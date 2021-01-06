CEE MARKETS-Assets firm as Democrats seen leading in U.S. Senate races

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies firmed on Wednesday, helped by vaccine optimism and a weaker dollar, as markets awaited the results of the Senate elections in Georgia that could have a significant effect on U.S. fiscal policy.

The possibility of the Democratic party taking control of the U.S. Senate fuelled expectations of an expansionary fiscal policy in the United States, which helped equities across Europe and lifted market sentiment in the CEE region as well. L8N2JH19D

Stocks in Budapest .BUX were 0.86% higher, while Prague .PX added 0.17%. Bucharest .BETI was 0.57% higher. Markets in Warsaw were closed for a public holiday.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.52% and trading at 357.30 per euro, continuing its gains since plunging as far as 365 on Dec. 31. The strengthening is a correction after the usual end-of-the-year volatility, two FX traders in Budapest said.

"The forint has just returned to its pre-holiday level, its rate normalized," one trader said. "The weakness of the dollar and the optimism created by the start of vaccinations is helping the entire region."

The next important technical support level for the forint is the 200-day moving average at 355.20, Erste Bank wrote in a note.

The Czech crown EURCZK= pierced the 26.110 level in early trade, touching its highest since end-August and breaking a resistance level that has cut short rallies in the past month.

The currency was up 0.29% on the day by 1010 GMT, trading at 26.100.

"If the markets' bets on a Democratic victory in the (U.S.) Senate are confirmed, the crown can still gain" CSOB said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= strengthened 0.55% to 4.5095 versus the common currency, regaining some strength after steep losses at the end of December as the central bank intervened in the FX market to weaken the zloty.

The Romanian leu EURRON= slid 0.2% to 4.8695 per euro.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1110 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.1000 26.1750 +0.29% +0.49% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 357.3000 359.1500 +0.52% +1.52% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.5095 4.5344 +0.55% +1.10% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8695 4.8596 -0.20% -0.09% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5580 7.5595 +0.02% -0.14% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5000 117.6000 +0.09% +0.06% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2021 .PX Prague .PX 1029.44 1027.6700 +0.17% +0.22% .BUX Budapest .BUX 42799.66 42434.30 +0.86% +1.64% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 9874.23 9826.75 +0.48% +0.70% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 908.92 911.43 -0.28% +0.90% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1765.80 1765.80 +0.00% +1.52% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 738.90 747.58 -1.16% -1.30% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 449.58 449.47 +0.02% +0.46% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.2610 0.0210 +096bps +1bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.8010 -0.0280 +152bps -6bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.2900 -0.0050 +183bps -4bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.0820 0.0000 +078bps -2bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.4440 0.0000 +116bps -3bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.2480 0.0240 +179bps -2bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.39 0.45 0.56 0.36 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.70 0.71 0.73 0.75 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.17 0.16 0.16 0.21 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

