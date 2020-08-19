CEE MARKETS-Assets mixed, forint slides further ahead of central bank meeting next week
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and assets were mixed on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint continuing is slide after second-quarter GDP data disappointed investors who were also eyeing steps from the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) next week.
The bank is likely to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.6% next Tuesday, based on a Reuters poll of economists. Some however expect another cut in its base rate later this year after a deeper than expected slump in Q2 economic output.
Hungary's gross domestic product (GDP) HUGDPP=ECI fell by an annual 13.6% in the second quarter, the biggest plunge in the CEE region, data showed on Friday.
The larger than expected drop put the forint under pressure and the currency has been weakening since Monday, underperforming its regional peers.
The currency EURHUF= eased 0.21% on Wednesday and was trading at 349.69 to the euro.
"Based on the technical picture, further forint weakening is expected," Equilor wrote in a client note.
The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.13% and was trading at 26.095 per euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.13% to 4.386 versus the common currency.
Poland's central bank offered to buy government and state-guaranteed bonds worth a total of 10 billion zlotys on Wednesday.
Elsewhere the Romanian leu EURRON= slid 0.14% to 4.8420 versus the euro, a day after the opposition Social Democrat Party filed a no-confidence vote against the government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest's equities .BUX 0.27% higher by 0855 GMT and Warsaw's assets .WIG20 up 0.21%, while Bucharest's blue chip index .BETI slid 0.02% and Prague's stocks .PX were down 0.36%.
Markets in Hungary will be closed on Thursday and Friday for a national holiday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1055 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.0950
26.1290
+0.13%
-2.54%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
349.6900
348.9500
-0.21%
-5.30%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3860
4.3805
-0.13%
-2.95%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8420
4.8350
-0.14%
-1.11%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5310
7.5335
+0.03%
-1.14%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
901.01
904.2500
-0.36%
-19.24%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
36279.31
36180.74
+0.27%
-21.27%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1844.23
1840.33
+0.21%
-14.23%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8713.33
8714.73
-0.02%
-12.67%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
859.51
860.97
-0.17%
-7.17%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1600.31
1601.05
-0.05%
-20.68%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
667.93
671.52
-0.53%
-16.68%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
433.89
433.44
+0.10%
-23.63%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1430
-0.0060
+081bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6380
-0.0770
+132bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9820
-0.0280
+147bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1890
-0.0020
+086bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7720
-0.0370
+145bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3520
-0.0340
+184bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.36
0.38
0.42
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.78
0.81
0.87
0.61
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.22
0.23
0.24
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Jan Harvey)
