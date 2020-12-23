CEE MARKETS-Assets stronger amid pre-holiday slowdown

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Emerging European assets were somewhat stronger on Wednesday as markets wound down for Christmas in thin trading, with the forint bucking that trend and flirting with multi-week lows.

The Hungarian unit held near a technical resistance level at 362 against the euro, breaking through which could send it toward 370 in the thin pre-Christmas trading environment, a Budapest dealer said.

The forint hit a record low against the euro at 369.54 in April and got close to that level again at 369.40 as brunt of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic struck in early November.

Czech bond yields rose as the finance ministry released its 2021 financing strategy, showing a second year of high borrowing to battle the pandemic.

In Romania, centrist president Klaus Iohannis asked finance minister Florin Citu on Tuesday to lead a centre-right coalition government to shore up public finances and boost investment.

Citu will ask parliament for a vote of confidence in his centre-right coalition government late on Wednesday. He is widely expected to win the vote.

Bucharest aims to lower the budget deficit below the European Union's ceiling of 3% of GDP by 2024, while tapping EU funds to kick-start infrastructure investment, its governing programme showed.

The zloty firmed after an intervention last Friday by the National Bank of Poland, geared to weaken the Polish currency.

"In the coming days, domestic investors may also look at the NBP, which through market intervention has clearly signaled where it would like to see the zloty traded," PKO BP said in a note.

"It has shown that it is also a player on the market and can at any time join it... As a result, at the end of the year, EUR / PLN should fluctuate around the level of 4.50 preferred by the NBP, with the risk of zloty depreciation."

Polish video game maker CD Projekt CDR.WA said it sold more than 13 million copies of its Cyberpunk 2077 game through Dec. 20, below forecasts, hurt in part by refunds demanded by players who complained it was littered with bugs.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1135 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.2700

26.3520

+0.31%

-3.19%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

362.3000

362.3500

+0.01%

-8.60%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4920

4.5061

+0.31%

-5.24%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8705

4.8675

-0.06%

-1.69%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5440

7.5413

-0.04%

-1.31%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

1002.31

1001.9000

+0.04%

-10.16%

Budapest

.BUX

41145.99

41049.52

+0.24%

-10.71%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1943.66

1928.40

+0.79%

-9.60%

Bucharest

.BETI

9695.05

9642.66

+0.54%

-2.83%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

888.90

886.90

+0.23%

-3.99%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1717.36

1726.52

-0.53%

-14.87%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

719.52

715.02

+0.63%

-10.25%

Sofia

.SOFIX

443.28

443.12

+0.04%

-21.98%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0950

-0.0350

+082bps

-4bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7950

0.0220

+155bps

+2bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2410

0.0080

+183bps

+1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1630

-0.0170

+089bps

-3bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4790

-0.0350

+123bps

-4bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2510

-0.0020

+184bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.38

0.45

0.58

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.68

0.69

0.71

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.21

0.23

0.25

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((marton.dunai@tr.com; https://reut.rs/2OXGXbW;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.