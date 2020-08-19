CEE MARKETS-Assets mixed, forint slides further ahead of central bank meeting next week

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and assets were mixed on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint continuing is slide after second-quarter GDP data disappointed investors who were also eyeing steps from the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) next week.

The bank is likely to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.6% next Tuesday, based on a Reuters poll of economists. Some however expect another cut in its base rate later this year after a deeper than expected slump in Q2 economic output.

Hungary's gross domestic product (GDP) HUGDPP=ECI fell by an annual 13.6% in the second quarter, the biggest plunge in the CEE region, data showed on Friday.

The larger than expected drop put the forint under pressure and the currency has been weakening since Monday, underperforming its regional peers.

The currency EURHUF= eased 0.21% on Wednesday and was trading at 349.69 to the euro.

"Based on the technical picture, further forint weakening is expected," Equilor wrote in a client note.

The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.13% and was trading at 26.095 per euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.13% to 4.386 versus the common currency.

Poland's central bank offered to buy government and state-guaranteed bonds worth a total of 10 billion zlotys on Wednesday.

Elsewhere the Romanian leu EURRON= slid 0.14% to 4.8420 versus the euro, a day after the opposition Social Democrat Party filed a no-confidence vote against the government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest's equities .BUX 0.27% higher by 0855 GMT and Warsaw's assets .WIG20 up 0.21%, while Bucharest's blue chip index .BETI slid 0.02% and Prague's stocks .PX were down 0.36%.

Markets in Hungary will be closed on Thursday and Friday for a national holiday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1055 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.0950

26.1290

+0.13%

-2.54%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

349.6900

348.9500

-0.21%

-5.30%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3860

4.3805

-0.13%

-2.95%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8420

4.8350

-0.14%

-1.11%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5310

7.5335

+0.03%

-1.14%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

901.01

904.2500

-0.36%

-19.24%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

36279.31

36180.74

+0.27%

-21.27%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1844.23

1840.33

+0.21%

-14.23%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8713.33

8714.73

-0.02%

-12.67%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

859.51

860.97

-0.17%

-7.17%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1600.31

1601.05

-0.05%

-20.68%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

667.93

671.52

-0.53%

-16.68%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

433.89

433.44

+0.10%

-23.63%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1430

-0.0060

+081bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6380

-0.0770

+132bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9820

-0.0280

+147bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1890

-0.0020

+086bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7720

-0.0370

+145bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3520

-0.0340

+184bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.36

0.38

0.42

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.78

0.81

0.87

0.61

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.22

0.23

0.24

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Jan Harvey)

