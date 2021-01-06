US Markets

CEE MARKETS-Assets firm as Democrats seen leading in U.S. Senate races

Anita Komuves Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LASZLO BALOGH

Most Central European currencies firmed on Wednesday, helped by vaccine optimism and a weaker dollar, as markets awaited the results of the Senate elections in Georgia that could have a significant effect on U.S. fiscal policy.

The possibility of the Democratic party taking control of the U.S. Senate fuelled expectations of an expansionary fiscal policy in the United States, which helped equities across Europe and lifted market sentiment in the CEE region as well. L8N2JH19D

Stocks in Budapest .BUX were 0.86% higher, while Prague .PX added 0.17%. Bucharest .BETI was 0.57% higher. Markets in Warsaw were closed for a public holiday.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.52% and trading at 357.30 per euro, continuing its gains since plunging as far as 365 on Dec. 31. The strengthening is a correction after the usual end-of-the-year volatility, two FX traders in Budapest said.

"The forint has just returned to its pre-holiday level, its rate normalized," one trader said. "The weakness of the dollar and the optimism created by the start of vaccinations is helping the entire region."

The next important technical support level for the forint is the 200-day moving average at 355.20, Erste Bank wrote in a note.

The Czech crown EURCZK= pierced the 26.110 level in early trade, touching its highest since end-August and breaking a resistance level that has cut short rallies in the past month.

The currency was up 0.29% on the day by 1010 GMT, trading at 26.100.

"If the markets' bets on a Democratic victory in the (U.S.) Senate are confirmed, the crown can still gain" CSOB said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= strengthened 0.55% to 4.5095 versus the common currency, regaining some strength after steep losses at the end of December as the central bank intervened in the FX market to weaken the zloty.

The Romanian leu EURRON= slid 0.2% to 4.8695 per euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1110 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1000

26.1750

+0.29%

+0.49%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

357.3000

359.1500

+0.52%

+1.52%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5095

4.5344

+0.55%

+1.10%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8695

4.8596

-0.20%

-0.09%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5580

7.5595

+0.02%

-0.14%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1029.44

1027.6700

+0.17%

+0.22%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42799.66

42434.30

+0.86%

+1.64%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9874.23

9826.75

+0.48%

+0.70%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

908.92

911.43

-0.28%

+0.90%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1765.80

1765.80

+0.00%

+1.52%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

738.90

747.58

-1.16%

-1.30%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

449.58

449.47

+0.02%

+0.46%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2610

0.0210

+096bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.8010

-0.0280

+152bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2900

-0.0050

+183bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0820

0.0000

+078bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4440

0.0000

+116bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2480

0.0240

+179bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.39

0.45

0.56

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.70

0.71

0.73

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.17

0.16

0.16

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

