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4920
4.5061
+0.31%
-5.24%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8705
4.8675
-0.06%
-1.69%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5440
7.5413
-0.04%
-1.31%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
1002.31
1001.9000
+0.04%
-10.16%
Budapest
.BUX
41145.99
41049.52
+0.24%
-10.71%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1943.66
1928.40
+0.79%
-9.60%
Bucharest
.BETI
9695.05
9642.66
+0.54%
-2.83%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
888.90
886.90
+0.23%
-3.99%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1717.36
1726.52
-0.53%
-14.87%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
719.52
715.02
+0.63%
-10.25%
Sofia
.SOFIX
443.28
443.12
+0.04%
-21.98%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0950
-0.0350
+082bps
-4bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7950
0.0220
+155bps
+2bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2410
0.0080
+183bps
+1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1630
-0.0170
+089bps
-3bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4790
-0.0350
+123bps
-4bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2510
-0.0020
+184bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.38
0.45
0.58
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.68
0.69
0.71
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.21
0.23
0.25
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((marton.dunai@tr.com; https://reut.rs/2OXGXbW;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.