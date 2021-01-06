CEE MARKETS-Assets firm as Democrats seen leading in U.S. Senate races
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies firmed on Wednesday, helped by vaccine optimism and a weaker dollar, as markets awaited the results of the Senate elections in Georgia that could have a significant effect on U.S. fiscal policy.
The possibility of the Democratic party taking control of the U.S. Senate fuelled expectations of an expansionary fiscal policy in the United States, which helped equities across Europe and lifted market sentiment in the CEE region as well. L8N2JH19D
Stocks in Budapest .BUX were 0.86% higher, while Prague .PX added 0.17%. Bucharest .BETI was 0.57% higher. Markets in Warsaw were closed for a public holiday.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.52% and trading at 357.30 per euro, continuing its gains since plunging as far as 365 on Dec. 31. The strengthening is a correction after the usual end-of-the-year volatility, two FX traders in Budapest said.
"The forint has just returned to its pre-holiday level, its rate normalized," one trader said. "The weakness of the dollar and the optimism created by the start of vaccinations is helping the entire region."
The next important technical support level for the forint is the 200-day moving average at 355.20, Erste Bank wrote in a note.
The Czech crown EURCZK= pierced the 26.110 level in early trade, touching its highest since end-August and breaking a resistance level that has cut short rallies in the past month.
The currency was up 0.29% on the day by 1010 GMT, trading at 26.100.
"If the markets' bets on a Democratic victory in the (U.S.) Senate are confirmed, the crown can still gain" CSOB said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= strengthened 0.55% to 4.5095 versus the common currency, regaining some strength after steep losses at the end of December as the central bank intervened in the FX market to weaken the zloty.
The Romanian leu EURRON= slid 0.2% to 4.8695 per euro.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1110 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1000
26.1750
+0.29%
+0.49%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
357.3000
359.1500
+0.52%
+1.52%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5095
4.5344
+0.55%
+1.10%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8695
4.8596
-0.20%
-0.09%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5580
7.5595
+0.02%
-0.14%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1029.44
1027.6700
+0.17%
+0.22%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42799.66
42434.30
+0.86%
+1.64%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9874.23
9826.75
+0.48%
+0.70%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
908.92
911.43
-0.28%
+0.90%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1765.80
1765.80
+0.00%
+1.52%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
738.90
747.58
-1.16%
-1.30%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
449.58
449.47
+0.02%
+0.46%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2610
0.0210
+096bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.8010
-0.0280
+152bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2900
-0.0050
+183bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0820
0.0000
+078bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4440
0.0000
+116bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2480
0.0240
+179bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.39
0.45
0.56
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.70
0.71
0.73
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.17
0.16
0.16
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
